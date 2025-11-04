ExchangeDEX+
Digitap and BlockDAG compete for investor attention, but analysts say Digitap's live fintech app and buyback model give it the clearest path to $1 first.

BlockDAG vs Digitap ($TAP) – Experts Predict Which Crypto Presale Could Hit $1 First

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/11/04 20:00
trading-chart3

Two of the more exciting crypto presale projects attracting a lot of attention and competing for investors’ money are Digitap ($TAP) and BlockDAG. Digitap, the world’s first “omni-bank,” unifies fiat banking with crypto services in one application, while BlockDAG is making headlines for its cutting-edge blockchain technology.
Both Digitap and BlockDAG are for sale in pennies, but is one the better crypto to buy now? Digitap has a clear path toward $1 given its unique fintech vision.

Digitap35753 1

Source: Digitap

Visa, Apple Pay, And No-KYC Put Digitap’s App To Work

Digitap is positioning itself as a next-generation “omni-bank,” meaning it bridges traditional finance and cryptocurrency to solve real-world problems. Users can send, receive, hold, invest, and store fiat and crypto in one digital platform. Users can also spend their crypto thanks to a Visa partnership that offers a physical Visa card or Apple Pay and Google Pay integration.

Essentially, Digitap brings the speed of crypto to the familiarity of banking products. Coupled with an optional no-KYC signup process for basic features, Digitap’s total addressable market spans more than one billion people worldwide. Notably, there are around 1.4 billion adults worldwide without access to modern banking services, many of whom live in countries that don’t offer easy access to identification.

The app is already live on iOS and Android devices as well as accessible through an internet browser. An objective look at Digitap leads to the conclusion it is one of the top altcoins to buy as it offers tangible utility instead of purely speculative hype.

Digitap Leads This Crypto Presale On Early Traction

Digitap’s presale performance is running hot. Since launching at $0.0125 in the first round, the price of Digitap’s native $TAP token has surged by more than 100%. The token is currently for sale at $0.0268 in the third round, which is scheduled to close this week and rise to $0.0297.

Digitap35753 2

Over 90 million $TAP tokens have been sold, raising more than $1.3 million in funding to date. The final exchange listing price is expected to be $0.14, meaning presale participants who missed out on earlier rounds can still buy the token at an 80% discount to the project’s public price.

Digitap’s presale buzz isn’t just marketing or hype: it’s backed by usage milestones (such as a live Visa card and Apple Pay support) that lend credibility to the project. The ability to actually use the product during the presale stage is rare and boosts investor confidence.

Two-Year Raise Hits $430M As 27B Tokens Sell

BlockDAG is a layer-1 blockchain project whose value proposition focuses on its technology. It combines a Proof-of-World security, Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture to achieve very high throughput without sacrificing decentralization.

The project, similar to Digitap, has a working version. A live “Awakening” testnet is active across 20,000 physical miners worldwide and millions of users mining through a mobile app. BlockDAG has already sold 27 billion tokens and raised $430 million during its crypto presale that is now pushing two full years.

Which Crypto Presale Gets To $1 First? Digitap’s Math Looks More Plausible

The math makes it clear Digitap has a clear path to $1, even though BlockDAG has raised substantially more money. Digitap’s total token supply is just 2 billion, so at $1 it would value the company at $2 billion. This is a realistic valuation for a live, payments-focused platform and justifies Digitap as one of the top altcoins to buy as it needs to gain just a small fraction of its addressable market.

Digitap35753 3

Source: Digitap

Case in point, some of the indirect competitors (i.e., offer some product overlap) boast valuations way above $2 billion. This includes Robinhood ($130 billion), Stripe ($100 billion), Coinbase ($88 billion), Revolut ($75 billion), Wise (£9.8 billion).

Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s presale event started in December 2023 at a price of $0.0001. The team is aiming for a listing price of around $0.05. BlockDAG already boasts a multi-billion-dollar market cap before its token hits the exchange, given the total number of tokens is capped at 150 billion.

To reach $1, BlockDAG would need to be 20x from its listing price, an outlook that would require it to become one of the top blockchains. Also important to keep in mind, the drawn-out sale and repeated launch dates have hampered investor sentiment, and any additional setback could force sellers to rush to exit their positions immediately after the token launches.

Why $TAP’s Design Lowers The Bar To A $2B Value

BlockDAG has yet to prove it can win top-tier layer-1 adoption and an on-chain fee flow to justify a $1 price target. While not impossible, the road from a five-cent listing price to $1 looks challenging, heavily execution-dependent, and unlikely to rank as one of the best crypto to buy now.

Digitap has a much easier path to $1. Digitap even directs 50% of the platform’s profits to buy back and burn $TAP. This means that growing usage doesn’t just support valuation, it shrinks the token supply, thereby artificially pulling the token toward a higher price.

As Digitap’s momentum continues to expand, the path toward a $2 billion market cap and $1 token price is clearer and faster. Over time, one of the top altcoins to buy now will require fewer users, less revenue, and less capital to cross the line, as the buybacks will do all the extra work in the background, making Digitap one of the best crypto to buy now.

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app

Website: https://digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

