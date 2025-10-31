ExchangeDEX+
BlockDAG's nearly $435m presale nears end with a $0.005 entry in batch 32 while Stellar, SEI consolidate

By: Crypto.news
2025/10/31 01:00
BlockDAG presale nears $435m with 312k holders as final batch opens before its February 2026 exchange debut.

Summary
  • BlockDAG’s presale hits $435m with 312k holders, marking it as one of the fastest-growing crypto projects.
  • In its 32nd batch at $0.005, BlockDAG nears the end of presale before listing at $0.05 in February 2026.
  • With 20k miners sold and massive community backing, BlockDAG could be the decade’s top Layer-1 breakout.

Watching the market is a wild ride. The Stellar (XLM) price pattern is testing everyone’s patience, holding in a tight range, while the recent SEI price drop is just starting to bounce from its bottom. It’s a lot of “wait and see.” So, where do traders find the best long term crypto before it’s all over the news?

That question is pointing many to BlockDAG (BDAG). The project which has raised nearly $435m in presale is already in its 32nd batch, showcasing massive trader confidence that has already been secured. At $0.005 per coin in Batch 32, BlockDAG is well positioned for its planned $0.05 listing on February 10, 2026.

$435m war Chest & Global Hype make BlockDAG the decade’s standout crypto

BlockDAG isn’t just building momentum; it’s practically a runaway train. The project has already pulled in nearly $435 million during its presale, showing the immense trust it has built. With over 312,000 holders already on board, it’s clear that a massive community believes in its future. This isn’t a project just starting; it’s a movement that’s already reached a huge scale, all before its public launch.

Now in its 32nd batch, the window of opportunity is closing fast. This is the final boarding call to secure entry before the presale wraps up. The current price of $0.005 still represents the lowest possible point before listing at $0.05 on February 10, 2026. Analysts expect this transition to mark a defining moment for early participants, positioning BlockDAG among the top-performing Layer-1 projects once trading begins. Some are calling it the best long-term crypto opportunity of the decade.

Every project with 1000x potential has a moment where the “early” phase ends. With over 20,000 miners sold and a nearly $435 million war chest, BlockDAG is at that exact point. The presale phase is the last mechanism to join the 312,000+ holders before the project transitions from a private sale to a global, public-facing asset. For those seeking the best long-term crypto opportunity, this could be the “I wish I had” moment happening right now.

Stellar price pattern: Coiling for a big move?

All eyes are on Stellar as it trades within an unusually tight range. The Stellar price pattern shows a classic squeeze, with the price consolidating between solid support near $0.29 and strong resistance around $0.35. This tension has created a tug-of-war scenario that is catching traders’ attention. 

The daily chart still shows a descending channel, but shorter-term indicators are turning positive, with a rising Money Flow Index and a MACD crossover hinting at growing buying pressure beneath the surface.

This setup places Stellar at a critical decision point. A clean breakout and sustained move above $0.35 could confirm the start of a broader uptrend, potentially attracting fresh momentum. Conversely, if the price slips below $0.29, it may invite renewed selling pressure. The Stellar price pattern remains one to watch as volatility builds ahead of the next move.

SEI rebounds: Is the SEI price drop over?

Many traders have been closely watching the SEI price drop after its extended decline from 2024 highs. It has been a challenging stretch for holders, but the chart is now painting a different picture. Selling pressure appears to have faded, and early signs of a reversal are emerging. For those who were waiting on the sidelines, sentiment has shifted quickly from “how low can it go” to “what comes next?”

This week, SEI officially broke out of a classic falling wedge pattern, a formation that often signals the end of a long downtrend. The token has reclaimed the critical $0.20 support level and is now trading around $0.2055 to $0.21. Analysts are watching closely to see if it can maintain this base. A confirmed hold could pave the way toward the next target at $0.22, marking a possible trend shift.

Summing up

Stellar’s price pattern is coiling tight, and everyone is watching to see if it breaks up or down. At the same time, the recent SEI price drop seems to be reversing as it breaks out of its downtrend, suggesting a possible new floor is in. 

But while those charts are still developing, the “what if” moment for BlockDAG is happening right now. With nearly $435 million already raised, the presale is entering its final stretch. Now in Batch 32 at $0.005 per coin, this phase represents the last ground-floor opportunity before its official listing of $0.05 on February 10, 2026.

Those looking for the best long-term crypto opportunity should this as the defining moment to get in before the next major leap.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its website, Telegram, and Discord.

