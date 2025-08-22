Blockchain Cracks Open Wall Street’s Most Guarded Asset Class

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/22 15:50
U
U$0.0134-5.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01312-3.31%
Wink
LIKE$0.011871+0.89%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0384-1.89%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000798-5.33%

\ For decades, private markets have been the land of the locked-up. If you invested in private equity, venture funds, or private credit, you knew one thing for certain: your money was going to be tied up for years. Liquidity was a privilege reserved for public markets, leaving trillions of dollars in private assets effectively frozen.

But that model is starting to crack. The rise of blockchain technology and the push toward tokenization are promising to make private markets look and feel more like public ones — liquid, transparent, and accessible. What was once a speculative vision is now moving into the regulatory and institutional mainstream.

The Size of the Prize

\ According to McKinsey, tokenized assets could represent $2 trillion by 2030, and as much as $4 trillion in an optimistic scenario. Other forecasts are even bolder: Security Token Market has projected the space could balloon toward $30 trillion.

Take real estate. Deloitte estimates tokenized real estate alone could reach $1 trillion by 2035, while tokenized loans and securitizations could surpass $2.3 trillion. Today, the numbers are still small — around $26 billion in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) outside of stablecoins, according to RWA.xyz — but the trajectory is unmistakable.

The opportunity is clear: trillions of dollars are trapped in illiquid structures, while global capital is desperate for yield. Tokenization is the bridge that can connect the two.

Regulation: The Missing Rail Falls Into Place

For years, the biggest bottleneck wasn’t technology — it was regulation. Now, that’s starting to change in the United States.

  • The GENIUS Act (2025) requires stablecoins to be fully backed by low-risk assets like U.S. dollars and gives holders super-priority in bankruptcy. It’s one of the clearest signs that Washington is willing to legitimize tokenized money as part of the system.
  • The CLARITY Act expands the CFTC’s role in crypto trading — signaling a tilt toward treating certain tokenized assets as commodities rather than securities.
  • The FIT21 Act, passed in 2024, laid the groundwork for digital asset markets to operate under clear jurisdictional boundaries between the SEC and CFTC.
  • The SEC’s “Project Crypto”, launched in July 2025, is explicitly focused on bringing U.S. capital markets on-chain. SEC Chair Paul Atkins called it an effort to “distinguish securities from non-securities, facilitate tokenized securities, and enable DeFi super-apps.”
  • Even the Federal Reserve is leaning in. Governor Michelle Bowman urged regulators to “move away from a cautious mindset” on blockchain finance, calling the GENIUS Act a pivotal step forward.

For tokenized private markets, this regulatory pivot is a turning point.

Institutions Are Already Testing the Waters

Tokenization is no longer a whitepaper idea. Citi, Wellington, and WisdomTree recently ran pilots on Avalanche’s Spruce subnet, embedding distribution rules for private funds directly into smart contracts.

These aren’t “crypto experiments.” They’re early blueprints for how trillions in private assets might eventually move on-chain.

From Wrappers to DNA

So far, most tokenization projects have been wrappers — taking an old financial structure and putting it on a blockchain. That’s useful, but not revolutionary.

The real breakthrough will be native tokenized instruments. Imagine a private credit facility or a growth financing round issued as liquid tokens from day one. Compliance is baked into the code. Secondary markets exist from inception. Settlement is near-instant.

In that world, investors no longer face decade-long lockups. Founders can access capital without waiting for rare exit events. And the illiquidity premium — the “tax” that has kept private markets inefficient — begins to dissolve.

Why This Decade Will Be Pivotal

The 2020s will be remembered as the decade private markets went liquid. Not overnight, and not without regulatory hiccups, but the trajectory is set:

  • Capital is pushing: trillions locked in private markets are demanding liquidity.

  • Infrastructure is ready: blockchains, smart contracts, and privacy layers have matured.

  • Policy is shifting: regulators are no longer just tolerating tokenization — they’re enabling it.

As Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman put it:

Conclusion

The transformation of private markets will not come from repackaging yesterday’s assets. It will come from designing tomorrow’s instruments — token-native, programmable, and globally liquid.

The illiquidity era is ending. What comes next will be nothing less than the reinvention of how capital moves.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

The crypto bull market is gaining momentum – and the exchanges leading the charge are thriving through explosive volume growth, product rollouts, and strategic pivots. Here’s who’s on top as of August 2025 – and why they’re poised to ride the next wave. The Crypto Exchanges Dominating 2025 The first half of 2025 saw relatively […]
holoride
RIDE$0.001125+7.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:01
Share
Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

Blockchair introduces dApp Gallery to enhance blockchain data experiences. The feature integrates third-party services for richer contextual insights. Continue Reading:Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery The post Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:13
Share
The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, a project dedicated to the development of AGI and ASI, has announced a partnership with SuperWorld.
Delysium
AGI$0.0461-2.37%
Sender
ASI$0.005079-3.10%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 15:53
Share

Trending News

More

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week's Teaser

Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions