Blockchain firm Fireblocks launches a stablecoin payments network

Fireblocks has connected over 40 major firms, including Circle, Stripe’s Bridge, and Yellow Card, in a unified stablecoin network.

Stablecoins are getting a key infrastructure update. On Thursday, September 4, blockchain firm Fireblocks launched the Fireblocks Network for Payments, spanning more than 100 countries and 60 currencies.

So far, Fireblocks has partnered with over 40 companies, including stablecoin company Bridge, whose current owner is payments giant Stripe. Other key partners include Zerohash and Yellow Card, as well as Circle, the biggest stablecoin issuer in the U.S.

According to Michael Shaulov, co-founder and CEO of Fireblocks, the key issue the network solves is accessibility. Instead of banks and companies each building their own systems to move stablecoins, Fireblocks provides the infrastructure. He said its APIs provide a built-in technical and compliance layer that companies need.

Chris Maurice, CEO of Yellow Card, said that they adopted Fireblocks for that very reason. Processes that were “slow and manual” turned “fast, secure, and compliant,” he stated.

Companies increasingly tap into stablecoins

Stablecoin adoption is rising rapidly. According to a 2025 report by Fireblocks, 90% of financial institutions are already integrating stablecoins in some way. Companies surveyed most often say that transaction speeds are the main benefit of stablecoins, followed by lower cost.

This was echoed in a statement by Zach Abrams, CEO and co-founder of Bridge, on why they integrated Fireblocks. “Faster settlements, broader global access, and reduced operational complexity,” he explained.