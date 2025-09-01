BlockDAG Drops 2049% Bonus, Bitcoin Swift Sets Launch, BlockchainFX Tops $6M

Crypto News

Explore BlockDAG’s Token2049 headline bonus, Bitcoin Swift’s confirmed launch, and BlockchainFX’s staking rewards. Which crypto should you buy now?

Crypto doesn’t announce progress quietly; it shouts it. Bitcoin Swift is catching early traction with an August launch date and more than $1.3 million raised so far. BlockchainFX has gathered momentum with staking rewards, surpassing $6 million in presale traction while expanding into real-world trading options.

Yet it’s BlockDAG that’s defining the conversation. By attaching a 2049% bonus to Token2049, the year’s most anticipated event, BlockDAG isn’t trying to sneak in, it’s demanding attention. With $388 million raised, 25 billion BDAG sold, and a 2900% ROI since batch 1, this presale has both narrative and numbers on its side. Among these names, BlockDAG looks less like a project in progress and more like a confirmation of where the spotlight belongs.

Timing, Scale, Proof: BlockDAG’s Winning Formula!

As Token2049 approaches, projects are preparing their strategies. Many will try to quietly stake a claim in the industry conversation, hoping to be noticed. BlockDAG has chosen a completely different route. Instead of whispering, it’s leading with volume. A 2049% bonus tied directly to the biggest crypto event of the year is more than a marketing tactic; it’s headline material, crafted to dominate the stage where it counts most.

The strength of this move lies in its numbers. With $388 million already raised, 25 billion coins distributed, and Batch 30 now live at $0.03, this isn’t simply a play for attention; it’s a showcase of progress. A 2900% ROI since batch 1 tells a clear story of growth that has kept momentum, rather than fading with time. These figures make BlockDAG stand out not for what it promises, but for what it has already delivered.

Token2049 isn’t just another networking expo. It’s the center of gravity where cycles take shape and capital begins moving across projects. By aligning its most aggressive offer with this event, BlockDAG isn’t a side participant; it’s stepping into the current with undeniable force. It’s not waiting for approval as a new Layer 1, it’s already building its legacy. In a market filled with claims, BlockDAG sets itself apart with timing, scale, and proof.

Bitcoin Swift Sets Early Launch Date

Bitcoin Swift is pushing forward with momentum, confirming its official launch for August 30, 2025. It has already surpassed $1.3 million raised across its presale, backed by more than 5,500 participants eager to join early. Now in Stage 7, coins are priced at $7 each, accompanied by the “Everything Must Go Bonus,” which offers rewards scaling up to 300% depending on contribution levels.

A 25% referral bonus, split equally between both referrer and referee, adds further attraction. The project brands itself as a next-gen financial operating system. Its foundation blends AI-driven smart contracts with zk-SNARK technology for privacy, while its Proof-of-Yield model introduces an incentive structure to sustain growth.

Alongside these, it combines both Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake mechanisms for optimized efficiency. Multiple audits from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf, paired with verified KYC, add credibility to its setup. With these tools, Bitcoin Swift is aiming to present itself as more than a basic launch; it’s seeking to deliver a full infrastructure.

Staking and Rewards Drive BlockchainFX Growth

BlockchainFX has seen steady traction, raising over $6 million while positioning itself as a platform built for sustainable rewards. Current pricing sits near $0.021, with a projected launch value of $0.05, giving early entries the potential for gains up to 150% at listing. That’s only part of its appeal. The project returns 70% of all trading fees directly to users, embedding rewards into its structure.

Staking drives its model, with daily payouts offered in both BFX and USDT. These rewards, which can reach $25,000 USDT daily, are supported by buybacks and burns, ensuring supply scarcity continues long-term.

BlockchainFX also broadens its focus beyond just crypto, extending into markets like stocks, ETFs, forex, and commodities. This diversification puts it in a different league compared to most presales, aligning more with a multi-market financial service.

Adding to this, presale contributors are granted access to a BFX Visa card. This feature emphasizes BlockchainFX’s positioning as not only a digital currency project but a full-service ecosystem designed to interact seamlessly with traditional markets as well.

Looking Ahead

Presales are attracting widespread attention, and projects like Bitcoin Swift and BlockchainFX are demonstrating creative strategies. Bitcoin Swift is moving fast with its early launch, while BlockchainFX doubles down on staking-driven sustainability. Yet BlockDAG is clearly standing at the top of the pile.

Its 2049% bonus tied directly to Token2049 isn’t just an offer, it’s a moment that captures the biggest audience in crypto. With $388 million raised, 25 billion coins sold, and a 2900% ROI since batch 1, BlockDAG isn’t waiting for recognition; it’s already leading the conversation. While others promote future potential, BlockDAG presents results, turning presales from possibility into proof.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

