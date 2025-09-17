BlockDAG’s 3M X1 Miners Mark Adoption Milestone While Chainlink Climbs and Dogecoin Holds Flat

September’s market shows mixed progress across major altcoins. Chainlink (LINK) is seeing renewed energy, lifted by new partnerships and continued focus on decentralized oracle networks. Dogecoin (DOGE), on the other hand, remains stalled.

But the project drawing the most attention for adoption is not one of the older names. BlockDAG (BDAG) has surpassed $405M in presale funding, sold 26.2 billion coins, and already brought in over 3M mobile miners through its X1 app. With more than 19,800 hardware miners sold, BlockDAG is expanding at a scale that many projects do not achieve even after launch. In a market still focused on hype, BlockDAG’s user growth signals the deeper trend of a project moving toward top-50 status before its mainnet release.

Chainlink: Renewed Strength in Oracle Utility

Chainlink has returned as one of the few altcoins to show steady momentum in 2025. Its decentralized oracle network remains a core piece of DeFi, connecting blockchains with accurate external data. From market prices to weather updates, Chainlink allows smart contracts to function with trusted information.

Recent weeks have brought new partnerships with enterprise players and Layer-2 ecosystems, fueling optimism for LINK’s path ahead. Priced around $23.77, Chainlink has technical indicators that support further gains. Unlike meme-driven assets, its appeal lies in infrastructure, giving it resilience against sharp speculative drops.

Still, as a mid-cap coin, Chainlink’s growth potential is steady rather than explosive. It offers consistency and reliability but not the same ROI potential that an early-stage project can provide.

Dogecoin: Meme Power Loses Momentum

Dogecoin, once the symbol of retail-driven enthusiasm, now shows the limits of meme coin strength. Priced near $0.22, DOGE has not managed to generate new momentum even with its lasting brand presence. The rise of other meme assets such as PEPE, BONK, and Trump-themed coins has reduced its dominance.

While Dogecoin still holds the top spot by meme market cap and keeps an active community, it lacks clear signs of adoption or utility compared to infrastructure-focused coins. It has become a steady but limited asset, unlikely to deliver sharp gains unless another viral trend arrives.

The current stagnation of DOGE highlights the risk of relying on hype cycles. Without new forms of utility or partnerships, its near-term potential looks constrained.

BlockDAG: Scaling Adoption Ahead of Mainnet

Compared with Chainlink’s steady climb and Dogecoin’s lack of momentum, BlockDAG is showing adoption at a level rarely seen for a presale project. The X1 mobile miner app has already brought in more than 3 million users worldwide, turning smartphones into accessible mining tools. This adoption reflects both reach and scalability, opening participation to audiences beyond traditional crypto circles.

The presale has raised more than $405 million so far, halfway toward its $600M goal. More than 26.2 billion coins have been sold, with individual whale allocations reaching $4.4M. Alongside this, 312,000 unique holders and over 19,800 miners shipped globally strengthen credibility. With another 13,000 devices set for delivery by mid-October, adoption continues to grow at an industrial pace.

The strength of BlockDAG lies in its hybrid design. It combines DAG technology with Proof-of-Work security, creating scalability with resilience. This setup ensures high throughput, low fees, and a foundation of long-term trust.

With EVM compatibility already included and WASM integration on the way, BlockDAG provides developers with flexibility similar to Ethereum while offering faster performance similar to Solana. This balance of efficiency and adaptability makes BlockDAG stand out among top trending crypto projects.

BlockDAG’s setup also reflects its ROI potential. At the current Deployment Event presale price of $0.0013, the expected listing target of $0.05 represents a 3,740% return. Projections stretching to $1 suggest a possible upside of more than 76,000%.

These figures are not just speculative. Adoption data, from millions of mobile miners to thousands of hardware units shipped, shows that BlockDAG is already operating with tangible results. This makes its ROI outlook tied directly to real-world growth.

Final Perspective

Chainlink’s renewed progress highlights the strength of infrastructure-driven coins. Dogecoin’s stalled position shows the weakness of meme projects without deeper adoption. BlockDAG, however, is building momentum rooted in user participation and credibility before its mainnet launch.

With over $405M raised, 26.2B coins sold, 3M mobile miners active, and whale allocations in the millions, BlockDAG has reached a level of scale most projects only manage after going live. For those examining the best crypto to buy now, the numbers reveal a clear picture: while LINK provides stability and DOGE remains flat, BDAG combines real adoption with exponential growth potential.

Disclaimer: LiveBitcoinNews does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. LiveBitcoinNews recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. LiveBitcoinNews is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.