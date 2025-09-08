BlockDAG Leads with $400M Raised & $0.0013 Price Lock

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 17:36
Top Crypto Projects to Watch in September 2025: BlockDAG, DOGE, BONK, and TRX

In crypto, capital raised only matters when it builds something real. Projects with flashy numbers but little substance don’t last long. But when a project turns funding into infrastructure, users, and daily engagement, that’s when attention is justified.

This list isn’t about coins with just hype, it’s about projects showing scale, traction, and a roadmap already in motion. As of September 2025, these are four of the top crypto projects that are converting potential into proof, and one of them is giving buyers a time-locked entry point at a price few saw coming.

BlockDAG (BDAG): From Capital to Code, Miners, and Millions of Users

BlockDAG isn’t trying to get attention. It already has it, with numbers that most other presales would envy. With over $400 million raised, including $40 million in the last month alone, this isn’t just a large raise. It’s a committed one. More than 25.5 billion BDAG coins have been sold, with 312,000+ unique holders joining in. But the real difference lies in how that capital is being used.

Instead of marketing hype, BlockDAG has put funds straight into infrastructure. Already, 19,000 X-series miners (X10, X30, X100) have been shipped, scaling to 2,000 units per week. Over 3 million users are actively mining through the X1 mobile app, turning daily taps into daily participation. There’s also a live global dashboard, developer tools, and a tiered mining ecosystem. The roadmap isn’t a promise, it’s a product set already being used by a growing global base across 130+ countries.

The presale is currently in Batch 30, priced at $0.03, with an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1. But the real opportunity lies in the temporary price lock at $0.0013, open until October 1st. It’s a rare alignment: high traction with a low entry point. For anyone researching top crypto projects, BlockDAG is setting the pace in 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Holding Strong, Waiting for a Breakout

Dogecoin continues to stay in the spotlight, but not just for its meme roots. As of September 2025, DOGE is trading around $0.077, recovering from earlier lows after renewed speculation about possible integration with upcoming social media payment features. Elon Musk’s continued comments have kept DOGE relevant, but the price action has been range-bound for weeks.

What keeps Dogecoin on the list of top crypto projects is its massive holder base and liquidity. It doesn’t offer technical evolution or new utilities, but it doesn’t need to. It functions as the entry coin for millions and has a cultural weight few others can match. If payment integrations materialize this quarter, DOGE could see a quick move up, but as of now, it’s a wait-and-watch play for many.

BONK: Still Barking, but with Less Bite

BONK, the Solana-based meme coin, saw a sharp rise earlier in 2025 and gained traction during the meme coin revival. However, as of September, BONK is trading at $0.000018, down from its spring highs. Despite the dip, BONK remains one of the more discussed meme tokens due to its frequent appearances in NFT promotions, airdrops, and Solana ecosystem incentives.

The community backing is still active, but the momentum has cooled off in recent months. BONK is trying to stay relevant through integrations with Solana-based DeFi tools and merchant partnerships, but the jury is still out on whether these will stick. It may not be leading the pack anymore, but BONK still earns its spot among the top crypto projects based on sheer visibility and speculative volume.

TRON (TRX): Quiet Execution, Growing Numbers

TRON has never been a hype-heavy project, but its consistency earns it a place on this list. As of September 2025, TRX is priced around $0.11, holding steady after a summer run-up sparked by expanded stablecoin settlement partnerships in Asia and the Middle East. TRON’s strategy of focusing on real-world use cases, especially payments and settlements, has kept it out of the volatility that rocks other tokens.

With over 200 million accounts and TRC20-USDT volume at record highs, TRON remains one of the most used Layer 1s in terms of stablecoin throughput. While it doesn’t generate headlines like newer projects, it keeps showing up in utility-based metrics, and that’s what makes it one of the more quietly consistent top crypto projects in 2025.

Infrastructure, Utility, and Timing Define the Moment

Each of these top crypto projects has a different strength. DOGE leverages cultural clout. BONK rides meme attention. TRX builds on silent utility. But BlockDAG stands out because it’s not just raising money, it’s building something real with it.

The network already has users, miners, apps, and scale, and it’s only in presale. With $0.0013 locked in until October 1, the timing isn’t just fair. It’s strategic. Anyone waiting for a sign in crypto may want to look at where the funding has already turned into function.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/top-crypto-projects-september-2025-blockdag-leads-with-400m-raised-0-0013-price-lock/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC.
US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules

PANews June 21 news, according to Jinshi, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Atkins, said on Monday local time that the current framework that allows brokers
Union
U$0.01088-7.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0922+1.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 21:10
Share
Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

PANews reported on June 23 that Grant Cardone, CEO of real estate investment company Cardone Capital, said on the X platform last Saturday: "Cardone Capital has included approximately 1,000 bitcoins
RealLink
REAL$0.06148+1.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0922+1.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:51
Share
Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Treasuries On Risky Road, According To NYDIG

Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Treasuries On Risky Road, According To NYDIG

Wall Street's appetite for companies holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets is cooling, and investors are starting to show it, according to the New York Digital Investment Group. Related Reading: MemeCore Explodes 3,800% For ATH — But Is A Collapse Around The Corner? Greg Cipolaro, the firm's global head of research, said the disparity between share prices and net asset value (NAV) for major buyers is narrowing even as Bitcoin reached highs earlier this year. He pointed to several forces pushing those premiums down, from looming supply unlocks to increased share issuance. Premiums On The Slide Investor worry over future token unlocks is weighing on prices. Cipolaro listed other drivers: shifting corporate aims among digital-asset treasuries, fresh share sales, investor profit-taking, and a lack of clear differences between companies that simply hold Bitcoin. Companies often used as proxies for Bitcoin gains — names like Metaplanet and Strategy — have seen that gap compress. In plain terms, stocks that once traded at a healthy premium to the coins they own are now much closer to their NAVs. Buying Activity Slows Sharply Reports have disclosed that the combined holdings of publicly disclosed Bitcoin-buying companies peaked at 840,000 BTC this year. Strategy accounts for a third of that total, or about 637,000 BTC, while the rest is spread across 30 other entities. Data shows a clear slowdown in purchase size. Strategy's average buy in August fell to 1,200 BTC from a 2025 peak of 14,000 BTC. Other companies bought 86% less than their March 2025 high of 2,400 BTC per transaction. Monthly growth has cooled too: Strategy's monthly increase slid to 5% last month from 40% at the end of 2024, and other firms went from 160% in March to 7% in August. Share Prices And Fundraising Values Are Coming Under Pressure A number of treasury companies are trading at or below the prices of recent fundraises. That gap creates risk. If newly issued shares begin trading freely and owners decide to cash out, a wave of selling could follow. Cipolaro warned a rough patch may be ahead and advised companies to consider measures that support their share price. Related Reading: Why $50 XRP By December 2025 Isn't 'Hopium' If ETFs Get Greenlight: Analyst Stocks May Face A Bumpy Ride One straightforward move suggested was stock buybacks. According to Cipolaro, crypto focused companies should set aside some capital raised to buy back shares if needed. That approach can lift prices by shrinking the number of outstanding shares. Meanwhile, Bitcoin itself has not been immune to swings. Based on CoinMarketCap quotes, BTC was trading around $111,550, down about 7% from a mid-August peak above $124,000. The price move tightens the margin for error for treasury firms: their fortunes are linked to the coin, but their stock prices can move independently and sometimes more harshly. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
Threshold
T$0.01618+1.56%
holoride
RIDE$0.001006+2.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,064.6+0.70%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/08 18:30
Share

