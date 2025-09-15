Bloomberg ETF Analyst: Doge ETF and XRP ETF are expected to be launched this Thursday

By: PANews
2025/09/15 22:45
PANews reported on September 15th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that the Doge ETF ( $DOJE ) and the 40 Act Spot XRP ETF ( $XRPR ) are expected to launch this Thursday. Both ETFs are disclosed in the same effective prospectus. Trump and Bonk -related ETFs are also included in the prospectus, but no specific launch dates have been announced.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

