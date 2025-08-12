BNB Chain Expands Kickstart Program, Integrates LaaS to Provide One-Stop Project Support

PANews reported on August 12th that BNB Chain announced an upgrade to its Kickstart program, fully integrating the original LaaS Program to provide more efficient, one-stop support for ecosystem developers and high-potential projects. The upgraded service covers 18 categories and over 50 top service providers, including CertiK, AWS, Google, NodeReal, and PancakeSwap. It encompasses technology, security, funding, user growth, and marketing resources, divided into two phases: dApp building and growth. The goal is to lower the barrier to entry for Web3 developers and accelerate the development of high-quality projects.

