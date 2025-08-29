BlockDAG’s $386M Presale Fuels $10 Price Talk

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 13:01
Crypto News

Get details of presale; $386M raised and 25.5B coins sold, analysts see BlockDAG’s presale pushing toward $1–$10. Could this coin become a top-50 crypto?

Presales often focus only on quick returns, but BlockDAG is creating a very different story. This project blends DAG scalability with PoW security, and experts are now discussing the chance of it reaching $1 to $10 in the long run. Instead of being seen as just another presale coin, BlockDAG is being compared to projects with lasting value that could enter the top 50 rankings.

The numbers alone highlight the progress. With more than $386 million raised, 25.5 billion coins sold, and over 200,000 people already participating, BlockDAG has broken new fundraising records. The discussion is now shifting toward whether this momentum can support adoption strong enough to match larger Layer-1 names such as Avalanche, Solana, and Cardano.

Why $10 Looks Possible: Building Adoption Before Price

The $1–$10 conversation comes from adoption figures that many projects do not reach until years after launch. The X1 Mobile Miner app has already been downloaded by 2.5 million people, giving BlockDAG a strong community of miners before the mainnet even goes live. Hardware sales have also been impressive, with 19,400 X10 miners purchased and more than $7.8 million in miner sales recorded. This makes BlockDAG one of the most widely distributed mining projects in progress.

On the development front, over 4,500 builders are working on more than 300 decentralized apps. Thanks to EVM support, developers can move projects from Ethereum without heavy adjustments. This mix of mass community use and strong builder support creates long-term demand for the coin, which supports the idea of future price growth.

The presale has already shown clear opportunities. At today’s batch 30 price of $0.03, participants are buying a coin with a confirmed listing goal of $0.05. For the earliest participants, the growth has reached 2900%. Analysts note that while short-term gains are appealing, the real opportunity is in the long-term multiples that could follow adoption.

If BlockDAG’s price reached $1, the market cap would be in the tens of billions, putting it close to Avalanche. At $10, it would be ranked among the top 25 coins worldwide. While this may appear ambitious, history shows that Layer-1s with strong communities and usable infrastructure have made similar climbs.

Beyond Price Hype: A Growing Global Brand

Adding more weight to the $10 talk is BlockDAG’s clear effort to reach mainstream audiences. Partnerships with Inter Milan in football, the Seattle Seawolves in rugby, and the Seattle Orcas in cricket have brought the project to millions of sports fans worldwide. Few presale projects reach this type of visibility. Analysts point out that recognition and trust matter just as much as technology. By linking with respected sports names, BlockDAG is building credibility and cultural awareness.

When combined with its mining tools and growing developer base, this outreach strengthens BlockDAG’s position as more than just another presale coin. It paints a picture of a project building toward long-term use and a global presence.

Analysts still remain cautious. To reach $10, BlockDAG must show that its hybrid DAG plus PoW model can handle real-world use. It also needs to support developers with the right tools and manage liquidity after listing. Still, moving the conversation from cents to dollars already signals strong confidence in its progress and fundamentals.

From Presale Growth to Long-Term Potential

The $10 discussion is not only about price but also about long-term use. BlockDAG’s expanding ecosystem, wide visibility, and record-breaking presale performance show it could compete with major players like Avalanche and Aptos.

The presale offers both short-term growth and the chance to join a project that could rise into the top 50 coins by market cap. Whether the price levels off at $1, $5, or even $10, BlockDAG has already proven that it belongs in future discussions of lasting blockchain projects.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Source: https://coindoo.com/from-0-03-to-a-potential-10-how-blockdags-386m-presale-and-25-5b-coins-sold-are-fueling-long-term-hopes/

Altcoin ETPs Face Dire Future: Why Many Are Destined to Fail

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk