BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital launch crypto hedge fund, aiming to manage $100 million

PANews reported on September 4th that Singapore-based BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital have partnered to launch a crypto hedge fund focused on investing in digital asset treasuries ( DATs ) and other publicly listed crypto-related companies, with a target asset under management of US$ 100 million. The fund, with an open-ended structure, has already invested in DATs such as Kindly MD, Inc. ( NAKA ), SharpLink Gaming Inc. ( SBET ), and SUI Group Holdings Ltd. ( SUIG ), focusing on mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink , and Solana . The fund selects investments based on three criteria: structural soundness, capital efficiency, and strategic advantage. It is open only to institutional and accredited investors.