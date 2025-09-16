Blockchain Enters The City: London Stock Exchange Launches Private Funds Platform

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched a blockchain-based platform aimed at private funds and completed its first live transaction, a move that seeks to bring tokenization and faster settlement to traditionally slow fund markets.

According to LSEG, the new system — called Digital Markets Infrastructure (DMI) — runs on Microsoft Azure and is designed to handle everything from issuance through to post-trade servicing.

Blockchain: Platform Handles Full Life Cycle

Reports have disclosed that DMI is built to cover the whole lifecycle of an asset. That means issuance, tokenization, distribution, post-trade settlement and servicing can be recorded and tracked on the platform rather than handled only by paper or siloed systems.

The exchange group said the design emphasizes interoperability between distributed ledger technologies and existing financial systems.

The First Deal And Who Took Part

LSEG said it facilitated its first transaction on the platform on Monday, with MembersCap acting as general partner for a primary fundraise of MCM Fund 1 and Archax serving as nominee.

Based on reports, MembersCap and Archax were onboarded as the first clients and executed the maiden fundraise live on DMI.

Financial outlets noted the transaction as a milestone because it was carried out on a regulated exchange’s blockchain system.

Regulatory Backing And Market Players

According to coverage, the involvement of Archax — an FCA-regulated digital securities exchange — gives the project a regulatory anchor, which market participants say matters when tokenized private assets are issued to professional investors.

Microsoft’s role is also highlighted: the platform runs on Azure, and earlier business ties between Microsoft and LSEG were noted in reporting. Those ties have framed the project as a partnership between a major cloud provider and a major exchange.

What This Might Mean For Private Funds

Observers say tokenization could reduce manual steps, speed up settlement and make ownership records easier to audit, though none of that is automatic.

Secondary market activity for tokenized fund interests will depend on rules, market structure and how custodians and platforms respond.

Adoption by fund managers is another question: managers will weigh costs, investor appetite and legal clarity before shifting large pools of assets onto a ledger.

Reports indicate LSEG plans to expand DMI beyond private funds to other asset types over time.

Featured image from Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images, chart from TradingView