At only $0.0016, BlockDAG looks like one of the most undervalued opportunities in crypto this year. With $410+ million already […] The post BlockDAG Surges With $410M+ Raise, 3M+ Miners, and Global Sponsorship Reveal Igniting Top Crypto Buzz appeared first on Coindoo.At only $0.0016, BlockDAG looks like one of the most undervalued opportunities in crypto this year. With $410+ million already […] The post BlockDAG Surges With $410M+ Raise, 3M+ Miners, and Global Sponsorship Reveal Igniting Top Crypto Buzz appeared first on Coindoo.

BlockDAG Surges With $410M+ Raise, 3M+ Miners, and Global Sponsorship Reveal Igniting Top Crypto Buzz

By: Coindoo
2025/09/27 12:00
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005528+0.94%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013587+0.23%
Wink
LIKE$0.007906+3.59%

At only $0.0016, BlockDAG looks like one of the most undervalued opportunities in crypto this year. With $410+ million already raised, 26.5+ billion BDAG sold, and a massive 2,900% ROI since Batch 1, this project has combined hype with real delivery.

What makes this week especially critical is the countdown: just 2 days until BlockDAG’s global sponsorship reveal, which has already been confirmed to trigger a price increase. The clock is ticking, and the locked price window will be gone as soon as the announcement lands.

From 3+ million mobile miners actively using the X1 app, to over 20,000 hardware miners shipped, to referral tools like Buyer Battles, BlockDAG (BDAG) has proven it is more than a presale pitch. For those searching for the top crypto to buy right now, time is running out faster than most realize.

BlockDAG’s Technical Edge: DAG Meets Proof of Work

BlockDAG’s backbone is a powerful hybrid model that fuses a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) with Proof-of-Work (PoW). This unique pairing enables blazing-fast transaction speeds of 2,000 to 15,000 TPS while keeping the trustless, secure framework that PoW chains are known for. Unlike networks still battling congestion or leaning on untested Layer 2 fixes, BlockDAG is scalable by design.

And this is no future promise. The Beta Testnet has already launched, backed by quality assurance reports and Stratum Protocol integration. Mining options are flexible, with users tapping into X-Series hardware miners (X10, X30, X100) or mobile-friendly mining on the X1 app. With more than 3 million daily miners engaged, BlockDAG’s system is already battle-tested, making it a serious frontrunner for anyone deciding on the top crypto to buy right now.

Presale Metrics: Numbers That Demand Attention

BlockDAG’s presale has rewritten the playbook. More than $410 million has been raised across 30 batches, with 26.5+ billion coins sold. While the live presale batch 30 is priced at $0.03, a limited locked entry point still sits at $0.0016, giving buyers access to massive upside before the door closes.

That discount alone delivers a potential ROI of up to 2,900% compared to early batch participants. But the opportunity is fleeting. Once the sponsorship reveal hits, the discount window disappears, and the price shifts upward.

Unlike hype-driven projects that hide numbers, BlockDAG’s stats are fully transparent on its public presale dashboard. For those who want hard proof before buying, this makes BDAG one of the clearest cases for the top crypto to buy right now.

The Ecosystem: Mining, Rewards, and Community Growth

BlockDAG is not just a presale; it’s already a functioning ecosystem. More than 20,000 hardware miners have been shipped globally, while the X1 app engages 3+ million mobile users daily. Proof of Engagement (PoE) keeps miners active, rewarding simple daily tasks that feed into the larger network.

Gamified tools like “Buyer Battles” add competitive incentives, rewarding larger commitments and tracking participants live. A robust referral program offering up to 25% commissions has also accelerated community growth, building momentum without relying on outside venture funding.

With its user-friendly dashboard and educational BlockDAG Academy, even newcomers can quickly learn how to mine, earn, and track performance. This level of clarity is rare in the crypto space, cementing BlockDAG as one of the top cryptos to buy right now for both beginners and seasoned buyers.

Global Sponsorship Reveal: The Trigger Event

This week’s sponsorship reveal is being treated as a turning point. Just 2 days remain until BlockDAG announces a partnership expected to surpass even its earlier NBA-level hints. Once announced, the event will immediately unlock mass visibility and confirm the next price jump.

BlockDAG has already aligned itself with major sports franchises like the Seattle Seawolves and Seattle Orcas, but insiders suggest this upcoming deal will eclipse them all. The team has made it clear that the reveal is not just marketing fluff; it’s a visibility unlock moment designed to propel BDAG into the mainstream spotlight.

For anyone asking what’s the top crypto to buy right now, the answer becomes obvious: the project with the biggest stage and the clearest timeline is BlockDAG.

The Final Entry Point Before the Next Era

BlockDAG has already proven it can deliver on bold promises: working miners, millions of active users, transparent ROI, and more than $410 million raised. With 26.5+ billion coins sold, the case is undeniable. But the presale price window of $0.0016 is closing, with Batch 30 priced at $0.03 and public listing set even higher.

For buyers, this is the last chance to secure early-stage ROI before the global sponsorship announcement changes the landscape. BlockDAG is not just offering hype; it is offering proof, adoption, and urgency wrapped into one.

Miss this window, and the opportunity shifts to those who acted. For anyone serious about entering at the ground floor, BlockDAG is clearly the top crypto to buy right now.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockDAG Surges With $410M+ Raise, 3M+ Miners, and Global Sponsorship Reveal Igniting Top Crypto Buzz appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

The volatile market conditions have made people look elsewhere in their search for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin currently struggles just above $109K, and the same story is unfolding with other high-cap cryptocurrencies. Therefore, one of the best options available right now can be found among cryptocurrency ICOs. Among them, Best Wallet Token […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00491-5.39%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02227-0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01175+2.26%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/27 11:26
Share
U.S. Court Finds Pastor Found Guilty in $3M Crypto Scam

U.S. Court Finds Pastor Found Guilty in $3M Crypto Scam

The post U.S. Court Finds Pastor Found Guilty in $3M Crypto Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime 18 September 2025 | 04:05 A Colorado judge has brought closure to one of the state’s most unusual cryptocurrency scandals, declaring INDXcoin to be a fraudulent operation and ordering its founders, Denver pastor Eli Regalado and his wife Kaitlyn, to repay $3.34 million. The ruling, issued by District Court Judge Heidi L. Kutcher, came nearly two years after the couple persuaded hundreds of people to invest in their token, promising safety and abundance through a Christian-branded platform called the Kingdom Wealth Exchange. The scheme ran between June 2022 and April 2023 and drew in more than 300 participants, many of them members of local church networks. Marketing materials portrayed INDXcoin as a low-risk gateway to prosperity, yet the project unraveled almost immediately. The exchange itself collapsed within 24 hours of launch, wiping out investors’ money. Despite this failure—and despite an auditor’s damning review that gave the system a “0 out of 10” for security—the Regalados kept presenting it as a solid opportunity. Colorado regulators argued that the couple’s faith-based appeal was central to the fraud. Securities Commissioner Tung Chan said the Regalados “dressed an old scam in new technology” and used their standing within the Christian community to convince people who had little knowledge of crypto. For him, the case illustrates how modern digital assets can be exploited to replicate classic Ponzi-style tactics under a different name. Court filings revealed where much of the money ended up: luxury goods, vacations, jewelry, a Range Rover, high-end clothing, and even dental procedures. In a video that drew worldwide attention earlier this year, Eli Regalado admitted the funds had been spent, explaining that a portion went to taxes while the remainder was used for a home renovation he claimed was divinely inspired. The judgment not only confirms that INDXcoin qualifies as a…
Union
U$0.010391-4.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07463+1.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01175+2.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:14
Share
Dogecoin Gains Momentum, While Avalon Gains Attention In Crypto Real Estate Sector

Dogecoin Gains Momentum, While Avalon Gains Attention In Crypto Real Estate Sector

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
RealLink
REAL$0.06581+6.90%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02252+3.58%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Now? Analyst Tips Best Wallet Token as a Top Utility Pick

U.S. Court Finds Pastor Found Guilty in $3M Crypto Scam

Dogecoin Gains Momentum, While Avalon Gains Attention In Crypto Real Estate Sector

Celebrity Downfall: South Korean Actress Sentenced For $3-M Crypto Scam

‘I’m Really Proud Of The Theme Of Female Empowerment’