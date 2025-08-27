Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In on XRP ETF Demand as SEC Delays Decision

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 21:32
XRP’s ETF journey is heating up with fresh debates, surprising demand numbers, and mounting regulatory delays. Bloomberg analysts say demand will be smaller compared to Bitcoin, yet new data shows rising interest in XRP products.

At the same time, the U.S. SEC has delayed decisions on multiple XRP ETF filings, leaving investors waiting for clarity. 

Now, the big question is, will 2025 finally be XRP’s ETF breakthrough year?

Expert Clarifies Demand for XRP ETFs

Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas recently clarified his comments on XRP ETFs. He stressed that analysts never claimed there was “no demand” for XRP. Instead, Balchunas pointed out that demand naturally falls the further you go from Bitcoin. 

This means XRP ETFs will likely see lower demand compared to Bitcoin ETFs — but not zero.

While some doubt XRP’s ETF potential, recent numbers suggest otherwise. CME Group, a global trading giant, revealed that XRP futures crossed $1 billion in open interest (OI) in under four months, the fastest contract to hit that milestone.

At the same time, futures-based XRP ETFs already crossed $800 million, signaling big institutional appetite.

SEC Pushes Back Deadlines

Despite this momentum, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again delayed its review of XRP ETF filings. Currently, the first major deadline is October 18, when the SEC must decide on Grayscale’s XRP ETF application. 

More deadlines follow quickly after, ending by October 25. Franklin Templeton’s application remains on a slightly different timeline.

Odds of Approval Still Strong

Despite the delays, optimism remains. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart believes there is a 95% chance that the SEC will approve XRP ETFs this year. Adding to this confidence, betting platform Polymarket also shows an 82% probability of approval in 2025.

Amid the ETF buzz, XRP’s price climbed 5% today bouncing from $2.85 to $3.00, with its market cap hitting $178.3 billion.

