Blockchain Just Prevented 400 Million Tons of CO₂

Blockchain is stepping into the climate fight, with wealth tokenization platform Arx Veritas and infrastructure firm Blubird announcing a record sustainability milestone.

The two companies say they’ve tokenized $32 billion worth of Emission Reduction Assets (ERAs), projects that directly cut greenhouse gas emissions, on Blubird’s Redbelly Network.

A Landmark in ESG Tokenization

The initiative represents nearly 400 million tons of avoided CO₂ emissions — the largest effort of its kind in the digital asset industry. Tokenized projects include capped oil wells and decommissioned coal mines, which together account for the emissions that would have come from extraction, shipping, burning, and the release of pollutants from uncapped wells.

To put the figure into perspective, it equals the pollution from almost 395 million New York–London flights or nearly a trillion miles driven by a passenger car.

Institutional Demand Surges

Blubird reported that institutional interest in ESG-aligned tokenized assets is accelerating, with more than half a billion dollars’ worth of deals under negotiation and a major purchase close to completion. CEO Corey Billington said this is only the beginning of a broader financial transformation.

“Institutional capital is looking for liquidity, efficiency, and global reach,” Billington said. “Over the next few years, trillions in assets will move on-chain. For Blubird, tokenization isn’t optional — it’s inevitable.”

A Growing Pipeline

Alongside the $32 billion already tokenized, Blubird has another $18 billion in assets set for tokenization by 2026. That additional pipeline could account for another 230 million tons of prevented CO₂ emissions across commodities, infrastructure, and financial instruments.

Taken together, the firm projects that its tokenization efforts will eventually help avoid roughly 600 million tons of emissions, reinforcing blockchain’s role not just in finance but also in tackling climate change.

Why It Matters

Real-world asset tokenization has often been touted as a way to bring liquidity and accessibility to traditional assets. By aligning with ESG projects, Blubird and Arx Veritas are showcasing how the same technology can serve environmental goals at scale — and attract institutional money in the process.

