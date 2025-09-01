Bluprynt Completes First KYI Verification of Global Stablecoin with USDC as UNION Expands Integration

By: Coincentral
2025/09/01 06:38
TLDR

  • UNION integrates USDC on ERC-20 to expand liquidity and asset support.
  • Bluprynt finishes first-ever KYI verification using USDC stablecoin.
  • USDC meets MiCA and GENIUS Act rules for full 1:1 reserve backing.
  • Asia leads tokenized sukuk growth, holding 47% of the global sukuk market.

UNION has added USDC on the ERC-20 network, boosting liquidity and offering users a stable, reliable digital asset. At the same time, Bluprynt has completed the first-ever Know Your Issuer (KYI) verification of a global stablecoin using USDC. This move marks a new step in compliance, trust, and interoperability in tokenized finance, especially in growing markets such as Asia and the Middle East.

UNION Adds USDC on ERC-20, Strengthening Its Ecosystem

UNION has confirmed its integration of USDC on the Ethereum-based ERC-20 network. USDC, a stablecoin issued by Circle, is backed 1:1 with U.S. dollars held in reserves. This step aims to expand UNION’s asset offerings and improve operational stability for users transacting within the ecosystem.

Circle has ensured compliance with U.S. and EU regulations, especially under the GENIUS Act and MiCA rules. These frameworks require stablecoins to be backed by high-quality liquid assets, which help ensure user protection and institutional trust. With this addition, UNION aims to support broader use cases like cross-border payments and settlements.

USDC is widely used across decentralized applications due to its predictability and global accessibility. Integrating this stablecoin allows UNION to meet a wider set of user needs, particularly as businesses and financial platforms increase demand for stable digital assets.

Bluprynt Leads Compliance with First KYI Verification of USDC

Bluprynt has completed the first Know Your Issuer (KYI) verification for a global stablecoin using USDC. KYI goes beyond traditional KYC by verifying not only the users but also the entities issuing the digital assets. This move sets a new bar in transparency, especially for institutions and sovereign investors seeking compliance-ready platforms.

The KYI process checks the stablecoin issuer’s reserve structure, legal status, audit readiness, and adherence to global financial rules. Bluprynt’s successful verification of USDC confirms that Circle meets these conditions under current standards, offering regulators and market participants a verified asset for secure integration.

As stablecoin adoption grows, KYI may become a core requirement for cross-border compliance. Bluprynt’s method allows platforms to plug into regulated ecosystems without sacrificing speed or scalability. This positions USDC as a preferred stablecoin for regulated platforms operating in multiple regions.

Asian Markets Push Tokenized Sukuks and Stablecoin Integration

Asia, particularly Indonesia and Malaysia, is emerging as a key region for tokenized real-world assets, especially Shariah-compliant sukuks. These Islamic financial instruments have reached over $1 trillion in global issuances, though they remain largely inaccessible to retail users. Tokenization is expected to reduce entry barriers and open these markets to a wider investor base.

However, the readiness of secondary markets remains a challenge. Despite growing licensing approvals, many tokenized sukuks remain illiquid due to lack of infrastructure. Platforms that embed compliance tools, mobile-first access, and real-time settlement functions are more likely to attract institutional support.

Local developers are building infrastructure that suits regional financial systems and cultural requirements. With increasing focus on regulatory alignment and interoperability, these platforms are prioritizing compliance-by-design. This includes building trusted partnerships with local banks, mobile operators, and sovereign funds to enable stablecoin off-ramps and yield-based products.

Tokenized finance in Asia is shifting from vision to execution, with demand growing for products that meet local needs and global standards. UNION’s integration of USDC and Bluprynt’s KYI milestone together mark a shift toward practical, compliant financial systems built for scale.

