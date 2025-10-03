ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
While established tokens like BNB are climbing on macroeconomic catalysts, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is being hailed as the best crypto to […] The post BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 – The Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.While established tokens like BNB are climbing on macroeconomic catalysts, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is being hailed as the best crypto to […] The post BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 – The Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.

BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 – The Best Crypto to Buy Now

By: Coindoo
2025/10/03 18:25
Binance Coin
BNB$951.32-6.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00267+1.90%
Wink
LIKE$0.00474-5.29%

While established tokens like BNB are climbing on macroeconomic catalysts, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is being hailed as the best crypto to buy now, offering real-world utility and the type of ROI projections investors dream about.

BNB is holding strong above $1,050 after its breakout rally, fueled by Fed rate cut expectations and ecosystem upgrades. Meanwhile, BlockchainFX is offering presale buyers immediate rewards, dual staking benefits, and the vision of becoming the next meme coin with mainstream adoption. This article will cover the developments and updates of all coins: BlockchainFX ($BFX) and BNB.

BlockchainFX ($BFX): Super App Utility Meets Daily Rewards

BlockchainFX ($BFX) isn’t just another meme token chasing hype. It’s the first crypto-native super app, built to unify over 500 assets ,  including crypto, meme coins, stocks, forex, ETFs, futures, and bonds ,  under one platform. For investors asking “what crypto to buy now,” $BFX delivers both utility and speculation.

Its earn while others trade model makes it stand out. Every transaction, whether in Bitcoin or equities, generates USDT rewards for $BFX holders, even during the presale. On top of that, its dual rewards system redistributes up to 70% of trading fees daily across both $BFX and USDT. This structure creates stability for long-term holders and gives BlockchainFX a seat among the best cryptos to own before the next bull run.

BlockchainFX Presale: ROI Numbers That Speak Volumes

BlockchainFX is structured for sustainable growth. Built on Ethereum with a total supply of 3.5 billion tokens, it features a deflationary model where unsold tokens will be burned and liquidity locked post-launch. The presale is live at $0.026, with a target listing price of $0.05, and has already raised more than $8.6 million from over 12,000 investors.

With its scarcity-driven tokenomics, early entry pricing, and strong presale traction, BlockchainFX is positioning itself as the next big crypto on the market. For investors searching the best crypto to buy now, $BFX demonstrates how a well-designed presale can offer both stability and explosive growth potential, making it one of the standout contenders in Uptober’s presale cycle.

Flash Offer: OCT35 Gives You +35% Bonus Tokens This Week

For a limited time only, every purchase gets rewarded extra. Use OCT35 and grab 35% bonus tokens before the countdown ends.

BNB’s Momentum: Fed Bets and Institutional Backing

BNB surged 3.5% in the last 24 hours, topping $1,050 after breaking key resistance levels. The move followed expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut after weak U.S. jobs data. Trading volume spiked above the 24-hour average, pushing BNB higher than the broader crypto market’s 2.25% gain.

Beyond macro factors, BNB benefitted from internal upgrades, including reduced gas fees and validation as Kazakhstan’s state-backed Alem Crypto Fund named it its first crypto investment. These developments reinforced BNB’s dominance in the exchange ecosystem. Yet, for those seeking the next meme coin with massive upside, BNB lacks the presale growth mechanics that define early-stage rockets like BlockchainFX.

BlockchainFX vs BNB: Feature Comparison

FeatureBlockchainFX ($BFX)BNB
Asset Access500+ assets (crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, bonds)Exchange ecosystem, gas fee utility
RewardsDual payouts in $BFX + USDT, up to 70% fee redistributionStaking + trading discounts
Real-World UseBFX Visa Card + NFT bonusesGas fee reductions, ecosystem support
Presale ROI$0.026 now, $0.05 listing, $1 projectionMature token, slower growth potential
Growth NarrativeNext big crypto with 100x potentialEstablished, stable large-cap

This comparison highlights why BlockchainFX sits higher on the presale crypto list for investors chasing ROI, while BNB remains more of a stability play.

Why BlockchainFX Is the Ultimate Investment

BlockchainFX isn’t just riding presale hype. It’s built to outlast, with verified security audits from Coinsult and CertiK, full KYC by Solidproof, and a clear roadmap to Uniswap listings. Early buyers also receive NFT bonuses and access to the BFX Visa Card, enabling spending anywhere Visa is accepted.

Adding fire to the presale is the $500,000 giveaway. Twenty winners will share the pool, with $250,000 for first place and scaled prizes down to $1,000. Entry is as simple as buying $BFX, leaving reviews, reposting on X, or joining Telegram. For Uptober investors, this makes BlockchainFX the best crypto presale and a must-watch among the best cryptos of the season.

Conclusion: BNB’s Rally vs BlockchainFX’s Presale

BNB continues to dominate headlines with its breakout above $1,050, proving itself as one of the best cryptos for long-term holders. Its ecosystem remains unmatched for exchange dominance and gas fee utility.

But for those asking what’s the best crypto to buy now, BlockchainFX offers the stronger upside story. With presale entry at $0.026, a $0.05 listing target, and projections toward $1, it has all the markings of the next big crypto and the next meme coin that could transform portfolios. Uptober may belong to many projects, but BlockchainFX is the one investors will wish they hadn’t ignored.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BNB Breaks Past $1,050 on Fed Rate Cut Bets While BlockchainFX Presale at $0.026 Races Toward $0.05 – The Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.006663-10.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.224-8.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000699-9.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104,177.91-3.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000443-10.19%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,205.48
$104,205.48$104,205.48

-1.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,513.22
$3,513.22$3,513.22

-2.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.32
$161.32$161.32

-3.25%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2741
$2.2741$2.2741

-2.27%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16534
$0.16534$0.16534

-0.97%