BlockDAG, Ethereum, Chainlink, & Litecoin Compared

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/13 01:00
The big question on many minds right now is which crypto will boom in 2025. As the market moves into a new cycle, billions are pouring into coins that balance stability with growth potential. Traders are searching for clear use cases, reliable adoption, and opportunities that can scale fast. Some coins already have deep trust, while others are just entering the spotlight with impressive results.

Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin remain at the core of the digital space, proving their staying power with technical strength and global adoption. At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is rising quickly with numbers rarely seen before listing. Together, these four coins shape the discussion on which crypto will boom in 2025.

BlockDAG (BDAG): Nears $405M in Batch 30

BlockDAG is changing expectations for early coin sales. It has already raised nearly $405M, putting it far ahead of most projects at a similar stage. More than 26.2 billion coins are sold, and the community keeps growing with 3 million X1 app users. The sale of 19,800 mining rigs adds proof of adoption on the ground. These numbers explain why many link BlockDAG (BDAG) to the question of which crypto will boom in 2025.

In Batch 30, the BDAG price is $0.03, but for a short time, it is still available at $0.0013. That creates an immediate 2900% ROI window. Long-term projections push the coin far higher, showing its chance to become one of the strongest names in the sector. What makes BlockDAG stand apart is its hybrid DAG plus Proof-of-Work design. This setup balances speed, security, and growth potential. It shows more than hype, since usage and adoption are already proven. Unlike many coins that only talk about plans, BlockDAG has numbers to back its claim.

Large-scale buys confirm interest, and momentum is building before its official listing. With Batch 30 in motion and clear price growth, BlockDAG continues to attract attention as the coin many believe answers the question of which crypto will boom in 2025.

Ethereum (ETH): Holds $4,300 With $6.7B Stablecoin Inflows

Ethereum stays central to the crypto world and holds firm at around $4,300. The network recently saw $6.7B in stablecoin inflows within a single week, proving its unmatched role in decentralized finance. Another $3.9B flowed into ETFs, showing major money trusts Ethereum for long-term growth.

Charts point to a breakout at the $4,480–$4,490 level, which could move ETH toward $5,000 and even $10,000 later. Rising staking rewards add another reason for confidence, while Ethereum’s role in NFTs, DeFi, and gaming expands every day. It is not only a coin but a full platform running thousands of apps. For those asking which crypto will boom in 2025, Ethereum will stay high on the list thanks to its strong demand and global use.

Chainlink (LINK): Powers $24B in Assets and Secures Key Partnerships

Chainlink shows its strength beyond price charts, even while trading near $22.5. It secures more than $24B in tokenized assets and has partnerships with Mastercard, SBI Holdings, and the U.S. Department of Commerce. This reach makes LINK vital to connecting digital networks with real-world data.

Market action shows whales defending the $23 support zone, suggesting trust in future moves. Analysts highlight targets of $28, $31, and possibly $47 if momentum continues. Chart patterns confirm a long build-up that could now be breaking out. For those asking which crypto will boom in 2025, Chainlink offers a clear upside. Its core function as the bridge for reliable data gives it a permanent place in the market.

Litecoin (LTC): Climbs Above $112 With Strong Hash Rate Growth

Litecoin trades above $112 and is building momentum after a recent correction. Analysts point to potential growth toward $125–$153 as long as support levels hold steady. This technical setup makes it one of the coins to keep an eye on.

Beyond the charts, Litecoin’s fundamentals are stronger than ever. Its network hash rate tripled over the past 18 months, which signals higher security and strong miner trust. Interest in Litecoin ETFs is also growing, further adding weight to its position in the market. With its long history, active network, and renewed technical signals, Litecoin remains a solid choice for those wondering which crypto will boom in 2025. It combines stability with new momentum.

Which Crypto Will Boom in 2025? BlockDAG Leads the Pack

Finding which crypto will boom in 2025 requires looking at both history and new progress. Ethereum remains the backbone of decentralized apps and finance. Chainlink builds the bridges that connect data between institutions and crypto. Litecoin shows that a proven coin can return to strength with improved network security and miner support.

BlockDAG, however, is the one that pulls the most attention. With nearly $405M raised, 26.2B coins sold, 3M X1 app users, and 19,800 miners shipped, it is proving adoption before even listing. The price gap between $0.0013 entry and $0.03 Batch 30 shows clear ROI potential. For many, the choice of which crypto will boom in 2025 now has a clear answer: BlockDAG leads, with Ethereum, Chainlink, and Litecoin completing the lineup.

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice, and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

