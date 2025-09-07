BlockDAG Whales Pour In $8.7M as Uniswap Stalls & Chainlink Climbs

Crypto News

BlockDAG’s $8.7M whale buys dominate headlines as Chainlink’s LINK price outlook strengthens, while Uniswap’s UNI struggles to hold above $10.

When whales make moves, the market pays attention. These high-volume players often reveal where conviction and long-term confidence are building.

At present, Uniswap’s UNI price action highlights continuing selling pressure, with the token struggling to reclaim its $10 threshold. Meanwhile, the Chainlink LINK price outlook has turned more optimistic as whales accumulate, hinting at renewed confidence. Yet, it is BlockDAG that is seizing the spotlight.

As its presale enters the final stage, whales have reshaped the leaderboard with back-to-back multi-million-dollar purchases. With nearly $400M already raised, BlockDAG’s momentum is setting the tone for the market. Analysts argue this is not just speculation but a strategic alignment with infrastructure growth and product delivery.

For many watching the markets, BlockDAG(BDAG) is quickly becoming one of the top trending crypto stories of the year.

Whale Wars Heat Up as BlockDAG Enters Final Presale Stage

BlockDAG’s presale is moving into its final phase, and whales are making bold statements with their wallets. In just days, two enormous buys, one at $4.4M and another at $4.3M, dethroned the previous leader, who held $3.8M worth of BDAG. This sudden reshuffle shows how seriously major players are positioning ahead of launch.

The scale of participation underscores why BlockDAG stands out. The presale has now neared $400M, selling 25.7 billion BDAG coins at a flat $0.0013. Early backers from Batch 1 are already seeing 2,900% gains, and that’s before mainnet launch or exchange listings. Unlike typical presales, where whales dominate purely for short-term profit, BlockDAG’s infrastructure progress has kept long-term interest alive.

Recent updates, such as Dashboard V4, the X1 mining app surpassing 3 million users, and the launch of TRADEBDAG, have shifted the narrative from hype to delivery. Whales are closely tracking this progress, with their competitive buys reflecting a scramble for positioning. Analysts suggest the final presale stage is less about access and more about advantage. With momentum accelerating, BlockDAG is shaping up to define its first chapter as one of the top trending crypto projects.

Uniswap Price Action Signals Extended Pressure

The Uniswap UNI price action remains under clear downward strain. Trading around $9.67, the token has slipped below the key $10 to $10.20 resistance band. On shorter timeframes, the 30-minute chart consistently shows rejection from a downward trendline, keeping UNI below its 20, 50, and 200 EMAs. These technical signals point to a market where sellers continue to dominate.

Indicators confirm this outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is stuck near 38.8, suggesting weak buying pressure and limited momentum. Adding to this, the 200 EMA hovers above $10.50, creating a strong ceiling that prevents any sustainable upward push. Traders are watching closely, but for now, UNI appears confined to its lower range unless fresh demand enters the market. Until that happens, the Uniswap UNI price action reflects a cautious and heavily seller-driven environment.

Chainlink Price Outlook Gains Strength With Whale Activity

In contrast, the Chainlink LINK price outlook is looking brighter as whale accumulation grows. After rebounding from below $16 to just under $26, LINK is showing signs of stability at a key support zone. Recent on-chain data shows an uptick in whale transactions, hinting that large holders are building long-term positions rather than chasing short-term gains.

Chainlink’s growing role in real-world asset tokenization is adding fuel to this narrative. Whale interest is aligning with the token’s expanding utility, suggesting this rebound may not be fleeting. Analysts argue that if LINK can break above the $30 resistance level, it could open the door to further upside. For now, LINK is drawing closer attention as one of the more promising setups in the top trending crypto market segment.

Smart Capital Flows Reveal Where Confidence Really Sits

Price charts alone rarely show the full story. UNI continues to struggle under heavy selling, while LINK is riding renewed whale confidence. But the clearest signal is coming from BlockDAG, where two whale buys worth over $8.7M reshaped the leaderboard and highlighted growing conviction in the project.

With nearly $400M raised, 25.7 billion BDAG sold, and infrastructure expanding rapidly, BlockDAG is no longer just a presale story. Both whales and retail participants are positioning for what comes next. For analysts, this level of activity reflects conviction that goes well beyond speculation.

As other projects wait for momentum, BlockDAG’s investors are already moving. That early shift in capital flows could be what separates it from rivals and secures its place as one of 2025’s defining top trending crypto leaders.

Source: https://coindoo.com/blockdags-final-presale-stage-draws-multi-million-dollar-whales-as-chainlink-jumps-10-uniswap-stalls-below-10/

AI Filmmaking: Unveiling the Controversial Quest to Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece

AI Filmmaking: Unveiling the Controversial Quest to Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece

BitcoinWorld AI Filmmaking: Unveiling the Controversial Quest to Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and digital innovation, a story has emerged that blurs the lines between technological ambition and artistic integrity. Imagine a world where AI doesn’t just generate text or images, but resurrects lost cinematic masterpieces, challenging our very understanding of authorship and intellectual property. This isn’t a scene from a sci-fi film; it’s the audacious reality unfolding with Fable, an Amazon-backed AI startup, and its controversial plan to digitally reconstruct Orson Welles’ ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’. For anyone tracking the intersection of technology and creative industries, especially within the crypto and digital asset space, this development raises profound questions about ownership, authenticity, and the very soul of art in the age of advanced AI filmmaking. What is Fable AI and Its Ambitious Vision? On the surface, Fable AI presents itself as a pioneering force, often dubbed the ‘Netflix of AI.’ This ambitious startup, which recently secured significant funding from the Amazon Alexa Fund, aims to democratize content creation through artificial intelligence. Their core platform empowers users to craft their own animated stories using intuitive AI prompts, effectively putting a virtual animation studio at their fingertips. While currently focusing on its own intellectual property, Fable has openly expressed aspirations to extend these capabilities to established Hollywood IP, a move that has already seen it used to generate unauthorized ‘South Park’ episodes. The company’s latest innovation is a powerful new Generative AI model designed to produce long, complex narratives. This is where the story takes an intriguing turn, moving from cartoon creation to the ambitious task of cinematic resurrection. Fable’s technological prowess lies in its ability to understand and extend storylines, generate characters, and even simulate visual styles, making it a formidable player in the emerging field of AI-driven content creation. The Audacious Plan: Resurrecting Orson Welles’ ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’ The specific project causing a stir involves filmmaker Brian Rose, who has already dedicated five years to digitally reconstructing the lost 43 minutes of Orson Welles‘ 1942 classic, ‘The Magnificent Ambersons.’ Rose now plans to leverage Fable’s advanced AI model over the next two years to complete this digital resurrection. But why ‘Ambersons’? For many, it might seem like an obscure choice, overshadowed by Welles’ more famous work, ‘Citizen Kane.’ However, among cinephiles, ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’ holds a special, tragic place as a lost masterpiece, severely truncated and altered by the studio after Welles was removed from the project. The film’s reputation as a ‘what could have been’ fuels the fascination. It’s a testament to Welles’ genius, even in its compromised form, and the destruction of his original vision remains a poignant moment in film history. Rose, in his statement, lamented the loss of a ‘four-minute-long, unbroken moving camera shot whose loss is a tragedy,’ with only 50 seconds remaining in the studio-recut version. This sense of profound loss is presumably what drew Fable and Rose to this particular project, seeing it as an ultimate test of AI filmmaking‘s potential. Ethical Minefield: The Orson Welles Estate and Intellectual Property in Generative AI Herein lies the project’s most significant controversy: Fable has not obtained the rights to ‘The Magnificent Ambersons,’ nor has it consulted with the estate of Orson Welles. This omission has drawn sharp criticism from David Reeder, who manages the estate for Welles’ daughter, Beatrice. Reeder vehemently described the project as an ‘attempt to generate publicity on the back of Welles’ creative genius,’ asserting that it would amount to nothing more than ‘a purely mechanical exercise without any of the uniquely innovative thinking [of] a creative force like Welles.’ The estate’s reaction highlights a critical dilemma in the age of Generative AI: the clash between technological capability and artistic rights. While Reeder expressed less anger over the idea of recreation itself, he was deeply offended by the lack of ‘even the courtesy of a heads up.’ Interestingly, the estate itself has ’embraced AI technology to create a voice model intended to be used for VO work with brands,’ indicating a pragmatic openness to AI when handled respectfully and with proper authorization. This distinction is crucial: the estate acknowledges AI’s potential but insists on ethical engagement and proper compensation. The situation with Fable and the Welles estate underscores the urgent need for clear guidelines and legal frameworks governing the use of AI in creative endeavors, particularly concerning existing intellectual property. Without such frameworks, the line between innovation and infringement becomes dangerously blurred, setting a precedent that could destabilize entire creative industries. AI Filmmaking: A Double-Edged Sword for Creativity The Fable project forces us to confront the profound implications of AI filmmaking. On one hand, the technology offers tantalizing possibilities: Reviving Lost Works: The potential to reconstruct films, music, or literature lost to time or censorship. Democratizing Creation: Lowering barriers for aspiring filmmakers and artists to create complex narratives. New Storytelling Forms: Enabling interactive or dynamically generated content that adapts to viewers. However, the challenges and ethical quandaries are equally significant: Authenticity vs. Recreation: Can an AI truly recreate an artist’s vision, or does it merely produce a convincing imitation? The author of the original article aptly notes, ‘this is a tragedy that AI cannot undo.’ Artistic Intent: Without the original creator’s guidance, how can AI accurately interpret and extend their artistic intent? Intellectual Property: The Fable case exemplifies the legal quagmire when AI operates without proper rights, raising questions of ownership and fair use. The ‘Frankenstein’ Effect: As the original piece points out, using AI to swap faces onto new actors creates ‘Frankensteined replicas,’ which might lack the soul of the original performances. Historically, filmmakers have attempted to ‘fix’ or finish Welles’ movies, but these efforts typically involved using footage he himself had shot. Fable’s approach, described as a hybrid of AI and traditional filmmaking (reshooting scenes with contemporary actors and then face-swapping), goes a step further, entering entirely new territory. It’s a fascinating technical demonstration, but as Reeder suggests, it risks being ‘a purely mechanical exercise’ divorced from the human genius that defined Welles’ work. Beyond Hollywood: Generative AI’s Impact on Digital Assets and Events like Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 The debate surrounding Fable AI extends far beyond the confines of Hollywood, resonating deeply within the broader tech and digital asset communities. The innovations in Generative AI are not just about film; they are reshaping how we perceive digital ownership, content creation, and even the value of unique artistic expressions. Events like Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 serve as crucial platforms where such cutting-edge developments are dissected and discussed by industry heavyweights. Imagine the insights from leaders at Netflix, ElevenLabs, Wayve, Sequoia Capital, and Elad Gil, all slated to speak at Disrupt 2025. Their discussions will undoubtedly touch upon how AI is transforming media, investment, and the very fabric of startup growth. For those immersed in cryptocurrency and blockchain, the Fable scenario offers a preview of challenges related to provenance and intellectual property that Web3 technologies aim to address. How will NFTs and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) play a role in authenticating and compensating creators for AI-generated or AI-assisted works in the future? The 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World Disrupt promises to be a melting pot of ideas, where the future of tech, including AI’s role in creative industries and its intersection with digital assets, will be sharply defined. Learning from these top voices is crucial for anyone looking to sharpen their edge in this rapidly evolving landscape. Don’t miss the opportunity to gain insights into how technologies like Generative AI are shaping not just entertainment, but the entire digital economy. The Future of Storytelling: Who Owns the Narrative? Ultimately, Fable’s ambitious project with Orson Welles‘ ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’ is more than just a tech demo; it’s a litmus test for the future of creative industries. It forces us to ask fundamental questions about the nature of art, the rights of creators, and the role of technology. While filmmaker Brian Rose seems genuinely motivated by a desire to honor Welles’ vision, the path chosen – without rights or estate consultation – undermines that very intention. The promise of AI filmmaking is immense, offering unprecedented tools for creativity and preservation. However, its ethical implementation will define its true legacy. If AI is to truly serve art, it must do so with respect for authorship, intellectual property, and the human element that imbues art with its profound meaning. Otherwise, we risk creating technically perfect but emotionally hollow imitations, forever chasing a ghost that technology, for all its power, cannot truly bring back. To learn more about the latest AI filmmaking trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post AI Filmmaking: Unveiling the Controversial Quest to Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Peter Schiff Criticizes Bitcoin’s Performance Following Gold’s Rally To New ATH

Peter Schiff Criticizes Bitcoin’s Performance Following Gold’s Rally To New ATH

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BlockchainFX at $6.2M, Ozak AI at $2.4M, but BlockDAG Leads the Pack With 3M Miners & Presale Nearing $400M

BlockchainFX at $6.2M, Ozak AI at $2.4M, but BlockDAG Leads the Pack With 3M Miners & Presale Nearing $400M

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-presale-nears-400m-3m-miners-outshine-blockchainfx-ozak-ai/
AI Filmmaking: Unveiling the Controversial Quest to Revive Orson Welles’ Lost Masterpiece

Peter Schiff Criticizes Bitcoin’s Performance Following Gold’s Rally To New ATH

BlockchainFX at $6.2M, Ozak AI at $2.4M, but BlockDAG Leads the Pack With 3M Miners & Presale Nearing $400M

SharpLink Gaming to Stake Ethereum on Linea Mainnet

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property