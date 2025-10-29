ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post BlockDAG’s $435M Presale Surges as BONK & Algorand Lose Ground Before Genesis Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Track the BONK price drop & Algorand (ALGO) price trend as BlockDAG’s $435M presale dominates the top crypto coins right now. Market volatility continues to reshape sentiment across the top crypto coins right now, with traders reevaluating positions amid shifting fundamentals. The BONK price drop and Algorand (ALGO) price trend highlight how confidence can erode quickly when growth momentum weakens. While both assets struggle to regain traction, BlockDAG is pushing forward with measurable progress and transparent execution. Having raised nearly $435 million and nearing its final presale phase, BlockDAG (BDAG) has become the standout name heading into Genesis Day and Keynote 4. Its structured roadmap and clear milestones are now setting the standard for long-term blockchain projects, offering a sharp contrast to market-driven fluctuations. BONK Faces Ongoing Selling Pressure The BONK price drop continues to weigh on sentiment as the meme coin loses ground across all major timeframes. BONK fell 7.24%, now trading at $0.0000143 and sitting below its MA-20, MA-50, and MA-200 lines, a clear sign of sustained bearish control. With RSI hovering near 33, momentum remains weak, and analysts warn that unless BONK reclaims $0.0000199, further downside remains likely. Technical models give BONK a rebound probability of under 20%, with potential consolidation between $0.00001050 and $0.00001083. Among the top crypto coins right now, BONK’s slide underscores how meme tokens can lose support quickly when broader market sentiment turns defensive. Analyst Anton Kharitonov notes that while oscillators show minor exhaustion, there’s still no evidence of renewed buying interest. The BONK price drop reflects a broader pattern across sentiment-based projects; speculative tokens are fading while execution-driven ecosystems like BlockDAG are steadily outperforming. Algorand Declines Despite Ecosystem Growth The Algorand (ALGO) price trend remains negative, with the coin dropping to $0.1840, more than 47% down from its July peak.… The post BlockDAG’s $435M Presale Surges as BONK & Algorand Lose Ground Before Genesis Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Track the BONK price drop & Algorand (ALGO) price trend as BlockDAG’s $435M presale dominates the top crypto coins right now. Market volatility continues to reshape sentiment across the top crypto coins right now, with traders reevaluating positions amid shifting fundamentals. The BONK price drop and Algorand (ALGO) price trend highlight how confidence can erode quickly when growth momentum weakens. While both assets struggle to regain traction, BlockDAG is pushing forward with measurable progress and transparent execution. Having raised nearly $435 million and nearing its final presale phase, BlockDAG (BDAG) has become the standout name heading into Genesis Day and Keynote 4. Its structured roadmap and clear milestones are now setting the standard for long-term blockchain projects, offering a sharp contrast to market-driven fluctuations. BONK Faces Ongoing Selling Pressure The BONK price drop continues to weigh on sentiment as the meme coin loses ground across all major timeframes. BONK fell 7.24%, now trading at $0.0000143 and sitting below its MA-20, MA-50, and MA-200 lines, a clear sign of sustained bearish control. With RSI hovering near 33, momentum remains weak, and analysts warn that unless BONK reclaims $0.0000199, further downside remains likely. Technical models give BONK a rebound probability of under 20%, with potential consolidation between $0.00001050 and $0.00001083. Among the top crypto coins right now, BONK’s slide underscores how meme tokens can lose support quickly when broader market sentiment turns defensive. Analyst Anton Kharitonov notes that while oscillators show minor exhaustion, there’s still no evidence of renewed buying interest. The BONK price drop reflects a broader pattern across sentiment-based projects; speculative tokens are fading while execution-driven ecosystems like BlockDAG are steadily outperforming. Algorand Declines Despite Ecosystem Growth The Algorand (ALGO) price trend remains negative, with the coin dropping to $0.1840, more than 47% down from its July peak.…

BlockDAG’s $435M Presale Surges as BONK & Algorand Lose Ground Before Genesis Day

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/29 23:23
Bonk
BONK$0.00001338+1.82%
Algorand
ALGO$0.1903+5.08%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235+12.98%
4
4$0.06735+0.23%
Crypto News

Track the BONK price drop & Algorand (ALGO) price trend as BlockDAG’s $435M presale dominates the top crypto coins right now.

Market volatility continues to reshape sentiment across the top crypto coins right now, with traders reevaluating positions amid shifting fundamentals. The BONK price drop and Algorand (ALGO) price trend highlight how confidence can erode quickly when growth momentum weakens. While both assets struggle to regain traction, BlockDAG is pushing forward with measurable progress and transparent execution.

Having raised nearly $435 million and nearing its final presale phase, BlockDAG (BDAG) has become the standout name heading into Genesis Day and Keynote 4. Its structured roadmap and clear milestones are now setting the standard for long-term blockchain projects, offering a sharp contrast to market-driven fluctuations.

BONK Faces Ongoing Selling Pressure

The BONK price drop continues to weigh on sentiment as the meme coin loses ground across all major timeframes. BONK fell 7.24%, now trading at $0.0000143 and sitting below its MA-20, MA-50, and MA-200 lines, a clear sign of sustained bearish control. With RSI hovering near 33, momentum remains weak, and analysts warn that unless BONK reclaims $0.0000199, further downside remains likely.

Technical models give BONK a rebound probability of under 20%, with potential consolidation between $0.00001050 and $0.00001083. Among the top crypto coins right now, BONK’s slide underscores how meme tokens can lose support quickly when broader market sentiment turns defensive.

Analyst Anton Kharitonov notes that while oscillators show minor exhaustion, there’s still no evidence of renewed buying interest. The BONK price drop reflects a broader pattern across sentiment-based projects; speculative tokens are fading while execution-driven ecosystems like BlockDAG are steadily outperforming.

Algorand Declines Despite Ecosystem Growth

The Algorand (ALGO) price trend remains negative, with the coin dropping to $0.1840, more than 47% down from its July peak. This fall comes even as Algorand’s on-chain data paints a picture of growth: asset creation is up 30%, monthly active users have risen by 13.3%, and transactions have climbed 32% to 24.32 million. Yet, its total value locked (TVL) dropped sharply from $325 million to $124 million, showing persistent liquidity outflows.

While developer engagement reached a record 390 in September, capital continues to move elsewhere as DeFi giants like Aave and Uniswap remain absent from the network. Technically, ALGO has slipped below its 50-day EMA, with RSI under 50 and momentum trending toward $0.1483 support.

The Algorand (ALGO) price trend demonstrates the mismatch between strong fundamentals and weak market pricing. For those tracking the top crypto coins right now, Algorand represents a solid but undervalued project.

BlockDAG’s Final Phase: Genesis Day and Keynote 4

While BONK and Algorand struggle to stabilize, BlockDAG is advancing into its final stretch toward Genesis Day, the defining milestone in its global rollout. With more than $435 million raised and over 27 billion coins sold in Batch 31, BlockDAG’s presale has already delivered a 2940% ROI from Batch 1 to 31, proving unmatched consistency among the top crypto coins right now.

The upcoming Keynote 4 marks the end of a transformative year that saw miner deployments, dashboard integration, and a growing ecosystem of more than 3.5 million X1 app users. Over 20,000 X-Series miners have been shipped globally, showcasing BlockDAG’s hybrid Proof-of-Work plus Proof-of-Engagement architecture that balances efficiency with inclusivity.

Four remaining milestones define this closing phase: completing mainnet infrastructure, finalizing miner deliveries, reaching the $600 million presale goal, and confirming major exchange listings. Every step underscores BlockDAG’s commitment to accountability and transparency, with tangible metrics replacing speculative promises.

As Genesis Day nears, BlockDAG continues to attract global attention for its credible roadmap and consistent delivery. In contrast to declining assets like BONK and Algorand, BlockDAG’s methodical progress highlights why it’s being viewed as the strongest project in the top crypto coins right now category.

Key Insights

The BONK price drop and Algorand (ALGO) price trend reflect how even well-known assets can falter under tightening market conditions. BONK’s technical weakness and Algorand’s liquidity challenges emphasize the importance of measurable fundamentals in sustaining long-term growth.

BlockDAG’s over $435 million presale, 27+ billion coins sold, and expanding global network position it far ahead of its peers. As Genesis Day and Keynote 4 approach, the project’s focus on scalability, transparency, and mainnet readiness continues to separate it from the pack. For those evaluating the top crypto coins right now, BlockDAG isn’t just maintaining momentum, it’s defining the next chapter of blockchain progress heading into 2025.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories

Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bonk-drops-algorand-slides-but-blockdags-435m-presale-sends-shockwaves-before-genesis-day-dont-miss-out/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+5.14%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007748+0.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.52%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17597-1.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0023+11.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15185+10.02%
MemeCore
M$2.41399+1.15%
Threshold
T$0.01292-0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,113.25
$106,113.25$106,113.25

+1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,570.57
$3,570.57$3,570.57

+1.45%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5525
$2.5525$2.5525

+0.92%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.49
$167.49$167.49

+0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18040
$0.18040$0.18040

+0.65%