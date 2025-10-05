ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Blockchain revenues across several ecosystems have dropped by 16% month-over-month in September.Blockchain revenues across several ecosystems have dropped by 16% month-over-month in September.

Blockchain revenues drop by 16% in September

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/05 17:56

Blockchain network revenues across several ecosystems dropped by 16% month-over-month in September. According to asset manager VanEck, the slide can be mainly attributed to a reduction in volatility in the digital asset markets.

Ethereum network revenue experienced a 6% drop, while Solana fell by 11%. The VanEck report also noted that the Tron network recorded a 37% reduction in fees. Notably, the main reason for this slide is the governance proposal that was submitted in August, which saw gas fees reduced by over 50%. According to reports, the total daily network fees for Tron’s block producers, known as Super Representatives, dropped to $5 million on September 7, the lowest in over a year.

Blockchain revenues drop by 16% in September

The drop in revenue in the other blockchain networks has been attributed to reduced volatility in the crypto markets and the underlying tokens powering these networks. Ethereum volatility experienced the biggest slide, dropping by 16%, followed by Bitcoin, which dropped about 26% in September. Solana made up the top three, experiencing a drop of about 16% in the month.

“With reduced volatility for digital assets, there are fewer arbitrage opportunities to compel traders to pay high priority fees,” the researchers explained in the report. Network revenues and fees are a critical metric to measure economic activity in crypto ecosystems. Market analysts, traders, and investors monitor the network fundamentals to ascertain the overall health of the ecosystem, individual projects, and the broader crypto market.

Meanwhile, the Tron network has maintained its number one place among the crypto ecosystem in terms of revenue. According to data from Token Terminal, the network generated $3.6 billion in the last year. Last month, Token Terminal reported that the network also exceeded the Ethereum’s revenues over the past 90 days, accruing $435 million in fees compared to Ethereum’s $365 million.

Tron experiences a rise in revenue

Tron founder Justin Sun highlighted the revenue performance at the time, noting that it exceeded Ethereum’s protocol revenue by 50%. “If this trend continues, Tron’s protocol revenue could even surpass $2 billion this year, making it the most profitable blockchain on Earth!” he said. On the other hand, Ethereum generated a revenue of about $1 billion over the past year. This happened despite the asset hitting all-time highs in August, and a market capitalization of $539 billion, which represented over 16x the TRX market cap, which is just around $32 billion.

Tron’s revenue has been attributed to its role in stablecoin settlements. About 51% of the circulating USDT supply was issued on the Ton network. The stablecoin market cap surpassed $292 billion in October 2025 and has been steadily rising since 2023, according to data from RWA.XYZ. Stablecoins have become a major case for blockchain technology, as governments attempt to increase the scalability of their fiat currencies by placing them on blockchains.

For instance, China has been discussing the likelihood of creating its yuan-backed stablecoins to bolster its internationalization. The country, which is known for its restrictive approach to digital assets, would be looking to reverse its earlier policies and allow its fiat to be on-chain. The report was released by Reuters, which noted that it got credible intel from sources familiar with the matter. If approved, it will mark a shift in the approach of the country, which banned crypto trading and mining in 2021.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.006663-10.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.224-8.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000699-9.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104,177.91-3.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000443-10.19%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,250.30
$104,250.30$104,250.30

-1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,515.40
$3,515.40$3,515.40

-2.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.43
$161.43$161.43

-3.18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2744
$2.2744$2.2744

-2.26%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16534
$0.16534$0.16534

-0.97%