Blockchain lending platform Figure disclosed first-half revenue of $191 million in its US IPO filing.

PANews reported on August 19th that according to Reuters , blockchain lending platform Figure Technology Solutions disclosed in its US IPO filing that its revenue for the first half of 2025 reached $ 191 million, a year-on-year increase of 22.4% , with a net profit of $ 29 million. Founded in 2018 , the company has issued over $ 16 billion in home equity loans and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol " FIGR . " Co-founder Mike Cagney will continue to hold a majority voting stake.

