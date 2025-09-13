Blockstream Phishing Warning Highlights 3 New Crypto Projects for Safer Investing

Phishing attacks are on the rise in crypto.

Blockstream recently warned users of a fake firmware email campaign targeting its Jade hardware wallet.

These scams cost crypto users over $12M in August alone, affecting more than 15K people.

Add to that the new ModStealer malware targeting wallet extensions, and you’ve got a perfect storm for bad actors.

With losses now well into the billions, everyone – from new crypto users to seasoned traders – needs better tools and more secure options. Here are three new crypto projects that are trying to give investors extra safety in this messy landscape.

Why Security Has to Improve Now

Crypto scams aren’t just annoying – they’re getting more sophisticated.

Attackers mimic official firmware updates, clone domains, use phishing emails tied to fake personas or businesses, and sometimes steal funds before you realise what’s going on.

Hardware wallet users – once considered the safest in crypto – are being targeted too, like in the Blockstream Jade case.

At the same time, rising demand for meme coins and other new crypto launches means more eyeballs and more chances for scam artists.

If you mix hype + easy access + fear (or urgency) in messaging, the conditions are ripe for fraud. So projects that bake in security and transparency early are more valuable than ever.

1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Security-Powered Utility for Safer Investing

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is more than just a presale coin riding the hype wave.

Priced at $0.025635 in presale and already pulling in $15.7M, it’s shaping up as a project built to reward holders while tackling one of crypto’s biggest headaches: security.

With phishing scams surging, a token tied to a wallet ecosystem that’s obsessed with safer investing has clear appeal.

Holding $BEST unlocks a stack of exclusive benefits. These include reduced transaction fees, early access to new project launches, higher staking rewards, and governance rights.

In other words, $BEST isn’t just a passive asset – it’s a utility token that gives investors real leverage inside the growing Best Wallet ecosystem.

The project also has strong traction, with 70K followers and self-proclaimed 50% monthly user growth backing its rise.

By linking its tokenomics to transparent rewards and safer presale access through its Upcoming Tokens feature, $BEST positions itself as one of the best altcoins for investors who want both upside and stronger protection against the scammers.

2. SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) – The First AI-Powered Content Token With Built-In Trust

SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) is carving out its place in the presale market as the first AI-focused content creation and premium platform token.

At its current presale price of $0.056425, with $1.1M already raised, $SUBBD offers a mix of utility, transparency, and growth potential that makes it attractive in today’s climate of rising scams and phishing campaigns.

In a year when phishing attacks stole $12M in August alone, investors want projects that are upfront and verifiable. $SUBBD makes transparency a selling point.

Its tokenomics include clear vesting schedules and staking mechanics designed to avoid the unsustainable rewards that often crush meme coins after launch.

Even during the presale, holders can stake and earn 20% APY, while long-term staking unlocks platform perks like exclusive content, early creator drops, and boosted earnings.

The project leverages AI to change how influencers and fans interact. Creators gain AI assistants to automate chat, editing, and monetization, while users can generate AI-approved content tied to their favorite influencers.

With over 250M combined followers across its network, $SUBBD has the reach to scale quickly.

For investors hunting new crypto projects with both traction and safeguards, SUBBD Token stands out as one of the best altcoins in presale right now.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – A Payment Token Built on Trust and Transparency

Remittix ($RTX) is a presale project designed to bring crypto into the global payments industry with less friction and more security.

The project has already raised a remarkable $25.4M, showing strong demand for tokens that promise both utility and reliability. Right now, you can buy $RTX for just $0.1080.

The pitch is simple: crypto should make cross-border transfers faster, cheaper, and safer. Remittix wants to deliver that by building a system where users and merchants can move between fiat and crypto in real time.

The fact that RTX has passed a major audit by CertiK gives it a credibility boost in a market where phishing emails and fake payment sites are common threats.

For investors, Remittix also adds a staking component, offering yields while securing the ecosystem.

By focusing on clear tokenomics, audits, and merchant-ready tools, $RTX positions itself as one of the best altcoins for anyone tired of empty promises and worried about the surge in phishing campaigns.

Security First in 2025

Phishing emails, fake firmware updates, and malware like ModStealer show just how creative scammers are getting. That’s why projects with built-in safeguards deserve extra attention.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST), SUBBD Token ($SUBBD), and Remittix ($RTX) each offer their own blend of transparency, utility, and investor protection.

If you’re exploring new crypto projects, keep security in mind – and remember, only invest what you can afford to lose.

This article is for informational purposes only and isn’t financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

