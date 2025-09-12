BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta

San José, Costa Rica, September 12th, 2025, Chainwire

BlockchainFX, a decentralized multi-asset trading platform, has announced that its presale has raised $7,242,807.43 from more than 9,021 participants. Unlike many token launches, the BlockchainFX application is already live in beta, enabling users to trade across more than 500 assets—including cryptocurrencies, equities, forex, and commodities—while the presale continues. With a presale price of $0.023 and a confirmed launch price of $0.05, participants who purchase $BFX during this phase immediately begin earning staking rewards and weekly USDT payouts through the platform’s dashboard.

BlockchainFX Presale Performance

The presale has recorded $7,242,807.43 in contributions, equal to 96.57% of the soft cap, with more than 9,021 participants to date. Tokens are being sold at a presale price of $0.023, ahead of the confirmed exchange launch price of $0.05.

Contributors can participate using ETH, USDT (ERC-20, TRC-20, BEP-20, Solana, Base), BTC, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, and LTC, alongside card payments via Visa, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Contribution tiers begin at $1,000 for the Novice level and extend to the Legend tier at $100,000, offering rewards such as NFTs, limited-edition Visa cards, bonus allocations of up to 80%, and trading credits valued up to $25,000. A $500,000 giveaway and the Biggest Buy-In Competition, which distributes a $100,000 prize pool among the top ten contributors, are active until the presale ends.

Token Model and Community Incentives

The $BFX token uses a deflationary structure that redistributes 70% of trading fees to its community. Fifty percent of fees fund staking pools, distributed daily in BFX and USDT, while 20% support daily buybacks, with half of repurchased tokens permanently burned. Rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day and distributed weekly every Monday.

The total supply of $BFX is 3.5 billion tokens, issued under the ERC-20 standard. The official token contract address is 0xD0d801eEa2c2422dF3e626b82EBBb618f4Cc445e. Tokens purchased in the presale will be distributed via airdrop after the presale concludes.

Information on $BFX Token Presale

To join the presale, users connect a decentralized wallet such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Coinbase Wallet. After choosing a payment option—crypto or card—contributors confirm the transaction through their wallet.

BlockchainFX is also offering an exclusive 30% bonus with the code BULL30, alongside referral rewards. Once confirmed, presale allocations appear in the user’s dashboard, where staking rewards begin accruing immediately.

Visa Card and Platform Utility

BlockchainFX is offering presale participants exclusive early access to the BFX Visa Card, available in metal and 18-karat gold editions. The card integrates with Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling transactions of up to $100,000 per purchase and $10,000 in monthly ATM withdrawals.

Meanwhile, the trading platform is live in beta, supporting seamless access to more than 500 assets in a single environment. This structure positions BlockchainFX as the first super app to combine crypto and traditional financial markets under one interface.

Bridging Global Finance and Blockchain

BlockchainFX positions itself at the intersection of blockchain and traditional finance, addressing the gap between crypto markets—averaging $89 billion in daily trading volume—and the global forex market, which processes over $7.5 trillion daily. By enabling access to both ecosystems within one application, BlockchainFX seeks to capture a portion of this wider financial activity while returning value directly to its community through staking rewards, buybacks, and token burns.

About BlockchainFX

BlockchainFX is a decentralized multi-asset trading platform that combines blockchain with traditional financial markets. Supporting over 500 assets—including cryptocurrencies, equities, forex, commodities, ETFs, and derivatives—the platform provides a comprehensive environment for global users. Its native token, $BFX, powers staking, rewards, buybacks, and Visa card integration. BlockchainFX has been audited by Coinsult and CertiK, with team verification completed by Solidproof.

Users Can Find Out More Information Here:

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/

https://blockchainfx.com/ X : https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Contact

CMO

Lisa Evans

BlockchainFX

[email protected]

