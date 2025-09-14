BlockSec: The "transferFrom" vulnerability caused a loss of approximately $90,000 on the Base chain

PANews reported on September 14th that BlockSec Phalcon alerted its system to a "transferFrom" issue, resulting in a loss of approximately $90,000 USD on the Base chain. This issue stems from insufficient access control, allowing for arbitrary low-level calls within callback functions. The alert recommended the immediate revocation of all approvals for the unknown contract 0xD9f4a3238154ff6439e37F98c9B11489353715Bb.

