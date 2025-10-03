BlockDAG’s $408M Campaign And 20+ Listings Challenge Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto In 2025

SPONSORED POST*

The crypto presale scene in 2025 is more active than ever, with investors eager to enter early to turn small sums into significant fortunes. While many projects are competing, only a handful are truly standing out. BlockDAG has made headlines with a record-breaking raise of $408 million and over 20 confirmed exchange listings. At the same time, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge are building momentum on their own paths, creating a diverse field of strong contenders for the year. And then there’s Pepeto, has surpassed $6.8 million in presale, with staking rewards and a demo exchange already live.

Bitcoin Hyper Exceeds $15M During Presale

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million at a rapid pace, with $200K flowing in within a single day. Positioned as the fastest Layer-2 for Bitcoin, it offers Solana-like speeds while maintaining the security of Bitcoin itself. Developers can easily port apps from Solana, opening the door to DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and tokenized markets without the hefty Ethereum fees.

Some call HYPER “Bitcoin 2.0,” hoping for explosive upside now that Bitcoin’s growth is slowing. Its presale price of $0.012895 is already rising, meaning the window to buy early is closing fast. If all goes according to plan, it could reach $1 in the long run.

But for Many Retail Investors, Pepeto Is The More Attractive Option

For smaller traders, Pepeto appears far more affordable and arguably more appealing. Priced at just $0.000000155, with staking rewards of 225%, Pepeto offers early-entry access to the same kind of upside that Shiba Inu and Dogecoin once delivered. Plus, it already has a demo version of PepetoSwap live something Hyper has yet to demonstrate.

Pepenode Nears $1M As Meme Mania Revives

Pepenode is close to hitting the $1 million mark in presale. Its “Mine-to-Earn” system allows users to create virtual rigs, upgrade them, and earn passive rewards while burning tokens to control supply. Its gamified approach has attracted lots of attention, with analysts even suggesting it could deliver 100x returns after launch if continued momentum persists.

But Pepeto’s Story Is Even More Magnetic, Both Pepeto and Pepe have a total supply of 420 trillion tokens. However, Pepeto kept the letters T (Technology) and O (Opportunity) after Pepe “stole” the rest. With rumors suggesting figures linked to Pepe’s origin are behind Pepeto, it carries a viral backstory Pepenode simply can’t match. If Pepeto reaches Pepe’s current price of around $0.00001094, presale investors could see staggering gains, further amplified by staking payouts.

BlockDAG Confirms 20+ Listings And Raises $408M

BlockDAG has turned presales into a numbers game. It’s already secured over 20 exchanges for launch, creating a flood of liquidity from day one. Over 26.3 billion BDAG tokens have been sold, with $408 million raised. Its ecosystem includes 312,000 holders and 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app. Nearly 20,000 ASIC rigs are already shipped worldwide, proving adoption is strong.

Its architecture combines DAG efficiency with Proof-of-Work security, plus full EVM compatibility making it attractive for developers needing scale. At a price of $0.0013 per token, analysts say it’s a bargain, and some project BDAG could reach $1 once liquidity tightens.

Yet Pepeto Offers Something BlockDAG Can’t: Utility and Viral Momentum, While smaller in scale today, Pepeto offers what BlockDAG doesn’t: meme energy combined with real utility. Its presale has already surpassed $6.8 million, and the PepetoSwap demo exchange is live. For early investors, it feels like catching Shiba Inu just before its run while BlockDAG is already priced for larger investors.

Final Thoughts: Is Pepeto The Underestimated Challenger?

Bitcoin Hyper has the Bitcoin halo. Pepenode mixes memes with gamified mining. BlockDAG is smashing fundraising records and headed to dozens of exchanges. But Pepeto combines meme viral power, a live demo exchange, staking at 225%, and the same supply mechanics as Pepe all at a tiny fraction of a cent. With a presale entry of $0.000000155, Pepeto offers the most asymmetric upside. If it even approaches Pepe’s current trading levels, the multiples for early backers could dwarf anything the other presales can deliver. The question many are starting to ask is simple: Is Pepeto the next Pepe, Shiba Inu, or Dogecoin?

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.