BNB Chain Annual Awards Announced, 30 Finalists Across 5 Categories

PANews reported on September 8th that BNB Chain officially announced the 2025 BNB Chain Annual Awards. The selection process drew over 7,000 nominations, resulting in 30 finalists across five categories and over 600,000 votes from the community. Each winner will receive: an AMA with the global community; exclusive spotlight presentations at flagship events; and priority opportunities for ecosystem collaboration. The list of winners is as follows:
- Rising Star Award: Decentralized derivatives exchange bugscoin, WLFI's USD stablecoin USD1, and Ethena Labs' synthetic dollar protocol USDe;
- AI Pioneer Award: Alaya_AI, a distributed AI data collection and annotation platform; ChainGPT, a Web3+AI infrastructure; and Tagger, a decentralized AI solution platform;
- Trading Volume Star Award: MYX.Finance, a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform; Superp, a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform; and PancakeSwap, a decentralized trading platform.
- New Horizon Award: Lorenzo Protocol, a Bitcoin liquid staking protocol; XPIN Network, a global DePIN ecosystem; and BAS, a certified information verification platform.
- Most Popular Product Award: Multiplayer online RPG game World of Dypians, decentralized Bitcoin storage protocol Solv Protocol, and Web3 dark ARPG game Seraph.
