ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The crypto presale scene in 2025 is more active than ever, with investors eager to enter early to turn small sums into significant fortunes.The crypto presale scene in 2025 is more active than ever, with investors eager to enter early to turn small sums into significant fortunes.

BlockDAG’s $408M Campaign And 20+ Listings Challenge Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto In 2025

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 16:17
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.15368-9.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00713-18.22%
Everscale
EVER$0.01075-3.24%

SPONSORED POST*

The crypto presale scene in 2025 is more active than ever, with investors eager to enter early to turn small sums into significant fortunes. While many projects are competing, only a handful are truly standing out. BlockDAG has made headlines with a record-breaking raise of $408 million and over 20 confirmed exchange listings. At the same time, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge are building momentum on their own paths, creating a diverse field of strong contenders for the year. And then there’s Pepeto, has surpassed $6.8 million in presale, with staking rewards and a demo exchange already live.

Bitcoin Hyper Exceeds $15M During Presale

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million at a rapid pace, with $200K flowing in within a single day. Positioned as the fastest Layer-2 for Bitcoin, it offers Solana-like speeds while maintaining the security of Bitcoin itself. Developers can easily port apps from Solana, opening the door to DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and tokenized markets without the hefty Ethereum fees.

Some call HYPER “Bitcoin 2.0,” hoping for explosive upside now that Bitcoin’s growth is slowing. Its presale price of $0.012895 is already rising, meaning the window to buy early is closing fast. If all goes according to plan, it could reach $1 in the long run.

But for Many Retail Investors, Pepeto Is The More Attractive Option

For smaller traders, Pepeto appears far more affordable and arguably more appealing. Priced at just $0.000000155, with staking rewards of 225%, Pepeto offers early-entry access to the same kind of upside that Shiba Inu and Dogecoin once delivered. Plus, it already has a demo version of PepetoSwap live something Hyper has yet to demonstrate.

Pepenode Nears $1M As Meme Mania Revives

Pepenode is close to hitting the $1 million mark in presale. Its “Mine-to-Earn” system allows users to create virtual rigs, upgrade them, and earn passive rewards while burning tokens to control supply. Its gamified approach has attracted lots of attention, with analysts even suggesting it could deliver 100x returns after launch if continued momentum persists.

But Pepeto’s Story Is Even More Magnetic, Both Pepeto and Pepe have a total supply of 420 trillion tokens. However, Pepeto kept the letters T (Technology) and O (Opportunity) after Pepe “stole” the rest. With rumors suggesting figures linked to Pepe’s origin are behind Pepeto, it carries a viral backstory Pepenode simply can’t match. If Pepeto reaches Pepe’s current price of around $0.00001094, presale investors could see staggering gains, further amplified by staking payouts.

BlockDAG Confirms 20+ Listings And Raises $408M

BlockDAG has turned presales into a numbers game. It’s already secured over 20 exchanges for launch, creating a flood of liquidity from day one. Over 26.3 billion BDAG tokens have been sold, with $408 million raised. Its ecosystem includes 312,000 holders and 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app. Nearly 20,000 ASIC rigs are already shipped worldwide, proving adoption is strong.

Its architecture combines DAG efficiency with Proof-of-Work security, plus full EVM compatibility making it attractive for developers needing scale. At a price of $0.0013 per token, analysts say it’s a bargain, and some project BDAG could reach $1 once liquidity tightens.

Yet Pepeto Offers Something BlockDAG Can’t: Utility and Viral Momentum, While smaller in scale today, Pepeto offers what BlockDAG doesn’t: meme energy combined with real utility. Its presale has already surpassed $6.8 million, and the PepetoSwap demo exchange is live. For early investors, it feels like catching Shiba Inu just before its run while BlockDAG is already priced for larger investors.

Final Thoughts: Is Pepeto The Underestimated Challenger?

Bitcoin Hyper has the Bitcoin halo. Pepenode mixes memes with gamified mining. BlockDAG is smashing fundraising records and headed to dozens of exchanges. But Pepeto combines meme viral power, a live demo exchange, staking at 225%, and the same supply mechanics as Pepe all at a tiny fraction of a cent. With a presale entry of $0.000000155, Pepeto offers the most asymmetric upside. If it even approaches Pepe’s current trading levels, the multiples for early backers could dwarf anything the other presales can deliver. The question many are starting to ask is simple: Is Pepeto the next Pepe, Shiba Inu, or Dogecoin?

How to Buy Pepeto Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155

Stake for 226% APY and hold as the project grows

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.006663-10.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.224-8.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000699-9.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104,177.91-3.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000443-10.19%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,201.41
$104,201.41$104,201.41

-1.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,512.79
$3,512.79$3,512.79

-2.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.31
$161.31$161.31

-3.25%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2735
$2.2735$2.2735

-2.29%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16525
$0.16525$0.16525

-1.02%