BlockDAG’s 3M Miners & $395M Presale Outshine Lyno AI & Nexchain AI

Crypto News

See how BlockDAG’s 3M miners & $395M presale eclipse Lyno AI’s $17K raise and Nexchain AI’s $9.4M push, redefining the race in presale crypto coins.

Where is real attention going in presale crypto coins right now? Lyno AI is making waves with its AI-driven arbitrage across 15+ blockchains, offering tools once reserved for institutions. Meanwhile, Nexchain AI is racing through Stage 26 of its presale, pulling in $9.4M with its AI-powered Layer-1 chain. Both are creating headlines, but a much bigger story is unfolding elsewhere.

BlockDAG is not just raising money; it has already built a user base of more than 3M miners through its X1 app. This scale of adoption before launch is something most projects struggle to achieve even after listing. With a special price of $0.0013 available until October 1, BlockDAG (BDAG) is making its case as the standout pick of 2025.

BlockDAG Turns X1 Adoption Into a Presale Surge

BlockDAG’s X1 mobile mining app has shocked the market, growing from zero to 3M+ users in record time. Before listing, BDAG has managed to build one of the largest active communities in crypto. Each download adds another participant mining daily and sharing the project organically, proving adoption is already in motion. The presale has entered Batch 30 with tokens priced at $0.03, a sharp rise from the $0.001 entry point. But now, until October 1, buyers can purchase BDAG for $.0013.

Adding to this hype, BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, BlockDAG has introduced a new special presale price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment.

Two whales, with $4.4M and $4.3M positions, lead the leaderboard, creating competition that adds urgency. With the X1 app proving traction and the clock ticking, BlockDAG is well ahead of most presale crypto coins in both adoption and profit potential.

Lyno AI Promotes AI-Driven Arbitrage

Lyno AI is grabbing attention with its AI-powered arbitrage system, flash loans, and cross-chain execution across 15+ blockchains. It aims to capture arbitrage opportunities within milliseconds, something that until now was mostly accessible to institutional traders. Presale pricing sits near $0.050, with increases planned to $0.055 and eventually $0.100 in later stages. To date, about 350,000 tokens have been sold, raising just $17,500. A $100K giveaway for contributions above $100 adds extra incentive.

Some analysts project gains from 250x up to 16,000x, while staking and profit-sharing features add to the appeal. By placing advanced AI tools into retail hands, Lyno AI is positioning itself beyond a typical presale, presenting itself as an accessible platform for arbitrage strategies. With prices set to climb and hype building, it has become one of the more closely watched presale crypto coins moving into late 2025.

Nexchain AI Nears $10M Target in Stage 26

Nexchain AI has already raised $9.4M of its $10.125M Stage 26 target. Tokens are priced at $0.104, with expectations of 288–300% ROI once listings are reached. The presale has been supported by a $5M airdrop campaign and community engagement quests. Analysts suggest potential long-term returns could reach 5,000%, with forecasts pointing to $0.21–$0.38 by 2030.

Technically, Nexchain AI is a high-performance Layer-1 chain merging Proof-of-Stake, DAG, and sharding, designed to deliver 400,000 TPS with fees as low as $0.001. AI-enhanced smart contracts optimize themselves, while interoperability allows developers to build across multiple chains.

Security is reinforced with CERTIK audits, post-quantum encryption, and anomaly detection systems. Holders benefit from staking, governance, and daily gas revenue sharing. With this combination of tech, incentives, and presale momentum, Nexchain AI is shaping up as a strong competitor among presale crypto coins in 2025.

Key Takeaways

Lyno AI is attracting attention with its AI arbitrage engine, staking, and profit-sharing, though its $17K raise so far leaves it far behind. Nexchain AI is showing more progress, nearing $10M raised while showcasing speed, scalability, and security. Both are offering innovations worth watching.

Yet BlockDAG is the project proving adoption on a scale unmatched by other presale crypto coins. With over 3M miners already active, $395M+ raised, a $0.0013 entry active until October 1, and a $0.05 launch target ahead, BDAG has transformed presale hype into measurable traction. Its mix of whale demand, mass adoption, and ROI potential positions it as the project setting the pace for 2025.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

