Bloomberg: Crypto.com had not disclosed a data breach involving a small amount of user information

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to a Bloomberg report, a Scattered Spider special revealed that Noah claimed he and his accomplices had accessed Crypto.com employee accounts and used UPS systems to collect personal data from potential victims. Crypto.com claimed that only a "very small number of individuals" were affected and no customer funds were compromised. UPS stated that the issue was fixed in 2023. This incident had not been previously disclosed.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.