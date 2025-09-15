Bloomberg ETF Analyst: Doge ETF and XRP ETF are expected to be launched this Thursday

PANews reported on September 15th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that the Doge ETF ( $DOJE ) and the 40 Act Spot XRP ETF ( $XRPR ) are expected to launch this Thursday. Both ETFs are disclosed in the same effective prospectus. Trump and Bonk -related ETFs are also included in the prospectus, but no specific launch dates have been announced.

