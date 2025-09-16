BlockchainFX Smashes $7.3m In Sales – Could This Be The Best Crypto Presale Over BlockDAG And Maxi Doge?

By: Coindoo
2025/09/16 23:30
BlockchainFX ($BFX) has already surpassed $7m in presale sales and is gaining traction as one of the best cryptos to buy in 2025. With a current presale price of $0.023 and an expected launch at $0.05, the project offers significant upside for investors seeking crypto with high ROI.

Decentralised Super App Offering Multi-Asset Trading

At its core, BlockchainFX is not just another token; it is building what it calls crypto’s first “super app”. The platform will allow users to trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and more from one interface. By integrating multiple asset classes in a decentralised environment, it provides a one-stop hub that bridges traditional finance and Web3.

This multi-asset design is particularly important because every trade on the platform generates fees that flow back to $BFX holders through staking rewards, buybacks, and burns. The more diverse the assets on offer, the larger the potential volume and, therefore, the bigger the revenue share for the community.

High-Yield Staking That Rewards The Community

BlockchainFX’s staking model is built to deliver ongoing value beyond price appreciation. Every time someone trades on the platform, 70% of trading fees are allocated to the $BFX ecosystem.

  • 50% of all fees collected are automatically distributed to stakers in both BFX and USDT.
  • 20% of fees are used for daily buybacks of $BFX to boost demand.
  • Half of the bought-back tokens are permanently burned, gradually reducing the circulating supply.

Staking rewards are based on how much BFX a community member holds, with a cap of $25,000 USDT per day. This design ensures a direct link between platform growth and investor returns, creating a sustainable income stream alongside potential capital gains.

Presale Pricing Structure That Encourages Early Entry

The presale is structured to reward those who move early. At $0.023, investors are buying well below the expected $0.05 launch price – an immediate upside potential of more than 100% if the price performs as projected. With each presale stage, the price steps up, meaning later entrants get fewer tokens for the same spend.

On top of this, BlockchainFX is offering a 30% bonus on $BFX tokens for investors who use the BLOCK30 code during the presale. This time-limited promotion amplifies the advantage of early participation by delivering a larger holding at a lower effective cost.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Only For Presale Participants

Another major draw for presale buyers is the BFX Visa Card – available only before launch. Offered in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, the card allows users to top up with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies.

It features transaction limits of up to $100,000 per transaction and monthly ATM withdrawals of up to $10,000. Staking rewards in BFX and USDT can be spent directly via the card, which is accepted worldwide both online and in-stores. This real-world utility adds a tangible benefit to participating in the presale, extending BlockchainFX’s ecosystem beyond digital trading.

Comparing BlockchainFX With Other Presales: BlockDAG And Maxi Doge

BlockDAG and Maxi Doge are two of the more prominent presales currently on the market. BlockDAG is focused on a next-generation directed acyclic graph (DAG) architecture to enhance scalability and transaction throughput. Maxi Doge combines meme culture with a decentralised finance platform aimed at community-driven incentives.

Both offer unique ecosystems, but BlockchainFX differs by combining a multi-asset decentralised trading platform, a high-yield staking model, a presale-exclusive Visa Card, and a time-limited 30% bonus at $0.023. For investors scanning the market for the best crypto presale or best cryptos to buy, these features deliver a broader value proposition than single-focus projects.

How Sales Growth Can Impact Price

With $7m already raised and contributions climbing, BlockchainFX is rapidly moving through its presale stages. Because the token price rises at each stage, increasing sales naturally tighten the window for acquiring $BFX at its lowest rate. Early buyers are therefore positioned not only for potential appreciation at launch but also for a more favourable cost basis compared to later participants.

This dynamic is what makes the combination of stepped pricing and the BLOCK30 bonus so attractive. Acting now can secure a larger token holding at a lower effective price, which can be decisive in maximising ROI once the token lists on exchanges.

Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Next $1 Token

BlockchainFX blends decentralisation, diversification, and real-world utility. It offers 10x more asset classes than most presales, channels trading fees back to its community, and provides presale investors with a premium Visa Card. With a presale price of $0.023 versus an expected $0.05 launch, plus a 30% token bonus for early buyers, it stands out as one of the best web3 projects to buy today.

While projects like BlockDAG and Maxi Doge have their niches, BlockchainFX’s combination of multi-asset trading, high-yield staking, presale pricing advantages and exclusive perks gives it the profile of a crypto with high ROI – one that could, over time, become the next $1 token.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD's $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera's $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Eric Trump, co-founder and chief strategy officer at American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) has lauded blockchain adoption as the future
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:34
Santander's Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain

Santander's digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, with a rollout to Spain planned as Europe's largest lenders accelerate crypto services. Grupo Santander's digital bank Openbank is expanding in Europe with a new offering for German clients amid rising demand for crypto assets.The bank said Tuesday that customers in Germany can now buy, sell and hold Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (POL) and Cardano (ADA) directly on its platform.According to Santander, the new service integrates crypto alongside Openbank's existing investment products, eliminating the need for third-party platforms and operating under the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework.
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:41
