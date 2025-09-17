BlockchainFX Price Prediction 2025: Why This $0.023 Presale With 30% Bonus Could Outperform BNB And Ethereum

By: Coindoo
2025/09/17 02:30
Binance Coin
BNB$958.73+4.04%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152+1.33%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003103+1.43%

BlockchainFX ($BFX), currently in presale at $0.023 with a limited 30% bonus on tokens via the BLOCK30 code, has already raised over $7m. This combination of rapid sales, innovative tokenomics and multi-asset functionality is positioning it as one of the best cryptos to buy today and a potential rival to established giants.

Presale Pricing Structure Gives Early Buyers A Built-In Advantage

BlockchainFX’s presale has been engineered to reward early participants. The token price rises incrementally with each stage, meaning buyers at $0.023 lock in a cost basis far below the projected $0.05 launch price. That equates to more than 100% potential upside before any post-launch rally.

With $7m in sales already secured, each new tranche of tokens automatically increases in price. Combined with the time-limited 30% bonus on $BFX tokens using the BLOCK30 code, investors currently have a window to secure a larger allocation at a discounted rate – an increasingly rare opportunity among the best presales to buy now.

High-Yield Staking Model Distributes Trading Fees To Holders

One of the main reasons BlockchainFX stands out in the best crypto price predictions for you is its high-yield staking engine. Every time someone trades on the platform, 70% of all trading fees flow back into the $BFX ecosystem:

  • 50% of collected fees are automatically distributed to BFX holders who stake their coins, in both BFX and USDT.
  • 20% is used for daily buybacks of $BFX, which boosts demand and supports the price.
  • Half of the tokens bought back are permanently burned, gradually reducing the circulating supply.

Rewards are based on the size of each member’s BFX holdings and are capped at $25,000 USDT per day to keep returns sustainable. This model gives token holders a tangible share of platform revenue, creating both an income stream and potential capital gains.

Multi-Asset Decentralised Super App At The Core Of The BFX

BlockchainFX is aiming to deliver tradable asset classes within one decentralised super app. Users will be able to trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more from a single interface.

Because it’s fully decentralised, users retain control of their assets without relying on centralised intermediaries. This breadth of coverage not only increases potential trading volumes but also drives more fees back into the staking pool, reinforcing BlockchainFX’s “crypto with high ROI” credentials and making it one of the best cryptos to buy for diversification.

Presale-Exclusive BFX Visa Card Brings Real-World Utility

Another unique feature boosting BlockchainFX’s appeal is its presale-only BFX Visa Card. Available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, the card allows top-ups with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies.

It supports up to $100,000 per transaction and up to $10,000 in monthly ATM withdrawals. Holders can even spend their BFX and USDT staking rewards directly through the card, which is accepted worldwide online and in stores. This real-world spending option is available only to presale participants and adds a practical dimension rarely found in early-stage tokens.

Why BlockchainFX Could Outperform BNB And Ethereum

BNB and Ethereum have proven track records and strong ecosystems, but both can experience price volatility that challenges short-term investors. BlockchainFX’s stepped presale pricing, revenue-sharing staking model, 10x asset coverage and presale-exclusive Visa Card combine to create a diversified and income-generating ecosystem.

Its decentralised super app approach even positions it as a better version of Hyperliquid, with multiple revenue streams feeding directly into tokenholder rewards. For investors scanning the market for the best crypto to buy today or the best presales to buy now, this combination offers a rare early-stage opportunity.

Price Outlook: $0.023 Today, $0.05 At Launch And Potential Beyond

With $7m already raised and momentum accelerating, BlockchainFX’s presale at $0.023 represents a compelling entry point. If it launches at $0.05 as planned, early buyers could more than double their investment.

The time-limited 30% bonus on $BFX tokens using the BLOCK30 code enhances this upside even further, allowing participants to accumulate more tokens at a discount. Longer term, the combination of fee distribution, token burns, multi-asset coverage and real-world utility could sustain appreciation beyond initial targets, making it one of the best cryptos to buy with high ROI potential.

Final Thoughts On The BFX Presale

The next wave of crypto growth will likely favour projects that combine decentralisation, diversification and direct user rewards. BlockchainFX’s presale at $0.023 – with its stepped pricing, 30% bonus, high-yield staking model, multi-asset decentralised platform and presale-only Visa Card – positions it as a standout among new launches.

For investors accustomed to BNB, Ethereum and other established altcoins, BlockchainFX offers an early entry into a platform designed for both growth and income. With $7m already raised and a $0.05 launch price on the horizon, it’s emerging as one of the best cryptos to buy today and among the most exciting presales to buy now before broader market attention drives prices higher.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockchainFX Price Prediction 2025: Why This $0.023 Presale With 30% Bonus Could Outperform BNB And Ethereum appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

BitcoinWorld Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens The world of esports and cryptocurrency just got a major jolt! The strategic move by Chiliz OG Esports, a groundbreaking development, sees Chiliz (CHZ) making a significant foray into the competitive gaming landscape. This pivotal moment involves the acquisition of a 51% stake in the renowned esports organization OG Esports, as reported by Decrypt. It’s a clear signal that the convergence of blockchain technology and professional gaming is accelerating, promising exciting new opportunities for fans and stakeholders alike. What Does the Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition Mean for Fan Tokens? This isn’t Chiliz’s first interaction with OG Esports. Back in 2020, OG Esports was a pioneer, becoming the very first esports team to launch its fan token on the Socios platform. This early partnership laid the groundwork for the deeper integration we see today. The OG fan token has already demonstrated impressive growth, recently hitting an all-time high in market capitalization, soaring past the $100 million mark. Currently, the OG fan token is trading robustly. According to CoinMarketCap, it sits at $16.83, reflecting a healthy 10.23% increase. This strong performance underscores the inherent value and appeal of fan tokens, especially when backed by a popular and successful team like OG Esports. The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition will likely amplify this trend, potentially driving further engagement and utility for these innovative digital assets. How Will Chiliz’s Investment Shape the Esports Landscape? Chiliz, through its Socios.com platform, has been at the forefront of fan engagement in sports and esports globally. Acquiring a majority stake in OG Esports is a strategic move designed to deepen its roots within the dynamic esports ecosystem. This isn’t just about a financial investment; it’s about integrating Web3 technologies more intimately into team operations and enhancing fan experiences. Enhanced Fan Engagement: Expect more innovative ways for fans to interact with OG Esports, from voting on minor team decisions to gaining exclusive access and earning unique rewards. New Revenue Streams: The acquisition could unlock novel monetization strategies for OG Esports, leveraging blockchain’s transparency and efficiency. This provides sustainable growth opportunities. Broader Web3 Adoption: This significant move could serve as a blueprint for other esports organizations, encouraging wider adoption of fan tokens and comprehensive blockchain solutions across the industry. The vision behind the Chiliz OG Esports deal extends beyond simple ownership. It aims to create a more immersive and rewarding experience for the global fanbase, solidifying the role of digital assets in modern sports entertainment and community building. What Are the Future Prospects for Fan Tokens in Esports? The success of the OG fan token and the subsequent Chiliz acquisition paint a clear picture: fan tokens are here to stay and poised for significant growth. This development suggests a future where fan tokens are not just collectibles but integral tools for community governance, loyalty programs, and direct, meaningful interaction between teams and their ardent supporters. Consider the compelling potential benefits: Direct Influence: Token holders gain a tangible voice in minor team decisions, fostering a stronger sense of belonging and ownership. Exclusive Perks: Access to VIP events, limited-edition merchandise, and unique digital content can be directly tied to token ownership, rewarding loyalty. Community Building: Fan tokens facilitate a decentralized community where supporters have a shared stake in the team’s success, creating a powerful collective identity. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership is a testament to the evolving dynamics of sports and entertainment, where digital ownership and active community participation are becoming increasingly vital components of the fan experience. Driving Innovation: The Road Ahead for Chiliz and OG Esports This strategic alliance is set to drive significant innovation within both the blockchain and esports sectors. Chiliz’s established expertise in Web3 technology, particularly with fan tokens, combined with OG Esports’ competitive prowess and dedicated global fanbase, creates a powerful synergy. We can anticipate not only new product offerings and enhanced platform features but also potentially groundbreaking integrations that push the boundaries of what’s possible in fan engagement and digital ownership. However, this journey isn’t without its considerations. Integrating blockchain solutions into a traditional esports organization requires careful planning and execution. Ensuring user-friendliness for fans who might be new to crypto, managing tokenomics effectively, and navigating regulatory landscapes will be key challenges. Despite these, the potential for growth and the creation of a truly interactive fan ecosystem is immense. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership aims to overcome these hurdles, setting new industry standards. This is more than just a business transaction; it’s a statement about the future. It highlights the growing importance of decentralized technologies in mainstream industries. The partnership will undoubtedly inspire other teams and organizations to explore similar ventures, further legitimizing fan tokens and blockchain applications in the broader sports entertainment industry. The goal is to create a more direct, transparent, and rewarding relationship between teams and their most passionate supporters. A Compelling Partnership The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition is a landmark event, showcasing the immense potential when innovative blockchain technology meets the passionate world of esports. It reinforces the value of fan tokens as a powerful tool for engagement and community building, while also paving the way for a more interactive and rewarding experience for fans globally. As Chiliz continues to expand its footprint, this partnership stands as a beacon for the future of Web3 in competitive gaming. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Chiliz (CHZ)? A1: Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain-based platform that powers Socios.com, an app where sports and esports fans can buy fan tokens to engage with their favorite teams and influence club decisions. Q2: What is OG Esports? A2: OG Esports is a highly successful professional esports organization, most notably known for its achievements in Dota 2, having won The International championship multiple times. Q3: What does the 51% acquisition mean? A3: Chiliz acquiring a 51% stake means they now have a majority ownership interest in OG Esports, giving them significant control over the organization’s strategic direction and operations. Q4: How does this acquisition benefit OG fan token holders? A4: The acquisition is expected to deepen the integration of the OG fan token within the team’s ecosystem, potentially leading to more utility, exclusive benefits, and increased value through enhanced fan engagement initiatives and strategic growth. Q5: Will other esports teams follow this trend? A5: This significant move by Chiliz and OG Esports sets a precedent and is likely to encourage other esports organizations to explore similar partnerships and adopt fan token models and Web3 technologies. Share Your Thoughts! What do you think about the exciting Chiliz OG Esports acquisition and its implications for the future of fan tokens and competitive gaming? Share this article on your social media platforms and join the conversation! Let’s discuss how this groundbreaking partnership could reshape the esports world. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the esports fan token market price action. This post Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16557+11.60%
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.47%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01749+30.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 07:25
Share
Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock markets are starting to feel the heat as Donald Trump’s tariff hikes begin cutting into corporate profits. Fund giants including T. Rowe Price and Franklin Templeton are warning that companies across the region, especially in South Korea and Taiwan, are more exposed than investors think. Export-heavy industries have enjoyed months of gains, but […]
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.614+1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08776+2.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 08:28
Share
Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitwise files with the SEC to launch a stablecoin & tokenization ETF, the first of its kind in the US.
KIND
KIND$0.01433-41.48%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 07:54
Share

Trending News

More

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Fiduciary lawsuits stall Trump's bid to let 401(k)s tap crypto and private equity

The new address spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, or it may be a swing trade