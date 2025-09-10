Blockchain fintech platform Munify completes $3 million seed round of financing, led by Y Combinator

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Wamda, Egypt-based fintech platform Munify completed a US$3 million seed round of financing, led by Y Combinator, with participation from Digital Currency Group (DCG) and BYLD. Munify is a blockchain-based fintech platform for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering global, mobile-first fund management services. The platform offers multi-currency non-custodial accounts, real-time cross-border payments, a virtual USDC card, and remittance services supporting stablecoins.

