The post BlockDAG Nears $410M, Polygon Brings Upgrades, UNI Holds $9.50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uniswap continues to hold its place through steady volumes and governance-driven upgrades, while Polygon shows resilience with network improvements and consistent adoption. Both highlight how established projects can adapt to shifting demands. However, BlockDAG offers something distinct by proving traction before its official listing. With nearly $410 million raised, coins sold past 26.2 billion, and more than 3 million daily miners on the X1 app, the project has converted presale momentum into measurable usage. For those weighing the top crypto coins right now, BlockDAG provides ROI, scale, and infrastructure that strengthen its standing beyond speculation. Lock-In Before Liftoff: BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Offer Ends Soon! The $0.0013 presale price for BlockDAG is not simply a discount; instead, it represents a strategic lock-in point before network demand surges post-deployment. Moreover, with more than 3 million users mining daily through the X1 app, BlockDAG already shows active engagement on a scale most projects only achieve after launch.  Consequently, this activity highlights an infrastructure that is alive before exchange listings or external incentives begin, offering investors a snapshot of growth before global visibility accelerates. In addition, presale momentum reinforces this trajectory. Nearly $410 million has been raised, with over 26.2 billion coins already sold to more than 312,000 holders. The current batch 30 pricing stands at $0.03, but buyers still have a limited-time opportunity to secure coins at the locked $0.0013 price for the next 24 hours. Early participants from batch 1 have already seen a 2,900% ROI, and the multiplier potential remains intact for late entrants willing to act within the window. As discussions around the top crypto coins right now grow louder, BlockDAG’s presale data provides measurable proof of traction. Additionally, hardware units from the X10, X30, and X100 series are being delivered at scale, adding further weight to the project’s credibility.  Therefore, for… The post BlockDAG Nears $410M, Polygon Brings Upgrades, UNI Holds $9.50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uniswap continues to hold its place through steady volumes and governance-driven upgrades, while Polygon shows resilience with network improvements and consistent adoption. Both highlight how established projects can adapt to shifting demands. However, BlockDAG offers something distinct by proving traction before its official listing. With nearly $410 million raised, coins sold past 26.2 billion, and more than 3 million daily miners on the X1 app, the project has converted presale momentum into measurable usage. For those weighing the top crypto coins right now, BlockDAG provides ROI, scale, and infrastructure that strengthen its standing beyond speculation. Lock-In Before Liftoff: BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Offer Ends Soon! The $0.0013 presale price for BlockDAG is not simply a discount; instead, it represents a strategic lock-in point before network demand surges post-deployment. Moreover, with more than 3 million users mining daily through the X1 app, BlockDAG already shows active engagement on a scale most projects only achieve after launch.  Consequently, this activity highlights an infrastructure that is alive before exchange listings or external incentives begin, offering investors a snapshot of growth before global visibility accelerates. In addition, presale momentum reinforces this trajectory. Nearly $410 million has been raised, with over 26.2 billion coins already sold to more than 312,000 holders. The current batch 30 pricing stands at $0.03, but buyers still have a limited-time opportunity to secure coins at the locked $0.0013 price for the next 24 hours. Early participants from batch 1 have already seen a 2,900% ROI, and the multiplier potential remains intact for late entrants willing to act within the window. As discussions around the top crypto coins right now grow louder, BlockDAG’s presale data provides measurable proof of traction. Additionally, hardware units from the X10, X30, and X100 series are being delivered at scale, adding further weight to the project’s credibility.  Therefore, for…

BlockDAG Nears $410M, Polygon Brings Upgrades, UNI Holds $9.50

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:20
1
1$0.011644-7.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08646-1.92%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017444-0.01%
UNISWAP
UNI$9.183-3.46%

Uniswap continues to hold its place through steady volumes and governance-driven upgrades, while Polygon shows resilience with network improvements and consistent adoption. Both highlight how established projects can adapt to shifting demands. However, BlockDAG offers something distinct by proving traction before its official listing. With nearly $410 million raised, coins sold past 26.2 billion, and more than 3 million daily miners on the X1 app, the project has converted presale momentum into measurable usage. For those weighing the top crypto coins right now, BlockDAG provides ROI, scale, and infrastructure that strengthen its standing beyond speculation.

Lock-In Before Liftoff: BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Offer Ends Soon!

The $0.0013 presale price for BlockDAG is not simply a discount; instead, it represents a strategic lock-in point before network demand surges post-deployment. Moreover, with more than 3 million users mining daily through the X1 app, BlockDAG already shows active engagement on a scale most projects only achieve after launch. 

Consequently, this activity highlights an infrastructure that is alive before exchange listings or external incentives begin, offering investors a snapshot of growth before global visibility accelerates.

In addition, presale momentum reinforces this trajectory. Nearly $410 million has been raised, with over 26.2 billion coins already sold to more than 312,000 holders. The current batch 30 pricing stands at $0.03, but buyers still have a limited-time opportunity to secure coins at the locked $0.0013 price for the next 24 hours. Early participants from batch 1 have already seen a 2,900% ROI, and the multiplier potential remains intact for late entrants willing to act within the window.

As discussions around the top crypto coins right now grow louder, BlockDAG’s presale data provides measurable proof of traction. Additionally, hardware units from the X10, X30, and X100 series are being delivered at scale, adding further weight to the project’s credibility. 

Therefore, for investors seeking more than speculative hype, this presale stage represents both urgency and substance. Ultimately, the lock-in price today is not just an entry; it is a chance to capture value before BlockDAG’s visibility transforms into global adoption.

Polygon Grows With zkEVM and DeFi Expansion

Polygon’s shift to POL has taken another step forward with its September 2025 upgrade, focusing on validator participation and zkEVM efficiency. Specifically, the update refined staking rewards distribution, encouraging greater involvement from network operators and enhancing overall security. As a result, developers have responded quickly, with DeFi platforms and gaming projects beginning to integrate the upgraded features.

At the same time, transaction costs remain low, and throughput improvements now position Polygon as one of the most reliable scaling solutions tied to Ethereum compatibility. POL trades close to $1.20, showing resilience despite broader market volatility, with steady daily volumes reflecting investor confidence. 

Moreover, active wallets continue to grow, supported by incentive programs and ecosystem grants that push adoption across multiple sectors. In addition, institutional exploration of Polygon’s infrastructure also adds weight to its long-term relevance. Ultimately, locked pricing plus real adoption means the window is closing fast, and everyone mining daily already knows it.

Uniswap Price Holds Steady at $9.50

Uniswap’s UNI token trades near $9.50 in early September 2025, reflecting stability despite broader market fluctuations. Furthermore, trading activity remains strong, with daily volumes consistently ranking among the highest in decentralized exchanges. 

The v4 protocol upgrade has also delivered new functionality, allowing developers to build customizable liquidity pools and improving fee efficiency for users. Consequently, these adjustments have attracted new projects and deepened capital pools across multiple trading pairs. In addition, UNI staking continues to reward holders, supporting reduced selling pressure and encouraging governance participation on upcoming proposals. 

Institutional traders have also increased exposure to decentralized liquidity, thereby adding further confidence to the platform’s growth. Analysts view the current levels as a consolidation zone, with potential upside if overall DeFi inflows expand later in the year. Ultimately, locked pricing plus real adoption means the window is closing fast, and everyone mining daily already knows it.

Looking Ahead

Uniswap holds steady with strong liquidity and continued governance activity, while Polygon advances with upgrades that improve validator rewards and zkEVM efficiency. Both show resilience and adaptability, yet BlockDAG stands out for converting presale momentum into measurable adoption. 

With nearly $410 million raised, more than 26.2 billion coins sold, and over 3 million daily miners already active on the X1 app, its foundation is firmly established before listings begin. Hardware shipments and a global community across 130 countries further highlight readiness. Among the top crypto coins right now, BlockDAG offers urgency, scale, and infrastructure that distinguish its path.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/polygon-improves-validator-payouts-uniswap-consolidates-above-9-blockdag-enters-final-24-hours-of-0-0013-price-offer/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.21-3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,509.51-1.43%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185109-6.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.08446+6.13%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$3.104-4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00658+0.15%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion