Blockchain payment infrastructure Kira completes $6.7 million seed round

PANews reported on August 26 that according to PR Newswire, blockchain payment infrastructure Kira completed a US$6.7 million seed round of financing, with participation from Blockchange Ventures, Vamos Ventures, Stellar Blockchain, Grit Ventures, Credibly Neutral Ventures, Michael Seibel and Oso Trava.

Kira leverages the Stellar blockchain to deliver fast, low-cost payment services. Currently focused on the Latin American market, Kira supports both large enterprises and startups in launching embedded financial products. Kira enables large enterprises and small startups to provide blockchain-based financial services to their customers through an integrated API. Kira offers a variety of financial products, including payments, remittances, and savings.