Bloomberg: Tether plans to launch new stablecoin USAT on video platform Rumble, aiming to seize the US market

PANews reported on October 2 that Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Tether is planning to launch a new stablecoin called USAT on the video sharing platform Rumble.

The report said that this move is a key strategy taken by Tether to seize and expand its market share in the United States. Rumble is a video platform with a large number of users in the United States and is often regarded as a competitor of YouTube.