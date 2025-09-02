BNB Chain-Based Venus Protocol Drained of $27M on Suspected Contract Compromise

2025/09/02
Venus Protocol, one of the largest lending platforms on the BNB Chain, was hit by a suspected exploit on Tuesday with attackers seemingly draining an estimated $27 million worth of assets.

On-chain sleuths said they suspect the protocol’s Core Pool Comptroller contract was updated to a malicious address, which then siphoned off tokens including vUSDC and vETH.

Security teams are tracking the stolen assets and the Venus community has yet to issue an official statement.

The funds remain in the attacker’s contract and have not yet been swapped, leaving open questions about whether the exploit will evolve into a full-scale cash-out.

Venus functions as a money market on the BNB Chain, allowing users to deposit assets such as stablecoins and major tokens to earn interest, while borrowers post collateral to take out loans.

Its native token, XVS, plays a role in governance and protocol incentives. At its peak, Venus held over $7 billion in assets, making it a core part of BNB Chain’s DeFi ecosystem.

(This is a developing story.)

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/09/02/bnb-chain-based-venus-protocol-drained-of-usd27m-on-suspected-contract-compromise

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Sequans increased his holdings by 34 bitcoins to 3,205, with a total investment of approximately $374 million.

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Newsfile Corp, Sequans Communications announced it had purchased 34 Bitcoins for approximately $38 million, at an average price of $111,374 per Bitcoin (including fees). As of September 1, 2025, the company will hold a total of 3,205 Bitcoins, representing a total net investment of approximately $374 million, at an average purchase price of $116,653. Sequans stated it will continue to use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with funding sources including equity, debt issuance, and operating cash flow.
Bitcoin im roten September – Warum bei BTC jetzt Angst aufkommt

Kryptomarkt stolpert in den September – ausgerechnet in den „Problemmonat" für Bitcoin & Co. Bitcoin, Ethereum und XRP wirken aktuell wie auf dünnem Eis – kaum Bewegung, aber die Unsicherheit ist mit Händen zu greifen. Technische Indikatoren und die allgemeine Marktstimmung lassen nichts Gutes ahnen: Ein erneuter Preisrückgang könnte direkt vor der Tür stehen. Warum […]
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
