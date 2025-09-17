BlockDAG, Cardano, SEI, and Jupiter Make the List

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 07:19
Crypto News
  • 17 September 2025
  • |
  • 01:00

Looking for the top crypto for 2025? BlockDAG leads with $406M raised in presale, followed by Cardano, SEI & Jupiter. Market updates and growth potential inside.

Investors looking for the top crypto for 2025 are focusing less on hype and more on mechanics that actually reward participation. Passive income isn’t just a post-launch goal anymore; it’s happening during presale.

BlockDAG is showing how it’s done, and its referral-based reward system is flipping the script on early investment. Alongside it, projects like Cardano, SEI, and Jupiter are also gaining attention, but the differentiators are becoming clearer by the day. If 2024 was about speculation, 2025 is shaping up to be about proof and profit.

1. BlockDAG (BDAG): Passive Income at Presale Scale

BlockDAG is redefining how presales can benefit early adopters, not just through appreciation but through real-time earnings. With a 25% commission on referrals, participants don’t need to wait for an exchange listing to see value compound. Users who refer others are stacking BDAG in real time, building their holdings daily, and with the price locked at just $0.0013 until October 1st, those coins carry significant upside.

Since batch 1, BlockDAG has delivered a 2,900% ROI, and the numbers don’t stop there. The presale has pulled in over $406 million, with over 26.2 billion coins sold. Even though the current batch 30 price is $0.03, the locked offer provides an early entry advantage that very few projects can match.

This isn’t about passive hype. It’s passive income, with structure. Whether you’re mining through the X1 app, building a referral tree, or watching your wallet grow, BlockDAG is proving that a presale doesn’t have to wait until launch to start rewarding effort.

2. Cardano (ADA): Steady Uptrend and Institutional Confidence

Cardano is holding steady as a top crypto for 2025, with its September 2025 price floating around $0.52, after bouncing from mid-year lows near $0.39. While other L1s chase speed and headlines,

Cardano continues to build a developer-focused environment with rigorous updates and peer-reviewed upgrades. The Hydra scaling solution, which rolled out further optimizations this quarter, is slowly being adopted across dApps to support higher transaction volumes.

Cardano’s resilience lies in its consistent roadmap and the community that backs it. Institutional confidence has also played a role, with recent reports suggesting an uptick in large-wallet ADA accumulation. While the upside may not be explosive, Cardano’s long-term structure continues to appeal to risk-aware investors focused on fundamentals and steady gains.

3. SEI: Breaking Into DeFi Speed Wars

SEI is another name quickly climbing lists of top crypto for 2025, with its unique position as a Layer 1 tailored specifically for DeFi and trading efficiency. As of September 2025, SEI is trading at $0.18, slightly up from $0.14 a month prior, fueled by growing interest in high-speed DeFi networks. The project’s parallelized execution architecture has enabled it to compete directly with Solana and Sui on throughput benchmarks, and developers are starting to migrate or cross-deploy.

Recent listings on regional exchanges and whispers of institutional DeFi integrations have given SEI a slight edge in anticipation. If the trend of seeking faster, low-latency DeFi backbones continues, SEI could secure a more dominant role by early 2026. However, unlike BlockDAG, which rewards participation early, SEI’s benefits are more dependent on post-deployment network effects.

4. Jupiter (JUP): From Airdrop to Accumulation

Jupiter has gained attention for more than just its role in Solana’s DeFi ecosystem; it’s also on watchlists as a top crypto for 2025 because of how it handled its airdrop.

After hitting the market early in 2025 with a large wave of airdropped tokens, many expected a slow bleed. Instead, Jupiter has stabilized, with its September 2025 price hovering around $0.78, following a summer rebound from $0.52.

As one of Solana’s go-to aggregators and routing protocols, Jupiter has quietly grown its volume and retained serious users. The team recently rolled out a new governance module, increasing on-chain voting participation and giving token holders a stronger role in platform upgrades. With DeFi back on the rise and Solana cementing its comeback, Jupiter’s place as an aggregator looks increasingly solid.

Proof Meets Payoff in the Top Crypto for 2025

While Cardano, SEI, and Jupiter each offer clear value propositions, BlockDAG stands out by offering value before launch. Its referral-based passive income model, combined with a fixed presale entry price and real traction, $406M raised, 26.2B+ coins sold, makes it more than just a low-cost opportunity.

It’s a proof of structure, showing how presales can reward action, not just anticipation. For those searching for the top crypto for 2025, the conversation is shifting from what might work to what’s already working. And BlockDAG is giving buyers a reason to act, not wait.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research

Source: https://coindoo.com/top-crypto-for-2025-blockdags-406m-presale-dominates-while-cardano-sei-jupiter-play-catch-up/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Medium2025/09/17 16:01
U.S. consumer credit rose by $16 billion in July, reaching $5.06 trillion—third-highest ever.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 16:25
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/17 15:25
