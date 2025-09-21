The post Blockchain’s Role in Advancing Robot AI and Autonomous Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 19, 2025 22:26 Explore how blockchain technology is revolutionizing Robot AI by addressing data limitations, particularly in autonomous vehicles, drones, and humanoid robots. As blockchain technology continues to evolve, its application in enhancing Robot AI capabilities is gaining momentum. According to Solana (SOL), the current landscape of AI, particularly in autonomous systems, faces significant data challenges. While large language models (LLMs) are trained on over 100TB of internet text, the collective size of open robotics datasets is merely 5TB. Solana-powered decentralized networks are emerging as a pivotal solution, incentivizing diverse contributors to enrich AI datasets. Autonomous Vehicles The autonomous vehicle industry is poised for exponential data generation. By 2025, a connected fleet could produce 10 exabytes of data globally each month, with a single autonomous car generating up to 19 terabytes per hour. To facilitate the safe deployment of these vehicles, data must encompass various geographies, weather conditions, and driving cultures. Projects like Hivemapper, ROVR, and NATIX are addressing this data gap by leveraging decentralized networks. For instance, NATIX’s collaboration with Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, involves thousands of drivers contributing real-time video to update mapping data. Such initiatives highlight the potential of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) to deliver both computational and commercial value. Drones and Precision Sensing Drones are transforming agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure monitoring, relying heavily on precise and constantly updated data. Distributed networks such as GEODNET and Onocoy enable rural collectives and entrepreneurs to contribute to decentralized sensor and location networks. Raad Labs offers an alternative by allowing infrastructure providers to request customized monitoring, significantly reducing agricultural monitoring costs and enhancing scalability for drone networks in remote areas. Humanoid Robots and Industrial Automation The humanoid robot market is on the brink of substantial growth, with… The post Blockchain’s Role in Advancing Robot AI and Autonomous Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 19, 2025 22:26 Explore how blockchain technology is revolutionizing Robot AI by addressing data limitations, particularly in autonomous vehicles, drones, and humanoid robots. As blockchain technology continues to evolve, its application in enhancing Robot AI capabilities is gaining momentum. According to Solana (SOL), the current landscape of AI, particularly in autonomous systems, faces significant data challenges. While large language models (LLMs) are trained on over 100TB of internet text, the collective size of open robotics datasets is merely 5TB. Solana-powered decentralized networks are emerging as a pivotal solution, incentivizing diverse contributors to enrich AI datasets. Autonomous Vehicles The autonomous vehicle industry is poised for exponential data generation. By 2025, a connected fleet could produce 10 exabytes of data globally each month, with a single autonomous car generating up to 19 terabytes per hour. To facilitate the safe deployment of these vehicles, data must encompass various geographies, weather conditions, and driving cultures. Projects like Hivemapper, ROVR, and NATIX are addressing this data gap by leveraging decentralized networks. For instance, NATIX’s collaboration with Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, involves thousands of drivers contributing real-time video to update mapping data. Such initiatives highlight the potential of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) to deliver both computational and commercial value. Drones and Precision Sensing Drones are transforming agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure monitoring, relying heavily on precise and constantly updated data. Distributed networks such as GEODNET and Onocoy enable rural collectives and entrepreneurs to contribute to decentralized sensor and location networks. Raad Labs offers an alternative by allowing infrastructure providers to request customized monitoring, significantly reducing agricultural monitoring costs and enhancing scalability for drone networks in remote areas. Humanoid Robots and Industrial Automation The humanoid robot market is on the brink of substantial growth, with…

Blockchain’s Role in Advancing Robot AI and Autonomous Systems

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 02:13
Alvin Lang
Sep 19, 2025 22:26

Explore how blockchain technology is revolutionizing Robot AI by addressing data limitations, particularly in autonomous vehicles, drones, and humanoid robots.





As blockchain technology continues to evolve, its application in enhancing Robot AI capabilities is gaining momentum. According to Solana (SOL), the current landscape of AI, particularly in autonomous systems, faces significant data challenges. While large language models (LLMs) are trained on over 100TB of internet text, the collective size of open robotics datasets is merely 5TB. Solana-powered decentralized networks are emerging as a pivotal solution, incentivizing diverse contributors to enrich AI datasets.

Autonomous Vehicles

The autonomous vehicle industry is poised for exponential data generation. By 2025, a connected fleet could produce 10 exabytes of data globally each month, with a single autonomous car generating up to 19 terabytes per hour. To facilitate the safe deployment of these vehicles, data must encompass various geographies, weather conditions, and driving cultures. Projects like Hivemapper, ROVR, and NATIX are addressing this data gap by leveraging decentralized networks. For instance, NATIX’s collaboration with Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, involves thousands of drivers contributing real-time video to update mapping data. Such initiatives highlight the potential of decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) to deliver both computational and commercial value.

Drones and Precision Sensing

Drones are transforming agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure monitoring, relying heavily on precise and constantly updated data. Distributed networks such as GEODNET and Onocoy enable rural collectives and entrepreneurs to contribute to decentralized sensor and location networks. Raad Labs offers an alternative by allowing infrastructure providers to request customized monitoring, significantly reducing agricultural monitoring costs and enhancing scalability for drone networks in remote areas.

Humanoid Robots and Industrial Automation

The humanoid robot market is on the brink of substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from 3,500 robots in 2024 to 1.4 million by 2035. Morgan Stanley estimates the market could reach $5 trillion by 2050. Startups like Bitrobot, PrismaX, and Reborn are utilizing decentralized networks where robots or human operators share data on open platforms. This approach, while still modest in revenue, is evolving as teams consider developing their own models to capture more value.

Game Engines Data

Game engine data, although simulated, plays a crucial role in training physical models. World Models like Genie3 simulate robot actions through extensive gameplay hours. DePIN incentives allow for vast possibilities, enabling millions of gameplay hours to train models for rare but critical events, such as natural disasters. Platforms like Shaga, a peer-to-peer gaming platform, provide action-labeled data that can be used to refine AI models.

The intersection of blockchain technology and AI is paving the way for significant advancements in autonomous systems. As decentralized networks expand, they offer a promising solution to the data limitations currently hindering AI development. For more detailed insights, visit the original article on Solana.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/blockchain-role-robot-ai-autonomous-systems

