BlockDAG’s $408M Run and 20+ Listings Challenge Bitcoin Hyper, PEPENODE, and Pepeto in 2025

Bitcoin Hyper is betting on speed and security as the next Bitcoin Layer-2. Pepenode is trying to ride the meme coin comeback with gamified mining rewards. BlockDAG has stunned the market with $408 million raised and over 20 confirmed listings. And then there’s Pepeto, the meme coin that refuses to stay in the shadows, pushing past $6.8 million in presale with staking rewards and a demo exchange that’s already live.

Bitcoin Hyper Crosses $15M in Presale

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) raised over $15 million quickly, with $200K coming in just in a day. Positioned as the fastest Layer-2 solution for Bitcoin, it promises Solana-like speed while staying anchored to Bitcoin’s security. Developers can port apps from Solana with ease, opening doors for DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and tokenised markets without Ethereum’s heavy costs.

Some are calling HYPER a form of “Bitcoin 2.0,” hoping for explosive gains now that Bitcoin’s growth is slower. With presale priced at $0.012895, it’s already climbing, meaning the window is narrowing.

But for many retail investors, Pepeto looks far more affordable and arguably more exciting. At only $0.000000155, with 226% staking rewards, Pepeto gives small buyers access to the same kind of early-stage upside Shiba and Dogecoin once offered , all while already delivering its PepetoSwap demo exchange, something Hyper has yet to show.

Pepenode Nears $1M as Meme Mania Returns

PEPENODE is close to hitting the $1 million presale mark, offering a “Mine-to-Earn” system where users create virtual rigs, upgrade them, and earn passive rewards while burning tokens to manage supply. Its gamified design has given it traction, and analysts even suggest it could deliver 100x returns after launch if momentum continues.

Still, Pepeto’s story is proving even more magnetic. Both Pepeto and Pepe share the same 420 trillion supply, but Pepeto kept the letters T (Technology) and O (Opportunity) after Pepe “stole” the others. With rumors that figures tied to Pepe’s original circle are behind it, Pepeto carries a viral backstory that Pepenode simply can’t match. If Pepeto ever trades at Pepe’s current price level, presale buyers today could see staggering gains, multiplied further by its staking payouts.

BlockDAG Confirms 20+ Listings and $408M Raised

BlockDAG has turned presales into a numbers game. With more than 20 exchanges already secured for launch, it’s setting up a liquidity flood from day one. Over 26.3 billion BDAG tokens have been sold, $408 million raised, and its ecosystem already includes 312,000 holdersand 3 million X1 mobile miners. Add 19,900 ASIC rigs shipped globally, and the adoption is undeniable.

Its architecture blends DAG efficiency with Proof-of-Work security and full EVM compatibility, making it attractive for developers who need scale. At $0.0013 per token, analysts argue it’s a bargain ahead of listings, with some projecting BDAG could hit $1 once liquidity tightens.

Yet Pepeto, though smaller in scale today, offers something BlockDAG doesn’t: meme energy fused with actual utility. Its presale has surged past $6.8 million, and the PepetoSwap exchange demo is already online. For early-stage investors, Pepeto feels more like catching Shiba before the run, while BlockDAG is already priced for larger pockets.

Final Thoughts: Is Pepeto the Real Underdog Here?

Bitcoin Hyper rides Bitcoin’s halo. Pepenode blends memes with gamified mining. BlockDAG is breaking fundraising records and heading to dozens of exchanges. But Pepeto combines the viral nature of memes, a live demo exchange, staking at 226%, and the same supply mechanics as Pepe, all at a fraction of a cent.

With a presale entry of $0.000000155, Pepeto stands out as the token with the most asymmetric upside. If it even approaches Pepe’s trading price, the multiples for early backers could dwarf anything the other presales can deliver. The question many are starting to ask is simple: Is Pepeto the next Pepe, Shiba Inu, or Dogecoin?

How to Buy Pepeto Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155

Stake for 226% APY and hold as the project grows

Website: https://pepeto.io

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

