BlockDAG, ADA, TRX, and AVAX

Crypto News

See why BlockDAG’s near $405M raise, ADA’s ETF talk, TRX’s usage, and AVAX’s rise make them top picks for 2025. Find the next good crypto to invest in now.

If 2021 was all hype and 2022 was about survival, then 2025 is about proof. The crypto market is no longer only about big promises. People want to see what works in practice. Proof comes in the form of active users, real applications, and growth numbers that can be tracked today. Many projects still chase stories to stay in the spotlight, but others are already showing real traction with data to back it up.

From live stress testing before launch to exchange-traded fund discussions and network adoption, the list of good crypto to invest in 2025 points to coins that are moving beyond theory. Here are four leading names setting the pace, starting with the one already mining under real-world pressure.

BlockDAG (BDAG): Testing Scale Before Launch

What does building for scale mean in practice? For BlockDAG (BDAG), it means testing under real pressure. Its X1 mobile mining app now has more than 3 million people mining every day. This isn’t just a tap-to-earn game. Each session tests block speed, latency, and throughput. The team isn’t waiting to see what happens after launch. They are gathering live results now.

The money raised shows the same story. BlockDAG has brought in nearly $405 million. More than 26.2 billion coins have already been sold, with 312,000 holders on record. The community is active and growing at speed.

The coin’s price is also eye-catching. In batch 30, BDAG sits at $0.03. Yet, for a limited time, it is being offered at $0.0013. That equals a 2,900% ROI compared to batch one. Few projects show this kind of discount while moving hardware at the same time. BlockDAG has already delivered 19,800 X-series miners, with weekly output scaling to 2,000 units.

This is not just another coin story. BlockDAG is proving scale before launch and building an ecosystem with both software and hardware. These results explain why it ranks among the top good cryptos to invest in 2025.

Cardano (ADA): ETF Buzz Sparks Price Rise

Cardano is back in focus. After months of sideways price action, ADA broke out in September 2025. News of a possible Cardano-based ETF pushed the price above $0.48, the highest level in over nine months.

Developers keep adding upgrades, with Hydra’s scaling solution gaining more attention from app builders. Critics still point out that user growth hasn’t matched the tech roadmap. Supporters argue the research-heavy approach keeps Cardano strong for the long run.

While short-term seekers may look elsewhere for faster gains, ADA remains one of the top good crypto to invest in 2025. Its history, research-driven path, and fresh institutional talk keep it relevant.

TRON (TRX): Usage Keeps It on Top

TRON may not grab as many headlines now, but the numbers speak clearly. As of September 2025, TRX trades at $0.089 and keeps rising. It holds a lead in stablecoin transfers, with USDT volumes on TRON beating Ethereum again. Its throughput edge makes it a daily choice for DeFi use.

Founder Justin Sun has hinted at wider cross-chain use, with new deals coming out of Asia. The community is watching closely. TRON may not be the flashiest, but it shows steady activity, real payments, and high volume.

This steady output keeps TRX on the list of good cryptos to invest in 2025. It shows daily utility when many others only talk about it.

Avalanche (AVAX): Breaking Its Price Range

For much of 2025, Avalanche stayed stuck in a tight price zone. That finally changed in September, with AVAX breaking past $15 for the first time since May. Analysts point to renewed subnet use, especially for gaming and real-world assets.

Institutional capital is also flowing into Avalanche subnets. Many of these launches are designed for finance, making Avalanche appealing to large players. Retail energy is slower, but price moves could follow ecosystem news fast.

AVAX may not yet lead the top tier, but it holds strong mid-level status. With the right news, it could climb higher. That makes it another good crypto to invest in during 2025, especially for those watching altcoin breakouts.

Why Proof Beats Hype

Many coins still make bold promises about the future, but only a few are showing strong results right now. Proof matters more than empty talk. BlockDAG leads the way by showing that scale is not just a goal for later but something that can be tested before launch. With nearly $405 million raised and 3 million active miners, it is proving its model early.

Cardano and Avalanche are building momentum through upgrades and renewed stories, while TRON continues to prove its worth with daily high-volume usage. When you think about the next good crypto to invest in 2025, the choices are clear. The difference comes down to whether you want to follow hype or follow real progress. BlockDAG is doing both and showing why it belongs at the top of the list.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories







Next article