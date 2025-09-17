BlockDAG Raises Over $405M, Ozak AI Gains AI Buzz, Snorter Builds Meme Tools! Which Is The Best Presale For 2025 Gains?

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 20:00
Hyperbot
BOT$0.09406-1.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06492+1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08905+2.01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1477+8.28%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02513-0.07%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.008079-32.88%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002718+3.14%

Presales in 2025 are shaping up to be more about real-world value than just buzz. Ozak AI is already sitting on $2.6 million raised with 844 million units sold at $0.01 each. Meanwhile, Snorter is carving out its own lane, having raised $3.7 million as a Telegram-based Solana bot with fast trading and safety tools like rug-pull detection.

Still, even these early wins don’t compare to BlockDAG’s presale impact. With over $405 million raised and 26.2 billion coins sold, plus 3 million mobile miners active on X1, BlockDAG’s momentum is next level. Those who bought in at $0.001 have already seen gains, current offer pricing sits at $0.0013, a price that feels like a glitch in today’s market. For those watching what’s next, BlockDAG isn’t just leading, it’s lapping the field.

Ozak AI Blends Predictive Tech with Crypto

Ozak AI has pulled in over $2.6 million by selling more than 844 million coins priced at $0.01. What sets it apart is its utility-driven focus, combining blockchain with artificial intelligence to build a platform for predictive insights, smarter analytics, and faster decision-making.

This isn’t a meme coin riding short-term trends. It’s an early-stage play aligned with one of the biggest technology themes of the decade: AI. The project is appealing to those looking for presale opportunities that offer long-term usability over hype. The team is building tools that speak directly to traders and analysts who value smart automation.

It’s clear that Ozak AI is leaning into substance, not speculation. While the broader market is uncertain, projects like this could be a rare breakout, where real-world application meets first-mover advantage. For anyone eyeing presales with more than flash, Ozak AI is worth watching closely.

Snorter Bot Presale Raises $3.7M

Snorter ($SNORT), built on Solana and running entirely on Telegram, has raised over $3.7 million so far. But it’s not just another meme coin, it’s a full suite of trading tools for users hunting early plays.

With features like copy trading, rug-pull detection, token sniping, and instant swaps, Snorter offers something meme markets often lack: real utility. And the Telegram integration means it’s fast, mobile-friendly, and widely accessible to a global trading audience. Snorter isn’t about hype alone. It’s carving a space in crypto for smarter meme coin trades, without sacrificing fun or speed. 

Traders are looking for tools that help them catch early waves without the usual risks.  And that’s exactly what Snorter is packaging. With traction building fast, this project is shaping up to be a serious altcoin contender with meme coin energy and practical execution. The early numbers suggest that $SNORT may be far more than a flash-in-the-pan bot.

BlockDAG’s Presale Breaks Over $405M Milestone!

BlockDAG isn’t waiting for a launch to build momentum, it’s already operating like a fully active ecosystem. With more than 3 million X1 mobile miners and over 19,800+ hardware miners sold, the infrastructure is in place and growing fast. The dashboard, explorer, and TRADEBDAG module are live, showing daily interaction at scale.

So far, BlockDAG has raised more than $405 million and sold 26.2 billion coins. And yet, despite this explosive growth, the entry price is still just $0.0013 for a limited time, only slightly above the $0.001 price paid by early backers. Those who joined in Batch 1 are already up 2,900% compared to Batch 30’s $0.03 rate.

The project has already gathered 312,000 coin holders across 130+ countries, and that number keeps climbing. While other Layer 1s are still pitching their vision, BlockDAG is executing on it, delivering real adoption even before listing. 

With the confirmed launch price set at $0.05, and traction building daily, this presale looks like more than just a crypto event, it’s the start of a global rollout backed by real tech, real users, and a bold presence through global activations.

Looking Ahead

Ozak AI could deliver big for those looking to bet on AI and analytics. Snorter is catching momentum with Telegram-based trading tools that resonate with today’s meme-savvy crowd. Both are strong names in the 2025 presale race, but when it comes to scale, reach, and sheer participation, BlockDAG is already operating like a launched network.

From 312,000 holders and over $405 million raised to 3 million mobile miners and 19,800+ devices sold, the ecosystem is live and expanding. And with the current offer sitting at just $0.0013, barely above the earliest $0.001 price, BlockDAG’s runway remains wide open. It’s not just another presale, it’s the one dominating the narrative.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.16381+2.50%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1253+3.40%
SphereX
HERE$0.000249-0.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06953-27.76%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000589-3.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.555+7.06%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

XRP Price: First U.S. ETF Goes Live Thursday as Bulls Eye Breakout Above $3