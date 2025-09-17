BlockchainFX Hits Over $7.5M In Sales At $0.024 – Why This Presale Could Outshine Remittix And Tapzi

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/17 17:45
Investors searching for the best cryptos to buy have seen dozens of new presales emerge in 2024, from meme-driven projects like Remittix to ecosystem-based tokens such as Tapzi. But few have combined rapid adoption with a full-scale utility platform the way BlockchainFX has. With now over $7.5m already raised and its presale price now at $0.024 ahead of a projected $0.05 launch, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is gaining attention as one of the best web3 projects to buy today.

To accelerate its growth, the team has launched a 30% bonus on all $BFX token purchases using the time-limited BLOCK30 code. This exclusive incentive makes the current stage one of the most attractive entry points for early adopters – an opportunity to acquire more tokens while the price is still low.

BlockchainFX Price Leaps To $0.024: Huge ROI For Investors

Unlike many presales that fix prices across stages, BlockchainFX has implemented a rising price model designed to reward early participants. At $0.024 today, buyers are still acquiring BFX for less than half of its expected $0.05 market debut.

As each presale stage sells out, the price ratchets higher, reducing the upside for later investors. This approach not only reflects growing demand but also builds in a mechanism for potential appreciation before the token even lists, making it one of the best presales to buy now for those eyeing crypto with high ROI.

BFX Staking Distributes Trading Fees Back To The Community

Another standout feature placing BlockchainFX in the “best crypto price predictions for you” category is its revenue-sharing staking model. Every time someone trades on the platform, 70% of the trading fees flow back into the BFX ecosystem:

  • 50% of all fees collected are automatically distributed to BFX holders who stake their coins, rewarding them in both BFX and USDT.
  • 20% of fees are used to buy back $BFX daily, boosting demand and supporting the price.
  • Half of these bought-back tokens are permanently burned, gradually reducing the circulating supply.

Staking rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day per participant, giving high-volume holders a predictable return while sustaining the model’s longevity. This is a tangible way BlockchainFX converts platform activity into passive income for its community.

The BFX Super App Lets You Trade Multiple Digital Assets

BlockchainFX is also positioning itself as the first decentralised super app by offering a multi-asset trading platform that spans crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more. This 360-degree approach lets users diversify from a single interface while keeping custody of their assets – a significant shift from fragmented, centralised alternatives.

In contrast, many presales such as Remittix and Tapzi focus on niche use cases. BlockchainFX’s model is broader, feeding a larger fee base back into its staking pool, which in turn increases community earnings. It’s a self-reinforcing cycle built for long-term sustainability.

Presale-Exclusive BFX Visa Card Adds Real-World Spending Power

To further stand out from other best cryptos to buy, BlockchainFX has launched a presale-only BFX Visa Card. Available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, it enables holders to top up with BFX and more than 20 cryptocurrencies.

The card supports transactions of up to $100,000 per swipe and up to $10,000 in monthly ATM withdrawals. Holders can use their BFX and USDT staking rewards for everyday payments, accepted worldwide both online and in stores. By combining a high-yield staking token with a spendable card, BlockchainFX bridges the gap between crypto investment and real-world usage – but this perk is only available during the presale.

Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Better Buy Than Remittix And Tapzi

While Remittix highlights cross-border remittance solutions and Tapzi focuses on tokenised payments, BlockchainFX integrates these kinds of functions within a much larger, decentralised ecosystem. By combining a staged presale model, high-yield staking, a multi-asset trading hub and a real-world payment card, BlockchainFX offers a comprehensive package rarely seen in early-stage crypto projects.

Its $7m presale achievement shows strong market demand, and with the token price already moving from $0.023 to $0.024, buyers are seeing the window for low-cost entry narrow. Those who take advantage of the BLOCK30 code at this stage receive an additional 30% token bonus, maximising potential upside before the next price increase.

Price Predictions: $0.024 Today, $0.05 At Launch

Given the current trajectory, BlockchainFX’s presale price of $0.024 offers significant headroom ahead of its $0.05 market launch. With increasing sales volume and a built-in mechanism for higher stage pricing, early buyers could see substantial gains even before the token goes live.

Combined with its staking rewards, token buybacks and burns, and presale-exclusive card utility, BlockchainFX positions itself as a strong contender to be the next $1 token over the longer term – a project firmly in the crypto with high ROI category.

Summing Up On The Most Exciting Presale Of 2025

The race to find the best crypto presale is intensifying as investors look for projects that go beyond hype and deliver usable ecosystems. BlockchainFX’s $7m presale success, rising token price, time-limited 30% bonus using the BLOCK30 code and blend of trading, staking, and spending features make it one of the best web3 projects to buy today.

For investors comparing it to presales like Remittix or Tapzi, BlockchainFX offers an early-stage opportunity with built-in growth mechanics and direct revenue sharing – a combination that could transform it into one of the best cryptos to buy in 2025.

