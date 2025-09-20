BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Entry Draws Market Attention Ahead of Deadline

Crypto News

Discover why BlockDAG’s $0.0013 entry is making headlines with nearly $410M raised, 26.3B coins sold, and the limited-time entry closing on Oct 1st.

Occasionally, a single figure captures attention across crypto. This time, it isn’t a projection or a chart setup; it is a presale entry point. The $0.0013 price lock from BlockDAG (BDAG) has become more than a presale detail. It represents a marker of timing, reliability, and measurable progress.

With more than 26.3 billion coins sold and nearly $410 million already secured, this price is not a teaser. It is a structured offer that continues to attract participants in large numbers. Once October 1st passes, the $0.0013 entry will close, and its significance could be remembered as one of those rare early-stage milestones.

The $0.0013 Window Reflects More Than a Temporary Offer

Many presales are defined by uncertainty, often shifting timelines and unclear goals. By fixing its presale price at $0.0013 until October 1st, BlockDAG has created a point of clarity in a crowded market. It is less about a discount and more about a defined statement: the project is setting a clear cut-off for early access.

This approach has shown results. Over 26.3 billion BDAG coins have already been purchased. That momentum stems from demonstrated progress, not just speculation. A live Testnet, close to 20,000 miners distributed, and more than 3 million daily users of the X1 mobile miner all point to activity happening now rather than deferred promises.

On top of this, the return profile is notable. The current batch price is $0.03, while the $0.0013 entry remains open for a limited time. That gap means an ROI of about 2,900% compared with batch 1. Even so, the project is keeping the entry level steady until October 1st, providing one last chance before the next stage begins.

Real Adoption Behind the Urgency

In crypto, urgency is often linked to hype, online chatter, or temporary price pumps. BlockDAG has not relied on that approach. The urgency connected to its $0.0013 price point is supported by adoption already visible. More than 312,000 holders have taken part, with nearly $410 million raised to date. These are live results, not projections.

The significance of this price lock is how it matches clarity with certainty. There is no hidden condition or surprise extension. The price remains fixed until October 1st, and then it ends. Participants know the timeframe and the terms. That level of transparency has led to strong engagement and decisions at a scale that most presales rarely achieve.

This progress is not driven by speculation. The coin is already running miner hardware, rewarding mobile users through Proof-of-Engagement, and preparing for listings across 20 exchanges. By maintaining the $0.0013 entry while the batch rate sits at $0.03, BlockDAG is building reliability with each transaction.

A Critical Point Before the Cutoff

Being early in crypto is often something recognized after the fact. BlockDAG’s approach changes that outlook. At $0.0013, there is still room to act, but the timeline is short. With batch 30 set at $0.03, the difference between the batch price and the fixed crypto presale rate is significant. The $0.0013 level will close, and now the countdown is measured in weeks.

This setup also provides smaller buyers with something unusual: a clear entry and a direct incentive. There are no sliding scales or hidden adjustments. The structure is straightforward: the same $0.0013 price for all until October 1st. In a market where terms often change, this kind of certainty draws attention.

More than 26.3 billion coins have been sold, while the Awakening Testnet is active to support technical development. BlockDAG is showing that proof of progress is available even before the mainnet. What matters now is that the $0.0013 entry respects timing, and that timing is almost gone.

The Final Outlook

The $0.0013 entry point for BlockDAG is more than a figure; it is a marker of how early support is being recognized with value. Over 312,000 holders have already taken part, and the presale has raised nearly $410 million and sold 26.3 billion coins.

That price still stands until October 1st. After that, the entry moves higher. The current batch is already at $0.03, and momentum continues to rise. The closing window is not a message of marketing; it is a fixed deadline. Looking at past market patterns, the strongest positions in crypto are often taken before the chart shifts. This could be another example of that timing.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

