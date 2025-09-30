Bloomberg analyst forecasts 100% chance of SOL ETF approval

Key Takeaways

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas predicts a 100% likelihood of Solana ETF approval.

Recent regulatory developments and streamlined approval processes cited as reasons for optimism.

Today, Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, forecasted a 100% chance of Solana ETF approval, citing streamlined approval processes driven by the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards and recent S-1 amendment activity.

The 19b-4 exchange rule change filings have become less critical under updated standards, leaving S-1 issuer registration statements as the primary hurdle for approval.

Spot crypto ETF deadlines for Solana are approaching amid a more favorable regulatory environment following recent SEC leadership changes. The shift toward supporting altcoin products under the current administration has created increased optimism for approval.

Traditional firms like Vanguard are exploring reversals on crypto ETF restrictions, signaling broader industry alignment with digital asset products as regulatory barriers ease.