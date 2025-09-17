BlockDAG’s 3M X1 Miners Mark Adoption Milestone While Chainlink Climbs and Dogecoin Holds Flat

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/17 04:00
Chainlink
LINK$23,48-0,25%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01748-5,41%
Major
MAJOR$0,16195+2,43%
DOGE
DOGE$0,26871+0,23%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001893+2,10%

September’s market shows mixed progress across major altcoins. Chainlink (LINK) is seeing renewed energy, lifted by new partnerships and continued focus on decentralized oracle networks. Dogecoin (DOGE), on the other hand, remains stalled.

But the project drawing the most attention for adoption is not one of the older names. BlockDAG (BDAG) has surpassed $405M in presale funding, sold 26.2 billion coins, and already brought in over 3M mobile miners through its X1 app. With more than 19,800 hardware miners sold, BlockDAG is expanding at a scale that many projects do not achieve even after launch. In a market still focused on hype, BlockDAG’s user growth signals the deeper trend of a project moving toward top-50 status before its mainnet release.

Chainlink: Renewed Strength in Oracle Utility

Chainlink has returned as one of the few altcoins to show steady momentum in 2025. Its decentralized oracle network remains a core piece of DeFi, connecting blockchains with accurate external data. From market prices to weather updates, Chainlink allows smart contracts to function with trusted information.

Recent weeks have brought new partnerships with enterprise players and Layer-2 ecosystems, fueling optimism for LINK’s path ahead. Priced around $23.77, Chainlink has technical indicators that support further gains. Unlike meme-driven assets, its appeal lies in infrastructure, giving it resilience against sharp speculative drops.

Still, as a mid-cap coin, Chainlink’s growth potential is steady rather than explosive. It offers consistency and reliability but not the same ROI potential that an early-stage project can provide.

Dogecoin: Meme Power Loses Momentum

Dogecoin, once the symbol of retail-driven enthusiasm, now shows the limits of meme coin strength. Priced near $0.22, DOGE has not managed to generate new momentum even with its lasting brand presence. The rise of other meme assets such as PEPE, BONK, and Trump-themed coins has reduced its dominance.

While Dogecoin still holds the top spot by meme market cap and keeps an active community, it lacks clear signs of adoption or utility compared to infrastructure-focused coins. It has become a steady but limited asset, unlikely to deliver sharp gains unless another viral trend arrives.

The current stagnation of DOGE highlights the risk of relying on hype cycles. Without new forms of utility or partnerships, its near-term potential looks constrained.

BlockDAG: Scaling Adoption Ahead of Mainnet

Compared with Chainlink’s steady climb and Dogecoin’s lack of momentum, BlockDAG is showing adoption at a level rarely seen for a presale project. The X1 mobile miner app has already brought in more than 3 million users worldwide, turning smartphones into accessible mining tools. This adoption reflects both reach and scalability, opening participation to audiences beyond traditional crypto circles.

The presale has raised more than $405 million so far, halfway toward its $600M goal. More than 26.2 billion coins have been sold, with individual whale allocations reaching $4.4M. Alongside this, 312,000 unique holders and over 19,800 miners shipped globally strengthen credibility. With another 13,000 devices set for delivery by mid-October, adoption continues to grow at an industrial pace.

The strength of BlockDAG lies in its hybrid design. It combines DAG technology with Proof-of-Work security, creating scalability with resilience. This setup ensures high throughput, low fees, and a foundation of long-term trust.

With EVM compatibility already included and WASM integration on the way, BlockDAG provides developers with flexibility similar to Ethereum while offering faster performance similar to Solana. This balance of efficiency and adaptability makes BlockDAG stand out among top trending crypto projects.

BlockDAG’s setup also reflects its ROI potential. At the current Deployment Event presale price of $0.0013, the expected listing target of $0.05 represents a 3,740% return. Projections stretching to $1 suggest a possible upside of more than 76,000%.

These figures are not just speculative. Adoption data, from millions of mobile miners to thousands of hardware units shipped, shows that BlockDAG is already operating with tangible results. This makes its ROI outlook tied directly to real-world growth.

Final Perspective

Chainlink’s renewed progress highlights the strength of infrastructure-driven coins. Dogecoin’s stalled position shows the weakness of meme projects without deeper adoption. BlockDAG, however, is building momentum rooted in user participation and credibility before its mainnet launch.

With over $405M raised, 26.2B coins sold, 3M mobile miners active, and whale allocations in the millions, BlockDAG has reached a level of scale most projects only manage after going live. For those examining the best crypto to buy now, the numbers reveal a clear picture: while LINK provides stability and DOGE remains flat, BDAG combines real adoption with exponential growth potential.

  • Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
  • Website: https://blockdag.network
  • Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial
  • Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: LiveBitcoinNews does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. LiveBitcoinNews recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. LiveBitcoinNews is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

BitcoinWorld Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens The world of esports and cryptocurrency just got a major jolt! The strategic move by Chiliz OG Esports, a groundbreaking development, sees Chiliz (CHZ) making a significant foray into the competitive gaming landscape. This pivotal moment involves the acquisition of a 51% stake in the renowned esports organization OG Esports, as reported by Decrypt. It’s a clear signal that the convergence of blockchain technology and professional gaming is accelerating, promising exciting new opportunities for fans and stakeholders alike. What Does the Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition Mean for Fan Tokens? This isn’t Chiliz’s first interaction with OG Esports. Back in 2020, OG Esports was a pioneer, becoming the very first esports team to launch its fan token on the Socios platform. This early partnership laid the groundwork for the deeper integration we see today. The OG fan token has already demonstrated impressive growth, recently hitting an all-time high in market capitalization, soaring past the $100 million mark. Currently, the OG fan token is trading robustly. According to CoinMarketCap, it sits at $16.83, reflecting a healthy 10.23% increase. This strong performance underscores the inherent value and appeal of fan tokens, especially when backed by a popular and successful team like OG Esports. The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition will likely amplify this trend, potentially driving further engagement and utility for these innovative digital assets. How Will Chiliz’s Investment Shape the Esports Landscape? Chiliz, through its Socios.com platform, has been at the forefront of fan engagement in sports and esports globally. Acquiring a majority stake in OG Esports is a strategic move designed to deepen its roots within the dynamic esports ecosystem. This isn’t just about a financial investment; it’s about integrating Web3 technologies more intimately into team operations and enhancing fan experiences. Enhanced Fan Engagement: Expect more innovative ways for fans to interact with OG Esports, from voting on minor team decisions to gaining exclusive access and earning unique rewards. New Revenue Streams: The acquisition could unlock novel monetization strategies for OG Esports, leveraging blockchain’s transparency and efficiency. This provides sustainable growth opportunities. Broader Web3 Adoption: This significant move could serve as a blueprint for other esports organizations, encouraging wider adoption of fan tokens and comprehensive blockchain solutions across the industry. The vision behind the Chiliz OG Esports deal extends beyond simple ownership. It aims to create a more immersive and rewarding experience for the global fanbase, solidifying the role of digital assets in modern sports entertainment and community building. What Are the Future Prospects for Fan Tokens in Esports? The success of the OG fan token and the subsequent Chiliz acquisition paint a clear picture: fan tokens are here to stay and poised for significant growth. This development suggests a future where fan tokens are not just collectibles but integral tools for community governance, loyalty programs, and direct, meaningful interaction between teams and their ardent supporters. Consider the compelling potential benefits: Direct Influence: Token holders gain a tangible voice in minor team decisions, fostering a stronger sense of belonging and ownership. Exclusive Perks: Access to VIP events, limited-edition merchandise, and unique digital content can be directly tied to token ownership, rewarding loyalty. Community Building: Fan tokens facilitate a decentralized community where supporters have a shared stake in the team’s success, creating a powerful collective identity. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership is a testament to the evolving dynamics of sports and entertainment, where digital ownership and active community participation are becoming increasingly vital components of the fan experience. Driving Innovation: The Road Ahead for Chiliz and OG Esports This strategic alliance is set to drive significant innovation within both the blockchain and esports sectors. Chiliz’s established expertise in Web3 technology, particularly with fan tokens, combined with OG Esports’ competitive prowess and dedicated global fanbase, creates a powerful synergy. We can anticipate not only new product offerings and enhanced platform features but also potentially groundbreaking integrations that push the boundaries of what’s possible in fan engagement and digital ownership. However, this journey isn’t without its considerations. Integrating blockchain solutions into a traditional esports organization requires careful planning and execution. Ensuring user-friendliness for fans who might be new to crypto, managing tokenomics effectively, and navigating regulatory landscapes will be key challenges. Despite these, the potential for growth and the creation of a truly interactive fan ecosystem is immense. The Chiliz OG Esports partnership aims to overcome these hurdles, setting new industry standards. This is more than just a business transaction; it’s a statement about the future. It highlights the growing importance of decentralized technologies in mainstream industries. The partnership will undoubtedly inspire other teams and organizations to explore similar ventures, further legitimizing fan tokens and blockchain applications in the broader sports entertainment industry. The goal is to create a more direct, transparent, and rewarding relationship between teams and their most passionate supporters. A Compelling Partnership The Chiliz OG Esports acquisition is a landmark event, showcasing the immense potential when innovative blockchain technology meets the passionate world of esports. It reinforces the value of fan tokens as a powerful tool for engagement and community building, while also paving the way for a more interactive and rewarding experience for fans globally. As Chiliz continues to expand its footprint, this partnership stands as a beacon for the future of Web3 in competitive gaming. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Chiliz (CHZ)? A1: Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain-based platform that powers Socios.com, an app where sports and esports fans can buy fan tokens to engage with their favorite teams and influence club decisions. Q2: What is OG Esports? A2: OG Esports is a highly successful professional esports organization, most notably known for its achievements in Dota 2, having won The International championship multiple times. Q3: What does the 51% acquisition mean? A3: Chiliz acquiring a 51% stake means they now have a majority ownership interest in OG Esports, giving them significant control over the organization’s strategic direction and operations. Q4: How does this acquisition benefit OG fan token holders? A4: The acquisition is expected to deepen the integration of the OG fan token within the team’s ecosystem, potentially leading to more utility, exclusive benefits, and increased value through enhanced fan engagement initiatives and strategic growth. Q5: Will other esports teams follow this trend? A5: This significant move by Chiliz and OG Esports sets a precedent and is likely to encourage other esports organizations to explore similar partnerships and adopt fan token models and Web3 technologies. Share Your Thoughts! What do you think about the exciting Chiliz OG Esports acquisition and its implications for the future of fan tokens and competitive gaming? Share this article on your social media platforms and join the conversation! Let’s discuss how this groundbreaking partnership could reshape the esports world. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the esports fan token market price action. This post Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0,16557+11,60%
Threshold
T$0,01676+0,47%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01749+30,61%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 07:25
Share
Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Asia’s stock markets are starting to feel the heat as Donald Trump’s tariff hikes begin cutting into corporate profits. Fund giants including T. Rowe Price and Franklin Templeton are warning that companies across the region, especially in South Korea and Taiwan, are more exposed than investors think. Export-heavy industries have enjoyed months of gains, but […]
Threshold
T$0,01676+0,47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,614+1,11%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08776+2,02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 08:28
Share
Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Bitwise files with the SEC to launch a stablecoin & tokenization ETF, the first of its kind in the US.
KIND
KIND$0,01433-41,48%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 07:54
Share

Trending News

More

Chiliz OG Esports Acquisition: Unleashing a New Era in Fan Tokens

Asia’s stock rally faces tariff shock as Trump levies bite into earnings

Bitwise files for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

Fiduciary lawsuits stall Trump's bid to let 401(k)s tap crypto and private equity

The new address spent 6.18 million DAI to buy 2,477 ETH 3 hours ago, or it may be a swing trade