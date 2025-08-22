BNB Chain Celebrates 5th Anniversary with $480,000 in Rewards

Tony Kim
BNB Chain marks its 5th anniversary with BNB Day, offering $480,000 in rewards over a series of Web3 events. The event features onchain quests, AMAs, and themed challenges.
BNB Chain is celebrating its fifth anniversary with an eventful BNB Day, featuring a three-week series of activities designed for the community that has driven its growth. This celebration not only marks a significant milestone but also offers participants a chance to engage with emerging Web3 innovations and share in a substantial $480,000 prize pool, according to BNB Chain.
Event Highlights & Schedule
The event is structured around three weeks, each focusing on a trending Web3 narrative. Participants can look forward to 3–4 featured projects launching special campaigns on DappBay. Activities include onchain quests, live AMA sessions, and themed community challenges.
Here’s a breakdown of the weekly themes and events:
|
Week
|
Dates (UTC)
|
Theme
|
Featured Events & Rewards
|
Week 1
|
Aug 25, 12 PM – Sep 1, 12 PM
|
AI & DeFi Challenge
|
|
Week 2
|
Sep 1, 12 PM – Sep 8, 12 PM
|
RWA & SocialFi Week
|
|
Week 3
|
Sep 8, 12 PM – Sep 15, 12 PM
|
GameFi & AI Innovation
|
How the Rewards Work
Participants can earn rewards through onchain quests, which offer tokens, NFTs, in-game items, or other incentives. Additionally, community engagement activities such as AMAs and themed social challenges provide opportunities to win extra prizes.
Celebrate, Connect, and Win
BNB Day is a platform not just for rewards but also for experiencing cutting-edge Web3 applications, connecting with leading projects, and celebrating five years of innovation. It presents an opportunity to participate actively in the evolving Web3 landscape.
The BNB Chain’s fifth-anniversary celebration is currently live. Participants are encouraged to explore quests on DappBay, follow updates on Twitter via @BNBCHAIN, and engage with the community using hashtags such as #BNBDay and #BNBChainTurns5.
