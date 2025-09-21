Magacoin Finance has made waves by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 investors, proving that meme-driven energy can convert into tangible traction. Its smart contracts have cleared the third-party audits. BlockchainFX, meanwhile, offers a broader financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, already pulling in $6.85 million from 8,000 buyers. Its practical [...] The post BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.Magacoin Finance has made waves by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 investors, proving that meme-driven energy can convert into tangible traction. Its smart contracts have cleared the third-party audits. BlockchainFX, meanwhile, offers a broader financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, already pulling in $6.85 million from 8,000 buyers. Its practical [...] The post BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.

BlockDAG Presale $0.0013 Price Countdown: Only 24 Hours Left, While Magacoin Finance Gains Traction & BlockchainFX Expands Utility

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/21 00:00
Magacoin Finance has made waves by raising $13.5 million from 13,500 investors, proving that meme-driven energy can convert into tangible traction. Its smart contracts have cleared the third-party audits. BlockchainFX, meanwhile, offers a broader financial toolkit, supporting 500+ assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, already pulling in $6.85 million from 8,000 buyers. Its practical perks, like a Visa card for everyday spending, show promise.

Yet, BlockDAG is operating on another scale entirely. Across 30 batches, it has raised nearly $410 million and sold 26.3 billion BDAG coins. And its rare $0.0013 presale entry is set to finish in 24 hours. Its EVM-compatible DAG structure and 3M+ miners position it as the best presale crypto in 2025.

MAGACOIN Finance Raises $13.5M with Growing Momentum

MAGACOIN Finance is drawing serious attention, and not just for good marketing. In a short time, its presale has raised over $13.5 million from more than 13,500 investors. Its smart contracts have passed independent security checks through hashing audits, including one from a top-tier firm. The token also uses scarcity mechanics, selling out presale phases quickly and reducing supply each round, which rewards early buyers.

Blockdaq

First, the project is transparent about progress and distribution, unlike many anonymous presales. Second, analysts are watching this one, citing both its credibility and upside potential. With momentum and trust on its side, MAGACOIN Finance is the kind of crypto presale that warrants a hard look, especially if you’re hunting for early-stage opportunities with substance.

BlockchainFX Attracts $6.85M Through Multi-Asset Utility Offering

BlockchainFX (BFX) has quietly drawn attention by raising $6.85 million from nearly 8,000 participants, making it one of the most active crypto presales of 2025. What sets it apart is its clear vision; it’s not just another token drop. BFX intends to become a one-stop financial platform, supporting over 500 assets across crypto, stocks, ETFs, commodities, and forex. That kind of asset breadth is rare in early-stage projects.

Users are also gaining practical utility early. Unlike many presales that promise future features, BlockchainFX is offering a Visa card, available in metal and gold editions, that lets holders spend BFX and 20+ other supported cryptocurrencies globally. BlockchainFX combines a working product strategy with real-world usability and market dynamics that favour early action.

BlockDAG: The First DAG Layer-1 With EVM Compatibility

BlockDAG is rewriting how developers think about Layer-1 blockchains. By combining Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture with full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, it offers something the crypto industry has never seen before. This alignment gives developers the speed and scalability of DAG while keeping the liquidity and ecosystem strength of Ethereum. In practical terms, it means that Ethereum dApps can migrate directly to BlockDAG without re-coding, while instantly benefiting from higher throughput and reduced congestion.

BlockDAG has already raised nearly $410 million in its presale, selling over 26.3 billion BDAG coins to 312,000 holders. The project started with a Stage 1 presale price of just $0.001, and even today sits at a special Batch 30 price of $0.0013, far below the confirmed $0.05 listing price. That represents a potential 3,746% ROI window for early participants. But the low-entry $0.0013 presale price is ending within 24 hours.

Blockdaq

With over 3 million X1 mobile miners and nearly 20k hardware miners already distributed, adoption is real and growing. Developers are also showing up in force, building hundreds of applications on testnet. For builders and early buyers alike, BlockDAG represents not just another crypto but a once-in-history chance to enter at the ground floor of an ecosystem that merges speed with usability.

Final Words

Magacoin Finance appeals to meme momentum, combining audits with early supply mechanics that reward quick entries. BlockchainFX has carved a niche as a multi-asset financial hub with presale traction and strong usability signals. Both are credible presale stories, but neither commands the same ecosystem weight as BlockDAG. With 312,000 holders, nearly 20k miners sold, and 3M+ X1 app users, BlockDAG’s network is already functioning before launch.

Add the fact that Ethereum-based dApps can migrate seamlessly thanks to EVM compatibility, and it becomes clear why analysts project 3,746% ROI from its current presale window. Investors seeking the best presale crypto in 2025 will find Magacoin Finance and BlockchainFX compelling, but BlockDAG is the project that has the infrastructure, adoption, and liquidity to define this cycle.

Blockdaq

