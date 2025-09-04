BlockDAG Deployment Event Sets $0.0013 Presale Price After Raising $395M

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:03
Threshold
T$0.016-0.99%
RealLink
REAL$0.06024+0.40%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.45+1.58%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012312-4.86%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005092-24.02%
Crypto News

BlockDAG’s Deployment Event introduces a fair $0.0013 presale price, $395M raised, 25.7B coins sold, and 2,900% ROI for early buyers.

BlockDAG isn’t just another presale story; it’s moving into a new phase of visibility and growth. At its BDAG Deployment Event, the project introduced a flat $0.0013 presale price, replacing bonus tiers to ensure fairness and transparency for every buyer.

While most platforms rely only on hype, BlockDAG is charging in with purpose. The shift to standardized pricing means new participants can enter with clarity, tapping into the same momentum that defined BlockDAG’s explosive rise. This isn’t a random move, it reflects BlockDAG’s ongoing approach: reward early participation while building long-term trust.

New Buyers Still Gain

Early buyers who entered BlockDAG at $0.001 in Batch 1 are now enjoying 2,900% gains. With pricing now set at $0.0013, following the Deployment Event, the presale remains accessible while maintaining strong growth potential.

With 25.7 billion coins already sold and $395 million raised, the scale of the project now rivals and surpasses major presales like Polkadot and Filecoin. The model doesn’t dilute value; it widens participation while preserving upside potential.

Rather than shifting the playing field, the update ensures broader entry and long-term stability. The market is clearly responding, and with the $0.05 launch price ahead, there’s still plenty of room for gains.

The X1 miner app, now with 3 million users, adds another layer of real-time engagement. BlockDAG’s blend of scalability and community strategy sets it apart as more than a presale; it’s a project already showing signs of its future. And BlockDAG’s setup ensures that it won’t just be noticed, it’ll be remembered.

Ecosystem Expansion Powers Future Growth

What makes the Deployment Event so pivotal is that it brings BlockDAG’s origin story full circle. Those who entered in Batch 1 already enjoy 2,900% returns, proving BlockDAG has delivered far beyond promises. But this isn’t just about early wins; it’s about giving new entrants a fair chance at today’s price point.

The ecosystem continues to grow:

  • 3M+ X1 mobile app users
  • Thousands of miners are shipped globally
  • Hybrid DAG–PoW architecture with parallel confirmations
  • Dashboard V4 offering live trading-style presale experience

These aren’t just roadmaps; they’re live features building momentum before mainnet. With adoption and infrastructure in place, BlockDAG is proving it isn’t aiming for success later; it’s already operating with real traction today..

Looking Ahead

With $395 million in funding, 25.7B coins sold, and Deployment Event pricing set at $0.0013, BlockDAG has reinforced its position as the standout presale of 2025. From the earliest batch buyers who’ve seen 2,900% returns, to new participants entering under the updated model, the narrative stays strong: real adoption, real progress, and real upside.

In a sea of crypto projects making noise, BlockDAG is showing what happens when smart reward models meet working features. For many still on the sidelines, this Deployment Event could be the moment they realize they’ve missed the start of something much bigger.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/missed-the-2900-roi-blockdags-deployment-event-could-be-your-next-big-opportunity/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,772.2+2.04%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Share
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission is developing a roadmap to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission is developing a roadmap to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin News citing Pioneer Economy, the Financial Services Commission of South Korea is developing a roadmap for launching a Bitcoin spot ETF.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:32
Share
Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/corporate-bitcoin-investment-real-estate/
RealLink
REAL$0.06034+0.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017666-1.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 10:12
Share

Trending News

More

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission is developing a roadmap to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network