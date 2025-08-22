Blockchain Cracks Open Wall Street’s Most Guarded Asset Class

\ For decades, private markets have been the land of the locked-up. If you invested in private equity, venture funds, or private credit, you knew one thing for certain: your money was going to be tied up for years. Liquidity was a privilege reserved for public markets, leaving trillions of dollars in private assets effectively frozen.
But that model is starting to crack. The rise of blockchain technology and the push toward tokenization are promising to make private markets look and feel more like public ones — liquid, transparent, and accessible. What was once a speculative vision is now moving into the regulatory and institutional mainstream.
\ According to McKinsey, tokenized assets could represent $2 trillion by 2030, and as much as $4 trillion in an optimistic scenario. Other forecasts are even bolder: Security Token Market has projected the space could balloon toward $30 trillion.
Take real estate. Deloitte estimates tokenized real estate alone could reach $1 trillion by 2035, while tokenized loans and securitizations could surpass $2.3 trillion. Today, the numbers are still small — around $26 billion in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) outside of stablecoins, according to RWA.xyz — but the trajectory is unmistakable.
The opportunity is clear: trillions of dollars are trapped in illiquid structures, while global capital is desperate for yield. Tokenization is the bridge that can connect the two.
For years, the biggest bottleneck wasn’t technology — it was regulation. Now, that’s starting to change in the United States.
For tokenized private markets, this regulatory pivot is a turning point.
Tokenization is no longer a whitepaper idea. Citi, Wellington, and WisdomTree recently ran pilots on Avalanche’s Spruce subnet, embedding distribution rules for private funds directly into smart contracts.
These aren’t “crypto experiments.” They’re early blueprints for how trillions in private assets might eventually move on-chain.
So far, most tokenization projects have been wrappers — taking an old financial structure and putting it on a blockchain. That’s useful, but not revolutionary.
The real breakthrough will be native tokenized instruments. Imagine a private credit facility or a growth financing round issued as liquid tokens from day one. Compliance is baked into the code. Secondary markets exist from inception. Settlement is near-instant.
In that world, investors no longer face decade-long lockups. Founders can access capital without waiting for rare exit events. And the illiquidity premium — the “tax” that has kept private markets inefficient — begins to dissolve.
The 2020s will be remembered as the decade private markets went liquid. Not overnight, and not without regulatory hiccups, but the trajectory is set:
Capital is pushing: trillions locked in private markets are demanding liquidity.
Infrastructure is ready: blockchains, smart contracts, and privacy layers have matured.
Policy is shifting: regulators are no longer just tolerating tokenization — they’re enabling it.
As Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman put it:
The transformation of private markets will not come from repackaging yesterday’s assets. It will come from designing tomorrow’s instruments — token-native, programmable, and globally liquid.
The illiquidity era is ending. What comes next will be nothing less than the reinvention of how capital moves.