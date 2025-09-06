BlockDAG’s almost $400M Whale Frenzy Outshines PEPE’s 21% Crash and Chainlink ETF Buzz

Crypto markets never lack stories, but not all headlines carry equal weight. On one side, the PEPE price drop is forcing meme coin fans to face support tests. On another, a Chainlink ETF filing has sparked buzz among analysts tracking institutional inflows. Both stories have attention, yet the most disruptive narrative isn’t about meme dips or regulatory filings. It’s about BlockDAG.

Already raising nearly $400 million with 25.6 billion coins sold, BlockDAG has shifted its presale into overdrive. What was once a steady climb is now a battle. Two whales just rewrote the leaderboard with purchases of $4.4 million and $4.3 million, overtaking the prior $3.8M leader. Telegram chats lit up instantly, and every refresh of Dashboard V4 now feels like a live scoreboard. With the presale at Batch 30, priced at $0.03, and a projected listing target of $0.05, the FOMO is louder than ever.

BlockDAG Presale Enters Whale War Mode

BlockDAG’s presale has taken a dramatic turn. It’s no longer just about raising capital; it’s about who dominates the leaderboard. Two massive whale entries have pushed BlockDAG into the spotlight, confirming that this isn’t a casual presale anymore; it’s an arms race.

The $4.4M and $4.3M buys aren’t symbolic gestures; they’re signals. They show conviction from deep-pocketed players who clearly see more upside ahead. Smaller buyers are following fast, aware that this type of momentum rarely repeats. Each leaderboard shuffle intensifies the drama, and retail buyers are rushing to secure their slots before whales drive the next spike.

At $0.0013, BlockDAG now offers a flat-rate presale price for all participants. This pricing shift, introduced during the BDAG Deployment Event, replaced confusing bonus tiers with a fair, equal-access system for the final 30 days before launch, ensuring every buyer has the same opportunity.

With over 3 million X1 mobile miners active, 19,543 X-series rigs sold generating $7.8M revenue, and 4,500+ developers building 300+ dApps, BlockDAG is proving it’s not simply raising funds. It’s scaling adoption and infrastructure in real time. That’s why it’s being called one of the top crypto coins to watch in 2025.

PEPE Price Drop: Pressure Mounts at Key Support

While BlockDAG makes presale history, meme coin PEPE is struggling to hold ground. Over the past month, the PEPE price has slipped 21%, including an 11.3% drop in the past two weeks. Daily losses added another 3.7%, dragging the coin toward critical support around $0.00001001.

If this level breaks, analysts warn the next stop could be $0.0000083, though a rebound from here could trigger a sharp bounce. On-chain data adds tension: whales control 70% of supply, increasing their holdings by 7% in the past month. Their activity has kept traders on edge, unsure if the next big move will be a dump or a surprise rally.

Despite the declines, PEPE is still up 10.7% year-on-year, proving it hasn’t lost all traction. However, open interest in derivatives has fallen 8%, a sharper pullback compared to Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Market sentiment suggests attention is drifting to newer meme plays like Brett, leaving PEPE vulnerable to further losses. The PEPE price drop is a warning that support can’t be taken for granted, and meme-based strength can fade quickly when liquidity shifts.

Chainlink ETF Filing: Institutional Catalyst

If meme coins represent volatility, then the Chainlink ETF filing represents legitimacy and momentum for broader adoption. Bitwise Asset Management has filed with the SEC to launch the first-ever U.S. spot ETF directly backed by LINK. The fund would track the CME CF Chainlink–Dollar Reference Rate, with Coinbase Custody Trust as custodian and in-kind creation and redemption included.

This filing doesn’t yet include ticker or fee details, but it’s a landmark step. Europe already lists LINK-backed products via VanEck and 21Shares, but U.S. approval would signal institutional-grade exposure. Markets responded fast, with LINK jumping 4–5% in the wake of the news, even while broader crypto charts stayed subdued.

Analysts highlight this as a turning point. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs may dominate headlines, but a Chainlink ETF represents diversification into tokens that power DeFi and RWA use cases. For institutions that want more than blue-chip exposure, LINK’s infrastructure role makes it a compelling choice. Pending approval, this could funnel serious capital into Chainlink over the coming year, potentially reshaping market dynamics for decentralized data solutions.

Why BlockDAG Outpaces the Rest

PEPE is wrestling with declining volume and fragile support, while Chainlink is hoping regulators approve a game-changing ETF. Both are interesting, but neither offers what BlockDAG is delivering right now: immediate upside, whale-driven FOMO, and ecosystem adoption already in play.

The presale has raised nearly $400M, sold 25.6B coins, and created leaderboard wars that capture headlines almost daily. Two whales staking over $4M each didn’t just raise totals, they shifted perception, turning BlockDAG from an ordinary presale into a competition that retail traders want to join before it closes.

In conversations about the top crypto coins in 2025, it’s clear that BlockDAG isn’t just participating. It’s defining the playbook.

PEPE is testing survival levels after a 21% monthly drop, with whales in control of most supply. Chainlink, meanwhile, is basking in optimism after the first-ever U.S. ETF filing, one that could pull institutions into LINK in a major way. Both stories have weight, but the narrative with the most urgency is BlockDAG.

For those asking which projects define tomorrow, the answer lies not in meme dips or ETF speculation, but in the whale-driven momentum BlockDAG has created today.

