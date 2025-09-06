BlockchainFX’s 90% Staking APY and $6.8 Million Raise Steals the Spotlight from Passive Income Cryptos Polkadot and Cosmos

Crypto News

How many investors wish they had locked into Ethereum staking at $100 or bought Solana under $1?

Regret is a recurring theme in crypto, and right now another chance is unfolding. BlockchainFX ($BFX) has surged past $6.8 million raised in presale, offering buyers a token that not only fuels a full trading super app but also delivers 90% APY through staking rewards. With the presale price locked at $0.022 for now, crypto whales and retail buyers alike are eyeing BFX as the top passive income crypto of 2025.

BlockchainFX (BFX): Token Utility And Presale Momentum Combined

Unlike most presales that trade only on hype, BlockchainFX has its product already live. Traders can open long and short positions across multiple assets, while stakers earn daily rewards in both BFX and USDT. The app also integrates a BFX Visa Card, enabling global spending with zero limits — a real-world use case that instantly separates it from older “promise-only” tokens.

The numbers tell the story:

90% staking APY, generating meaningful passive income.

$25,000 USDT rewards pools, paid daily to stakers.

500x potential upside, with the presale price due to climb toward a $0.05 launch target.

With every stage of the presale pricing higher, sitting on the sidelines risks losing out on early multiples. And thanks to the BLOCK30 promo code, buyers who act now secure an extra 30% BFX allocation instantly — stacking even greater gains before the token hits exchanges.

Polkadot (DOT): Dependable But Limited Upside

Polkadot remains one of the better-known passive income cryptos, powered by its parachain architecture and multichain vision. DOT holders can stake for yields in the low-to-mid teens, offering stability for long-term participants. However, the upside story has slowed. With high circulating supply and gradual price action, Polkadot delivers predictable staking rewards but lacks the explosive trajectory that early-stage presales like BlockchainFX bring to the table.

Cosmos (ATOM): Interoperability Leader With Weaker Token Dynamics

Cosmos pioneered interoperability with its IBC protocol and continues to support a vast network of blockchains. ATOM staking offers decent mid-teen percentage yields, with thousands of validators ensuring decentralisation. But Cosmos suffers from a familiar challenge: much of the network’s value accrues outside of ATOM itself. This limits price growth potential, making ATOM better suited for steady staking rather than high-octane returns.

Why BlockchainFX Outshines Polkadot and Cosmos

When compared head-to-head, the advantages are clear:

Staking rewards: 90% APY on BFX versus mid-teens for DOT and ATOM.

Utility: BlockchainFX is already live with trading, staking, referrals, and a Visa card; DOT and ATOM remain infrastructure-focused.

Presale growth: $6.8 million raised and a launch target of $0.05, creating near-term upside that older projects cannot replicate.

This blend of current passive income plus explosive presale momentum is why analysts are calling BFX the top new staking crypto of 2025.

Polkadot and Cosmos will remain staples in the staking conversation, but they cannot match BlockchainFX’s mix of utility, yield, and growth. With 90% APY, a presale price still at just $0.022, and 30% extra tokens through BLOCK30, BFX is offering a chance to lock into passive income now while positioning for 100x–500x gains over the coming cycle.

Crypto is full of stories of missed chances. BlockchainFX looks like the one investors will be kicking themselves over if they wait too long.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

