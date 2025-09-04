BlockDAG’s 3M Miners & $395M Presale Outshine Lyno AI & Nexchain AI

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 19:21
Waves
WAVES$1.1148-0.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.06039+0.08%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.8+0.35%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0126+0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09868-2.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-3.14%
Crypto News

See how BlockDAG’s 3M miners & $395M presale eclipse Lyno AI’s $17K raise and Nexchain AI’s $9.4M push, redefining the race in presale crypto coins.

Where is real attention going in presale crypto coins right now? Lyno AI is making waves with its AI-driven arbitrage across 15+ blockchains, offering tools once reserved for institutions. Meanwhile, Nexchain AI is racing through Stage 26 of its presale, pulling in $9.4M with its AI-powered Layer-1 chain. Both are creating headlines, but a much bigger story is unfolding elsewhere.

BlockDAG is not just raising money; it has already built a user base of more than 3M miners through its X1 app. This scale of adoption before launch is something most projects struggle to achieve even after listing. With a special price of $0.0013 available until October 1, BlockDAG (BDAG) is making its case as the standout pick of 2025.

BlockDAG Turns X1 Adoption Into a Presale Surge

BlockDAG’s X1 mobile mining app has shocked the market, growing from zero to 3M+ users in record time. Before listing, BDAG has managed to build one of the largest active communities in crypto. Each download adds another participant mining daily and sharing the project organically, proving adoption is already in motion. The presale has entered Batch 30 with tokens priced at $0.03, a sharp rise from the $0.001 entry point. But now, until October 1, buyers can purchase BDAG for $.0013.

Adding to this hype, BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, BlockDAG has introduced a new special presale price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment.

Two whales, with $4.4M and $4.3M positions, lead the leaderboard, creating competition that adds urgency. With the X1 app proving traction and the clock ticking, BlockDAG is well ahead of most presale crypto coins in both adoption and profit potential.

Lyno AI Promotes AI-Driven Arbitrage

Lyno AI is grabbing attention with its AI-powered arbitrage system, flash loans, and cross-chain execution across 15+ blockchains. It aims to capture arbitrage opportunities within milliseconds, something that until now was mostly accessible to institutional traders. Presale pricing sits near $0.050, with increases planned to $0.055 and eventually $0.100 in later stages. To date, about 350,000 tokens have been sold, raising just $17,500. A $100K giveaway for contributions above $100 adds extra incentive.

Some analysts project gains from 250x up to 16,000x, while staking and profit-sharing features add to the appeal. By placing advanced AI tools into retail hands, Lyno AI is positioning itself beyond a typical presale, presenting itself as an accessible platform for arbitrage strategies. With prices set to climb and hype building, it has become one of the more closely watched presale crypto coins moving into late 2025.

Nexchain AI Nears $10M Target in Stage 26

Nexchain AI has already raised $9.4M of its $10.125M Stage 26 target. Tokens are priced at $0.104, with expectations of 288–300% ROI once listings are reached. The presale has been supported by a $5M airdrop campaign and community engagement quests. Analysts suggest potential long-term returns could reach 5,000%, with forecasts pointing to $0.21–$0.38 by 2030.

Technically, Nexchain AI is a high-performance Layer-1 chain merging Proof-of-Stake, DAG, and sharding, designed to deliver 400,000 TPS with fees as low as $0.001. AI-enhanced smart contracts optimize themselves, while interoperability allows developers to build across multiple chains.

Security is reinforced with CERTIK audits, post-quantum encryption, and anomaly detection systems. Holders benefit from staking, governance, and daily gas revenue sharing. With this combination of tech, incentives, and presale momentum, Nexchain AI is shaping up as a strong competitor among presale crypto coins in 2025.

Key Takeaways

Lyno AI is attracting attention with its AI arbitrage engine, staking, and profit-sharing, though its $17K raise so far leaves it far behind. Nexchain AI is showing more progress, nearing $10M raised while showcasing speed, scalability, and security. Both are offering innovations worth watching.

Yet BlockDAG is the project proving adoption on a scale unmatched by other presale crypto coins. With over 3M miners already active, $395M+ raised, a $0.0013 entry active until October 1, and a $0.05 launch target ahead, BDAG has transformed presale hype into measurable traction. Its mix of whale demand, mass adoption, and ROI potential positions it as the project setting the pace for 2025.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/blockdags-3m-miners-395m-presale-put-lyno-ais-17k-nexchain-ais-9-4m-in-the-shadows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

PANews reported on September 4th that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT Projects are now available to free users. New features include an increase in the number of files that can be uploaded per project (up to 5 for free users, 25 for Plus users, and 40 for Pro/Business/Enterprise users), support for custom colors and icons, and project-specific memory controls. The update is now available on the web and Android platforms, with iOS coming soon.
Propy
PRO$0.6837-2.11%
SOON
SOON$0.283+3.66%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011857-1.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 18:34
Share
a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

The era of blockchain networks and stablecoins has arrived: technology, market demand and political will are coming together.
CROSS
CROSS$0.21234-0.56%
ERA
ERA$0.7006-2.30%
WHY
WHY$0.000000026-5.62%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 14:48
Share
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.06035+0.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004304-0.04%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000039-2.98%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI opens ChatGPT Projects to free users, adding several new features

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

Crypto Bull Run Set to Last 1-2 More Years, Experts Predict Major Surge!

Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 4, 2025