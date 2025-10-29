Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Jumps 18% on Q3 Earnings Beat and AI Power Growth

TLDR

Bloom Energy reported Q3 earnings of $0.15 per share, beating analyst estimates of $0.10 per share

Revenue reached $519 million, surpassing the $428.1 million consensus forecast

Installation revenue doubled year-over-year as AI data centers drive fuel cell demand

Gross margin expanded to 29.2% from 23.8% in the prior year period

Brookfield Asset Management’s $5 billion investment announced October 13 boosted shares 26.5%

Bloom Energy stock jumped 18.1% to $138.82 in premarket trading Wednesday after the company delivered third quarter results that crushed expectations.





Bloom Energy Corporation, BE



The fuel cell maker posted adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter ended September 30. Wall Street had forecast earnings of just $0.10 per share.

Revenue totaled $519 million, easily beating the consensus estimate of $428.1 million. This marks the fourth straight quarter Bloom Energy has exceeded revenue projections.

The stock is set to open at a record high if current gains hold. Year-to-date, shares have climbed more than five-fold, dwarfing the NYSE Composite Index’s 13.6% gain.

AI Data Centers Drive Revenue Surge

Installation revenue more than doubled compared to the same period last year. The growth comes as artificial intelligence infrastructure creates massive new power demands.

Data centers running AI workloads need reliable electricity sources. Traditional grid power struggles to meet the surge in consumption.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts power demand will reach record levels in both 2025 and 2026. This creates opportunities for companies providing alternative power solutions.

CEO KR Sridhar called it “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine how power is generated and delivered.” He pointed to AI demand, national priorities, and innovation as key growth drivers.

Bloom Energy has secured partnerships with major players including American Electric Power, Brookfield Asset Management, and Oracle.

Brookfield’s $5 billion commitment to Bloom’s fuel cell technology came on October 13. The investment focuses on powering data centers and sent shares up 26.5% that day.

Financial Performance Shows Strength

Gross margin improved to 29.2% in the third quarter, up from 23.8% a year earlier. The expansion shows the company is generating more profit on each sale.

CFO Maciej Kurzymski said the company expects “fiscal 2025 to be better than our previously stated annual guidance on our financial metric.”

Bloom Energy previously projected doubling capacity to over 2 gigawatts. Management believes this expansion could help quadruple revenue in 2026.

Growth Outlook

The company is capitalizing on multiple trends converging at once. AI power needs continue climbing while grid infrastructure can’t expand quickly enough.

Bloom’s fuel cell technology delivers power directly where it’s needed without relying on transmission infrastructure. This on-site approach appeals to data center operators seeking reliability.

The fourth consecutive revenue beat demonstrates consistent execution. Strong margins show the business model is working at scale.

Bloom Energy reported these results Tuesday after market close. The premarket reaction suggests investors are buying into the AI power story and the company’s growth trajectory.

